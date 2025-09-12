Afghan deputy PM calls for end to sanctions during visit to quake-hit Kunar

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited the earthquake-stricken Kunar province on Friday, where he expressed sympathy with the victims of the recent natural disaster and called on the international community to lift the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.

He noted that this is the third time in the past four years that powerful earthquakes have caused significant financial and human losses in the country. Despite limited resources, he said, the Islamic Emirate has been able to respond to affected communities in a timely manner.

During his visit, Mullah Baradar reassured the people of Kunar that the Islamic Emirate stands firmly by their side. He stated that all relevant authorities have been instructed to collect and distribute aid transparently to those who are truly in need.

He also called on Afghan traders, investors, and charitable organizations to continue their support for the earthquake victims. Referring to ongoing reconstruction plans, Mullah Baradar said efforts are underway to rebuild destroyed homes and implement measures to reduce the impact of future natural disasters.

It is worth noting that a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan about two weeks ago, resulting in over 2,200 deaths and around 3,600 injuries. Thousands of homes were destroyed in the disaster.