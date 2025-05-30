Acting FM Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Pakistani media, citing diplomatic sources, have reported that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, will travel to Pakistan in the near future.

According to The Express Tribune, work is underway to determine the date of the visit, and Muttaqi has accepted the invitation.

The visit will last three days and during it, issues related to bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed.

This comes as Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, traveled to Kabul in April. It was the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Kabul in the past three years.