FM Muttaqi urges return of Afghan helicopters for humanitarian operations

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has urged countries in possession of Afghan-owned helicopters to return them for use in humanitarian and rescue missions.

Speaking at a meeting in Kabul with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, Muttaqi highlighted the effectiveness of these helicopters—once used in military operations—in saving lives during recent earthquakes. He stressed that Afghanistan, being highly prone to natural disasters, is in urgent need of such equipment.

“Our message to these countries is that the helicopters which were taken four years ago and are still held there should be returned to the Afghan government for use in such rescue operations,” he said.

Muttaqi also called for the removal of international banking sanctions on Afghanistan, emphasizing that these restrictions have prevented Afghan nationals abroad from sending aid to those affected by the earthquakes.

“Unfortunately, due to the illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on Afghanistan, our citizens abroad were unable to send help to their earthquake-affected compatriots. It is regrettable and against all humanitarian principles to prevent assistance to natural disaster victims,” he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Islamic Emirate has responded effectively to the recent earthquakes and expressed gratitude to countries and international organizations for their continued humanitarian assistance.