Afghan spy chief warns world against overlooking militant bases in neighboring countries

Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) intelligence agency, has warned that neglecting the training and safe havens of militant groups in neighboring countries could lead to grave consequences, imposing significant costs on both the region and the world.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wasiq rejected claims about the presence of such groups within Afghanistan and stressed, “Afghanistan itself is a victim of the subversive activities of groups that operate training and safe havens outside the country — in neighboring and regional countries.”

He further warned that if the international community continues to ignore these external centers or applies double standards in dealing with them, the repercussions could affect not only the region but the world at large. “We may all pay a heavy price for this negligence in the near future,” he stated.

Wasiq also emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has no formal cooperation or agreements with any party in fighting external threats, and asserted that Afghanistan’s intelligence agency remains free from foreign influence.

He claimed that Daesh strongholds in Afghanistan have been dismantled, and that their key leaders have either been captured, killed, or have fled to neighboring countries.

The intelligence chief called on other nations to play their part in the fight against Daesh. “Daesh fighters come from different nationalities, and when they reach Afghanistan, they pass through other countries. These countries must prevent their entry. If this happens, we are confident that eliminating this menace will not be difficult. The attacks Daesh currently carries out in Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region are planned outside the country,” he said.

These remarks come amid ongoing concerns from regional states over the presence and activity of militant groups inside Afghanistan.