Sport
Afghanistan can learn to control pressure and emotions only by playing top teams regularly: Ahmadzai
Raees Ahmadzai, Afghanistan’s assistant coach, has implored the ICC and other Full Members to play them often to help develop quality, improved game sense and the ability to close out matches under pressure.
Since 2021, Afghanistan have only played Ireland, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in bilateral series. Their maiden tour to Australia, which was first postponed because of Covid-19 in 2020, was called off late last year.
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup T20I tournament, but lost their Super Four matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.
“It’s important for a team like us to play against top-level teams,” Ahmadzai said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.com. “It’s not easy. I can’t remember when we last played India or Pakistan. Playing one or two matches against them in top-level tournaments is not enough. It will help if we play them more often.
“Only then can our players learn to control their emotions, control pressure and learn from [the experience]. I feel we deserve that. The way we started in the Asia Cup, giving a tough time to the other teams, I think we did well. Our win over Sri Lanka was a one-sided win, we beat Bangladesh. But we have to improve on the basics. Our players realise where we should be more focused so that we can finish the way we started.”
Defending 130 against Pakistan, Afghanistan restricted 118 for 9 with seven balls left. Then Naseem Shah smashed two sixes off full tosses to secure win for Pakistan. The next day on Thursday, Afghanistan suffered a 101-run loss against India.
Ahmadzai revealed the team had been “sleepless” following the Pakistan loss, because of how much it took out of them mentally, having lost a game they believed was theirs.
“To be honest, everyone panicked in that situation [when Pakistan were nine down],” Ahmadzai revealed. But then we played back-to-back games, and we tried our best. The way we looked at the wicket, I thought we could restrict India to 170 or 180. But if you drop a catch of a good player like Kohli, he won’t give you too many opportunities.”
According to Ahmadzai, some individual performances were source of encouragement as Afghanistan build towards the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“If you’re playing against the big names, the big stars, you always get to learn a lot. During the tournament we spent some time with the Pakistani and Sri Lankan players also. It was a good experience, something our players can learn [from] and apply at the World Cup.”
Sport
India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs
Riding on a superb batting effort by Virat Kohli and some clinical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India outplay Afghanistan by 101 runs in the Super 4 encounter at Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday, Hindustan times reported.
Kohli ended his century drought and powered India to 212/2. In response, Afghanistan got off to a dreadful start with Bhuvneshwar dismantling the Afghan batters.
Bhuvneshwar scalped five wickets in his four overs.
Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda picked one wicket each.
Earlier in the evening Kohli took just 53 deliveries to reach the triple digit mark. He reached his century in style as he smashed Fareed Ahmad for a six in the 19th over, read the report.
The talismanic batter opened the innings with KL Rahul and returned unbeaten on 122 off 61 balls, which included twelve 4s and six 6s.
The opening pair provided India with an explosive start after being invited to bat first. The duo added 119 runs for the opening wicket, before Fareed removed Rahul on 62(41). He then packed Suryakumar Yadav in the same over.
Kohli along with Rishabh Pant then drove the Indian innings. Hindustan times reported.
Rahul led the unit as India made three changes in their line-up. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested and Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik, and Axar Patel came in as replacement for the trio.
Sport
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
In a dramatic finish in Sharjah, No.10 batter Naseem Shah slammed two sixes off the first two balls of the final over to seal Pakistan a win against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
For the third time in four games, Afghanistan’s openers started off all guns blazing, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the charge.
Wayward lines from Mohammad Hasnain in the second over saw Gurbaz capitalise and hit him for back-to-back sixes to end the over, ICC reported.
Pakistan countered Gurbaz with more pace, this time in the form of Haris Rauf.
Hazratullah Zazai took him on for two fours, but he was saved by a tough dropped chance from Naseem Shah while attempting another big heave.
Rauf, however, found success at the other end with the big wicket of Gurbaz, cleaning him up with a delivery angling into the right-hander.
After attacking Afghanistan with extreme pace early on, Pakistan resorted to the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to tie them down in the middle overs.
The plot worked as Afghanistan batters struggled to score with little pace on the ball.
Nawaz bowled his four overs on the trot, sending back Karim Janat for 15, while Shadab dismissed the dangerous Najibullah Zadran for 10.
Naseem Shah, meanwhile, returned to the attack and sent back skipper Mohammad Nabi, playing his 100th T20I, for a golden duck. Ibrahim Zadran fought for Afghanistan with a hard-working 35 but eventually edged one off the impressive Rauf to depart in the 17th over.
Some lusty blows late in the game from Rashid Khan gave Afghanistan something to cheer about, but a total of 129 wasn’t something to write home about.
In two of the three matches in the Asia Cup, Afghanistan had struck with a wicket inside the first two overs – snaring three against Sri Lanka in the opening game and one against Bangladesh in their second game.
Here again, they found a way to apply early pressure as Fazalhaq Farooqi sent back skipper Babar Azam for a golden duck. Fakhar Zaman was run out by a brilliant direct hit in the fourth over, and Pakistan sunk further.
Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed rebuilt, but Rashid Khan took out Rizwan soon after the Powerplay to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother at 45/3.
Afghanistan went on take wickets at regular intervals to push Pakistan out of the game.
The promising stand between Iftikhar and Shadab was broken and the likes of Nawaz and Asif Ali failed to deliver as Afghanistan seemed to be cruising to a win.
The wicket of Asif Ali in the penultimate over appeared to be the final nail in the coffin as Pakistan needed 12 runs off 7 balls from thereon.
But a dramatic turnaround saw Naseem Shah blast a six off the first two balls of the final over from Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan’s most impressive bowler of the night.
The back-to-back sixes ensured Pakistan’s come-from-behind win, but also signalled the end of India and Afghanistan in the tournament.
Sport
Afghans come out in support of cricket team ahead of Asia Cup match
Afghans at home and abroad came out in full support of the national cricket team ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.
Afghans in the country have also expressed their gratitude at having the matches live streamed by Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Taking to social media, cricket fans also called on their fellow countrymen to support the team.
Wednesday’s match will start at 6.00pm local time and will be broadcast on ATN.
This is Afghanistan’s second Super Four match.
The team won both their group stage matches but lost to Sri Lanka in their first Super Four match.
Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
Afghanistan can learn to control pressure and emotions only by playing top teams regularly: Ahmadzai
Summer of ’22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council urges the world to fight international threats
-
Regional4 days ago
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
-
COVID-195 days ago
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA calls on West to reduce pressure and begin cooperation
-
World4 days ago
10 killed, 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
-
Health4 days ago
Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties