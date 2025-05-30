Connect with us

Acting FM Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Published

25 minutes ago

on

Pakistani media, citing diplomatic sources, have reported that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, will travel to Pakistan in the near future.

According to The Express Tribune, work is underway to determine the date of the visit, and Muttaqi has accepted the invitation.

The visit will last three days and during it, issues related to bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed.

This comes as Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, traveled to Kabul in April. It was the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Kabul in the past three years.

Pakistan elevates its Kabul envoy to ambassador

Published

28 seconds ago

on

May 30, 2025

By

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, has announced his country’s decision to elevate its chargé d’affaires in Kabul to the rank of ambassador.

Dar said in a post on X that following his visit to Kabul, relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction.

He said: “I am confident that this step will contribute to increased engagement, deepened cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in economic, security, counter-terrorism, trade, and mutual collaboration sectors, as well as enhanced exchanges between the two brotherly nations.”

Ex-Afghan president Karzai meets with Iranian foreign minister in Rome

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 30, 2025

By

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Rome, the capital of Italy.

Iranian Foreign Ministry said that meeting was held at the request of Karzai, ISNA news agency reported.

The ministry emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is in constant contact with officials of the Islamic Emirate and other figures to better understand the political and social trends and developments in the country.

US plans to close office that aids Afghan refugees

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 30, 2025

By

The US State Department has notified Congress that it will shut down the office that helped resettle Afghan refugees who assisted the American war effort. Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The elimination of the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts was disclosed in a letter to Congress outlining efforts to reorganize the department. The office’s functions will be “realigned” to the Afghanistan Affairs Office and the role of special representative for Afghan reconstruction will also be eliminated.

The changes are part of a broader plan that will also include cuts to the federal workforce in the wake of a larger dismantling of the US government under President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency program, and will take place by July 1, according to the notification. More than 300 offices will be reorganized “to refocus on core US foreign policy objectives and the needs of contemporary diplomacy.”

“The planned changes are also reflective of the administration’s and secretary’s broader efforts to streamline government functions, eliminate redundancy, and enhance accountability,” according to the letter.

The CARE Office, established by the Biden administration after the fall of the Afghan government in 2021, houses Enduring Welcome, a resettlement program that has bipartisan support in Congress. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers had written to Trump urging him not to dismantle the office.

 

 

