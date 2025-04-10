Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan A cricket team defeated Ireland A by an innings and 194 runs in a four-day Test match that ended on Thursday.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan A team scored 612 runs in their first innings for the loss of seven wickets.

Bahir Shah (187), Riaz Hassan (94), Imran (85), Shams-ur-Rahman (84), Afsar Zazai (55) and Darwish Rasooli (53) were the major contributors for the total.

The Irish team scored 309 runs in their first innings, before being asked by Afghanistan to follow on.

Ireland A were bowled out for only 109 runs in their second innings.

Arab Gul was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan A as he took 10 wickets. Zia-ur-Rehman followed with five wickets.