Afghan family in India welcomed for breakfast by Kerala education minister

Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is at risk of worsening this year, as aid agencies warn of a severe funding shortfall that could derail efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to millions across the country.

According to the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), only 53 percent of the $3.06 billion required for the 2024 response had been secured by May 2025, leaving a $1.43 billion gap that threatens to carry over into the current year.

The shortfall has already impacted the ability of humanitarian partners to meet basic needs across sectors such as health, water and sanitation (WASH), shelter, and protection.

While 2024 saw 22.4 million people reached with at least one form of assistance—exceeding the 17.3 million target—the response remained heavily skewed toward food aid, with 67 percent of beneficiaries receiving food, often in reduced rations and fewer rounds.

“The scope of need far outpaces the resources available,” said a senior humanitarian official in Kabul. “This level of underfunding is not just a budget issue—it is a direct threat to lives.”

Despite efforts to scale up delivery in Afghanistan’s most vulnerable areas—reaching 129 percent of the planned population in high-severity districts—only 3.1 million people received sustained, multi-sectoral support in any given month. This figure represents just 41 percent of the 7.6 million targeted for intersectoral assistance.

2025 Response at Risk

With the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan still underfunded, agencies warn that service delivery may deteriorate further, particularly in critical areas such as healthcare, sanitation, and emergency shelter. Clusters like WASH and Health, each aiming to reach over 10 million people, remain especially underfunded, raising concerns about rising malnutrition rates, disease outbreaks, and preventable deaths.

The funding deficit has been exacerbated by reduced international attention, competing global crises, and operational constraints inside Afghanistan—including restrictions on female aid workers and limited humanitarian access in some regions.

Call for Urgent Action

Humanitarian leaders are calling on donors to urgently step up financial commitments for 2025, warning that without swift action, progress made in 2024 could quickly unravel.

“Millions are depending on this aid to survive,” said an ICCT coordinator. “Without adequate funding, we cannot maintain critical services, let alone expand them.”

As Afghanistan enters yet another year of overlapping crises—including economic collapse, climate-related shocks, and mass displacement—the stakes for bridging the humanitarian funding gap have never been higher.