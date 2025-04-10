Sport
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
Afghanistan A cricket team defeated Ireland A by an innings and 194 runs in a four-day Test match that ended on Thursday.
Choosing to bat first after winning the toss in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan A team scored 612 runs in their first innings for the loss of seven wickets.
Bahir Shah (187), Riaz Hassan (94), Imran (85), Shams-ur-Rahman (84), Afsar Zazai (55) and Darwish Rasooli (53) were the major contributors for the total.
The Irish team scored 309 runs in their first innings, before being asked by Afghanistan to follow on.
Ireland A were bowled out for only 109 runs in their second innings.
Arab Gul was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan A as he took 10 wickets. Zia-ur-Rehman followed with five wickets.
Sport
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Nepal’s U-19 cricket team defeated Afghanistan by 85 runs via the DLS method in the rain-hit final match of their three-game series at Mulpani Cricket Stadium. However, Afghanistan won the series 2–1, having already secured victory in the first two match.
Batting first, Nepal posted 191 all out in 44.5 overs, with Sahil Patel scoring 46. Afghanistan struggled in response, collapsing to 46 for 6 in 20.1 overs before rain intervened. The match ended with Nepal’s 85-run victory under the DLS method.
Afghanistan had earlier dominated the series with a 130-run win in the first match and a dramatic one-run victory in the second. Despite the rain-affected loss, Afghanistan’s 2–1 series triumph highlighted their overall superiority, while Nepal showed potential in their final match.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Afghanistan’s national futsal team has departed for Morocco to participate in a four-nation futsal tournament.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has announced that Morocco will host the four-nation futsal competition.
In this tournament, the national futsal teams of Afghanistan, Portugal, Morocco, and China will compete against each other from April 9 to 13, 2025.
According to the football federation, all matches, except for the final, will be played without television broadcasts.
Afghanistan’s national futsal team will also play a friendly match against Morocco’s national futsal team on April 15.
Sport
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series
Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team defeated Nepal by 1 run on Sunday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against the hosts in the three-match Youth ODI series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan Under-19 scored 168 runs before being bowled in the 50 overs.
Nepal were bowled out for 167 runs in 49.3 overs.
Afghan captain Mahboob Khan was declared Man of the Match as he scored 58 runs and took a wicket.
This was the second consecutive victory of the Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team against Nepal, with which they won the bilateral series.
The third and final game of the series will be played on Wednesday.
