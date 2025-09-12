Latest News
Afghan deputy PM calls for end to sanctions during visit to quake-hit Kunar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited the earthquake-stricken Kunar province on Friday, where he expressed sympathy with the victims of the recent natural disaster and called on the international community to lift the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.
He noted that this is the third time in the past four years that powerful earthquakes have caused significant financial and human losses in the country. Despite limited resources, he said, the Islamic Emirate has been able to respond to affected communities in a timely manner.
During his visit, Mullah Baradar reassured the people of Kunar that the Islamic Emirate stands firmly by their side. He stated that all relevant authorities have been instructed to collect and distribute aid transparently to those who are truly in need.
He also called on Afghan traders, investors, and charitable organizations to continue their support for the earthquake victims. Referring to ongoing reconstruction plans, Mullah Baradar said efforts are underway to rebuild destroyed homes and implement measures to reduce the impact of future natural disasters.
It is worth noting that a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan about two weeks ago, resulting in over 2,200 deaths and around 3,600 injuries. Thousands of homes were destroyed in the disaster.
FM Muttaqi urges return of Afghan helicopters for humanitarian operations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has urged countries in possession of Afghan-owned helicopters to return them for use in humanitarian and rescue missions.
Speaking at a meeting in Kabul with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, Muttaqi highlighted the effectiveness of these helicopters—once used in military operations—in saving lives during recent earthquakes. He stressed that Afghanistan, being highly prone to natural disasters, is in urgent need of such equipment.
“Our message to these countries is that the helicopters which were taken four years ago and are still held there should be returned to the Afghan government for use in such rescue operations,” he said.
Muttaqi also called for the removal of international banking sanctions on Afghanistan, emphasizing that these restrictions have prevented Afghan nationals abroad from sending aid to those affected by the earthquakes.
“Unfortunately, due to the illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on Afghanistan, our citizens abroad were unable to send help to their earthquake-affected compatriots. It is regrettable and against all humanitarian principles to prevent assistance to natural disaster victims,” he said.
The Foreign Minister noted that the Islamic Emirate has responded effectively to the recent earthquakes and expressed gratitude to countries and international organizations for their continued humanitarian assistance.
UNHCR halts cash distribution for Afghan returnees due to ban on women working
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that it has suspended its activities at encashment centers for returnees across Afghanistan due to the Islamic Emirate’s ban on women working.
“The decision was taken for operational reasons, as it is not possible to interview and collect information for the 52 per cent of returnee women, without female staff,” UNHCR said in a statement on Thursday. “We are in constructive discussion with the de factor authorities on this issue and look forward to a resolution that enables female staff to return and for female returnees to be supported, in line with cultural norms.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations called on Thursday for the IEA to lift restrictions on its local female staff coming to work, warning that aid for earthquake victims and other vulnerable Afghans is at risk.
The IEA authorities deployed security forces at the entrances to U.N. compounds and field offices, preventing Afghan women staff from entering, the U.N. said in a statement.
The U.N. said that de facto arrangements in place up to now had allowed aid to be delivered.
“Such arrangements have enabled the United Nations to deliver critical assistance across the country, through a culturally sensitive and principled approach ensuring the delivery of assistance by women, for women,” the global body said.
Funding urgently needed as thousands homeless after Afghanistan quake, says UN
Urgent funding is needed to scale up life-saving support for families forced to sleep outdoors following powerful earthquakes that recently struck eastern Afghanistan, the UN’s migration agency said on Thursday.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for $16.8 million, in line with the United Nations joint humanitarian appeal, to provide emergency shelter and health care for 134,000 people, Reuters reported.
“Families have lost everything and are now sleeping in the open, without proper shelter, food or clean water,” said IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels.
The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck on the night of August 31 into September 1, killing more than 2,200 people, destroying more than 7,000 homes and affecting nearly half a million people, according to IOM.
The agency warned that the situation could worsen without urgent support as winter approaches, with women and children facing particular protection risks due to unsafe conditions, lack of privacy and limited access to basic services.
More than 2,000 families have already received assistance from IOM in Nangarhar and Kunar, after relief teams navigated blocked roads and damaged infrastructure.
IOM has raised the alarm that urgent funding is needed as the country faces multiple crises, including the return of more than 1.7 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan in 2025.
According to IOM data, nearly 800,000 internally displaced persons and returning Afghan migrants already live in extremely vulnerable conditions in the affected provinces.
The U.N. considers Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis to be among the worst in the world, but funding is down 35% since last year due to cuts from major donors, including the United States.
