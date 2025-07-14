Latest News
Afghan family in India welcomed for breakfast by Kerala education minister
In a touching display of hospitality and inclusion, Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and his wife R. Parvathy Devi hosted an Afghan family for breakfast at their official residence, Rose House, on Sunday, Indian media reported.
The guests — Shafiq Rahimi, his wife Zarghona, and their school-going children — were invited after the minister met the children during a recent visit to Sreekaryam Government High School, where the siblings study. The minister was particularly impressed by Class 6 student Marwa and her siblings, Ahmad Muzamil and Class 3 student Ahmad Mansoor.
The children spoke about their school life and shared their happiness with the facilities available, such as the lift and air conditioning.
Shafeeq Raheemi, the children’s father, is currently a research scholar at the Economics Department at the University of Kerala.
UN envoy raises alarm over Afghanistan’s widespread illiteracy
The United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, has expressed deep concern over the country’s low literacy rates, stating that Afghanistan ranks among the nations with the highest levels of illiteracy globally.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Kabul Book Festival on Monday, Otunbayeva revealed that only 50% of Afghan men and approximately 20% of Afghan women are literate.
She urged investors and entrepreneurs to play an active role in promoting literacy and supporting the printing and publishing of books within the country.
Meanwhile, Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, Deputy Minister of Publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to promote a culture of reading.
He noted that, under a decree from the Supreme Leader, books printed domestically are now exempt from taxes—a move intended to boost local publishing. He also said the ministry has organized several book fairs to further encourage public interest in reading.
However, educators and cultural figures highlight ongoing challenges that continue to impede progress.
A shortage of public libraries, restricted operating hours at existing ones, and insufficient facilities continue to obstruct efforts to promote a culture of reading.
Ziaur Rahman Laghmani, a university professor, emphasized the transformative power of books, stating: “Nations awaken and progress through books. They are the foundation of character building. A bright future depends on our youth’s engagement with books.”
The Kabul Book Festival takes place amid ongoing restrictions on girls’ education, with schools still closed to girls above the sixth grade and universities remaining off-limits. Experts warn that barring girls from education poses a major barrier to national development and self-reliance, stressing that governments have a duty to ensure inclusive and equitable access to learning for all.
Afghanistan aid response at breaking point, $1.4b funding gap
Only 53 percent of the $3.06 billion required for the 2024 response had been secured by May 2025, leaving a $1.43 billion gap that threatens to carry over into the current year.
Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is at risk of worsening this year, as aid agencies warn of a severe funding shortfall that could derail efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to millions across the country.
According to the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), only 53 percent of the $3.06 billion required for the 2024 response had been secured by May 2025, leaving a $1.43 billion gap that threatens to carry over into the current year.
The shortfall has already impacted the ability of humanitarian partners to meet basic needs across sectors such as health, water and sanitation (WASH), shelter, and protection.
While 2024 saw 22.4 million people reached with at least one form of assistance—exceeding the 17.3 million target—the response remained heavily skewed toward food aid, with 67 percent of beneficiaries receiving food, often in reduced rations and fewer rounds.
“The scope of need far outpaces the resources available,” said a senior humanitarian official in Kabul. “This level of underfunding is not just a budget issue—it is a direct threat to lives.”
Despite efforts to scale up delivery in Afghanistan’s most vulnerable areas—reaching 129 percent of the planned population in high-severity districts—only 3.1 million people received sustained, multi-sectoral support in any given month. This figure represents just 41 percent of the 7.6 million targeted for intersectoral assistance.
2025 Response at Risk
With the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan still underfunded, agencies warn that service delivery may deteriorate further, particularly in critical areas such as healthcare, sanitation, and emergency shelter. Clusters like WASH and Health, each aiming to reach over 10 million people, remain especially underfunded, raising concerns about rising malnutrition rates, disease outbreaks, and preventable deaths.
The funding deficit has been exacerbated by reduced international attention, competing global crises, and operational constraints inside Afghanistan—including restrictions on female aid workers and limited humanitarian access in some regions.
Call for Urgent Action
Humanitarian leaders are calling on donors to urgently step up financial commitments for 2025, warning that without swift action, progress made in 2024 could quickly unravel.
“Millions are depending on this aid to survive,” said an ICCT coordinator. “Without adequate funding, we cannot maintain critical services, let alone expand them.”
As Afghanistan enters yet another year of overlapping crises—including economic collapse, climate-related shocks, and mass displacement—the stakes for bridging the humanitarian funding gap have never been higher.
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
U.S. President Donald Trump attended the final and presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, drawing both cheers and boos from the crowd
Chelsea FC were crowned champions of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday after a dominant 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final, held at a sold-out MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The English side delivered a clinical first-half performance, led by a standout display from Cole Palmer, who scored twice and assisted the third goal.
João Pedro added to Chelsea’s tally just before halftime, sealing the club’s first title under manager Enzo Maresca and marking a major triumph in the inaugural 32-team edition of the restructured tournament.
“We work every day to improve ourselves… it’s been a fantastic season,” said Maresca post-match.
Palmer, who was named Player of the Tournament, later lifted the Golden Ball after an exceptional campaign that saw him emerge as one of Chelsea’s central creative forces.
Tensions flared in the final minutes, with PSG’s João Neves sent off for a dangerous challenge, followed by a heated exchange during the medal ceremony in which PSG coach Luis Enrique appeared to push João Pedro. Enrique later apologized, calling the incident “completely avoidable.”
Adding to the spectacle, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the final and presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, drawing both cheers and boos from the crowd on the anniversary of the 2022 assassination attempt against him.
The 2025 edition marked a turning point in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup, transitioning from a 7-team invitational format to a World Cup-style tournament featuring 32 of the world’s top clubs. Hosted in the United States for the first time, the month-long event brought together continental champions and high-ranking clubs from all six FIFA confederations.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as a breakthrough moment for global club football.
“This competition will become just as important—or even more important—than the Champions League,” Infantino said.
Chelsea qualified as one of UEFA’s top-ranked clubs based on their European performance, while PSG entered the tournament as runners-up in Ligue 1 and high finishers in UEFA’s coefficient rankings.
Other prominent participants included Real Madrid, Flamengo, Al Ahly, Club León, Wydad Casablanca, and Seattle Sounders. Group-stage and knockout matches were played across Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York, drawing large crowds and generating strong global broadcast numbers.
Looking Ahead
Chelsea’s triumph reaffirms their place among world football’s elite and marks their second Club World Cup title—the first coming in 2021. For PSG, the defeat represents another missed opportunity to claim their first major global title despite heavy investment in recent years.
The next edition of the expanded Club World Cup is scheduled for 2029, with FIFA expected to review scheduling, prize money, and player workload in light of feedback from clubs and federations.
