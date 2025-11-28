Afghan-Indian companies sign $100 million MoU in pharmaceutical sector

Cotton farmers in Balkh are facing one of the most severe economic setbacks in recent years as prices for this key agricultural product have plummeted to an unprecedented low. Many farmers say the sharp decline has left them with heavy financial losses and growing uncertainty about their future harvests.

According to the farmers, the halt in cotton exports is the primary reason behind the dramatic price drop. They say despite their hard work and significant investment in cultivation, the lack of export opportunities has prevented them from recovering even their basic operational costs.

A recent visit to the cotton processing factory in Balkh district shows machines standing ready, yet operating far below capacity. Factory workers say production has slowed due to limited market access, and that reopening export channels could revive operations and restore jobs for hundreds of workers.

Farmers are urging the government to take serious steps toward creating export opportunities and securing new markets. They warn that without action, the entire cotton production chain—from farms to processing factories—could fall into a deeper crisis.

Despite the challenges, hope remains among farmers. They believe that if export routes are restored, not only will their investment be saved, but employment opportunities for hundreds of families will also return.