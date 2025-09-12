UNHCR halts cash distribution for Afghan returnees due to ban on women working

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that it has suspended its activities at encashment centers for returnees across Afghanistan due to the Islamic Emirate’s ban on women working.

“The decision was taken for operational reasons, as it is not possible to interview and collect information for the 52 per cent of returnee women, without female staff,” UNHCR said in a statement on Thursday. “We are in constructive discussion with the de factor authorities on this issue and look forward to a resolution that enables female staff to return and for female returnees to be supported, in line with cultural norms.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations called on Thursday for the IEA to lift restrictions on its local female staff coming to work, warning that aid for earthquake victims and other vulnerable Afghans is at risk.

The IEA authorities deployed security forces at the entrances to U.N. compounds and field offices, preventing Afghan women staff from entering, the U.N. said in a statement.

The U.N. said that de facto arrangements in place up to now had allowed aid to be delivered.

“Such arrangements have enabled the United Nations to deliver critical assistance across the country, through a culturally sensitive and principled approach ensuring the delivery of assistance by women, for women,” the global body said.