Afghan-Indian companies sign $100 million MoU in pharmaceutical sector
A memorandum of understanding worth $100 million has been signed between an Afghan company and an Indian company in the pharmaceutical sector, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement added that the Indian company will initially export its pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan.
After some time, the company’s representative office will be relocated to Afghanistan, where it will begin domestic drug production, the statement said.
Cotton Industry in Crisis: Balkh farmers call for urgent action on exports
Factory workers say production has slowed due to limited market access, and that reopening export channels could revive operations and restore jobs for hundreds of workers.
Cotton farmers in Balkh are facing one of the most severe economic setbacks in recent years as prices for this key agricultural product have plummeted to an unprecedented low. Many farmers say the sharp decline has left them with heavy financial losses and growing uncertainty about their future harvests.
According to the farmers, the halt in cotton exports is the primary reason behind the dramatic price drop. They say despite their hard work and significant investment in cultivation, the lack of export opportunities has prevented them from recovering even their basic operational costs.
A recent visit to the cotton processing factory in Balkh district shows machines standing ready, yet operating far below capacity. Factory workers say production has slowed due to limited market access, and that reopening export channels could revive operations and restore jobs for hundreds of workers.
Farmers are urging the government to take serious steps toward creating export opportunities and securing new markets. They warn that without action, the entire cotton production chain—from farms to processing factories—could fall into a deeper crisis.
Despite the challenges, hope remains among farmers. They believe that if export routes are restored, not only will their investment be saved, but employment opportunities for hundreds of families will also return.
Afghanistan strengthens regional trade ties at ECO summit
On the sidelines, Azizi met with Turkey’s Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, attracting Turkish investments.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, has actively participated in the Fifth Trade Ministers’ Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Istanbul, emphasizing the country’s readiness to engage in regional trade and transit projects.
During the summit, member states approved key documents, including the ECOTA Trade Agreement Adjustment Strategy, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) framework, and the ECO 10-Year Development Vision for 2026–2035. These agreements are set to enhance economic cooperation, expand free trade, and reduce customs barriers among member nations.
On the sidelines, Azizi met with Turkey’s Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, attracting Turkish investments, and facilitating exports of Afghanistan’s major commodities, including cotton, talc, and coal. Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Working Group to further strengthen economic collaboration.
Afghanistan’s active role in ECO meetings provides a significant opportunity to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and leverage the country’s strategic transit capacities for regional growth.
Pakistani businessmen seek help from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resume trade with Afghanistan
A number of Pakistani businessmen have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, and asked him to help resume trade with Afghanistan.
According to a press release from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, traders said they had lost trillions of rupees due to the 45-day closure of the Durand Line crossings.
They warned that if the government did not resume trade immediately, the national treasury and traders would suffer huge losses.
During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his concern and regret over the suspension of Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan and assured the businessmen that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would raise the issue in all meetings.
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade was halted about a month and a half ago following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.
