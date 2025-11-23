Latest News
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Afghanistan’s economy continued to face strong headwinds in late 2025 as concurrent shocks — including mass refugee returns, drought, earthquakes, and shifting regional dynamics — strained growth and weakened investment momentum, according to the latest Afghanistan Economic Monitor released by the World Bank.
The report says that while low inflation and stable revenues have supported modest economic expansion, rapid population growth driven by large-scale returns from Iran and Pakistan has outpaced job creation, limiting improvements in average household incomes.
Inflation eased slightly in September 2025, with the Consumer Price Index falling 0.4 percent month-on-month as food prices declined. Fresh and dried fruits dropped by 4.6 percent due to seasonal harvests, while small increases were recorded in vegetables and spices.
Non-food inflation rose marginally, with housing costs climbing 1.7 percent amid rising rents in Kabul and other major cities. Year-on-year inflation slowed to 2.1 percent, down from 3.1 percent in August.
The Afghani strengthened against the U.S. dollar in both monthly and annual terms, but lower domestic inflation offset much of the nominal gain. The Real Effective Exchange Rate fell 1.1 percent, helping maintain Afghanistan’s external competitiveness against its major trading partners.
Trade flows were significantly disrupted by the mid-October closure of the Durand Line crossings with Pakistan, historically Afghanistan’s largest trade corridor. Despite the disruption, exporters quickly rerouted goods through Iran and Central Asia. The trade deficit narrowed slightly to $0.88 billion, supported by a 13 percent rebound in exports to $267 million.
Food exports — now the backbone of Afghanistan’s export economy — surged, reaching $ 238million in October and rising more than 22 percent over the first seven months of FY2025. India emerged as Afghanistan’s top export destination, accounting for 50 percent of October’s shipments, while Pakistan’s share declined sharply due to crossing closures.
Imports rose 2 percent month-on-month to $1.15 billion but fell 4.5 percent year-on-year. A structural shift toward Iran and Central Asia accelerated, with Iran supplying 29 percent of Afghanistan’s total imports so far in FY2025, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 19 percent.
The report warns that Afghanistan’s increasing dependence on food exports and redirected trade routes leaves the economy vulnerable to climate shocks and further regional instability, underscoring the need for strengthened infrastructure, diversified markets, and increased investment.
Ministry of Finance: Afghanistan unaffected by suspension of trade with Pakistan
The Ministry of Finance says the suspension of trade relations with Pakistan has had no negative impact on Afghanistan’s commercial activity.
According to the ministry, the country’s trade with neighboring nations, regional partners, and global markets continues normally and without disruption.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry reported that customs revenues have remained stable despite the halt in trade with Pakistan, and the processing of commercial goods at all border customs offices is proceeding as usual.
The statement added that extensive facilities have been introduced across customs points to help domestic and foreign traders shift their commercial activities to alternative routes in the region and beyond, allowing them to operate without reliance on Pakistan.
The ministry assured the business community of full government support in strengthening trade through alternative corridors and said efforts to expand trade-related services and streamline procedures will continue.
Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan was suspended about six weeks ago following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory and deadly clashes near the Durand Line.
20 killed and wounded in deadly traffic crash on Herat–Kandahar highway
At least ten people were killed and more than ten others injured on Sunday morning following a devastating traffic accident on the Herat–Kandahar highway, local officials confirmed.
According to the Press and Public Relations Office of the Herat Police Command, the incident occurred when a passenger bus, type 302, collided with a mini-bus. Following the collision, the passenger bus veered off the road and overturned, causing multiple casualties.
Security forces quickly responded to the scene, transferring the injured to nearby medical facilities. Health officials say the condition of several victims remains critical.
Women and children are among the victims, officials said.
Authorities added that technical investigations are underway by the Herat Traffic Police Department, and the findings will be submitted to the relevant institutions for further action.
Deadly road accidents remain a recurring concern along the Herat–Kandahar highway, where residents frequently cite speeding, driver negligence, and poor road conditions as major risk factors.
Iran’s trade with Afghanistan surpasses total trade with Europe
Iranian media reported on Friday that the country has dispatched its first rail shipment of packaged cement to Afghanistan — an 18-wagon consignment that will continue on a weekly basis with a capacity of around 1,000 tons.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran’s trade with Afghanistan has grown so rapidly that it now surpasses Iran’s total trade with all European nations combined.
In an interview with Khabaronline, Araghchi stressed that Afghanistan has become a strategic economic priority for Iran. He noted that the border provinces shared by the two countries offer major opportunities for expanding commerce, adding that local authorities are capable of resolving border-related issues and meeting trade needs even under international sanctions.
Iranian media reported on Friday that the country has dispatched its first rail shipment of packaged cement to Afghanistan — an 18-wagon consignment that will continue on a weekly basis with a capacity of around 1,000 tons.
According to Reuters, citing Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.6 billion over the past six months. This surpasses Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan during the same period, which stood at $1.1 billion.
The surge in trade reflects a growing economic partnership that has strengthened in recent years.
Iran and Afghanistan have expanded cooperation in key sectors such as energy, construction materials, agricultural products, and consumer goods.
Iranian investors have increasingly turned to Afghan markets, while Afghanistan has relied on Iranian ports and transit routes to reach regional and international markets. The countries have also developed infrastructure projects, including rail and road links, aimed at facilitating smoother cross-border trade.
Araghchi’s remarks, along with the latest export activity, highlight the strengthening economic partnership between Iran and Afghanistan and reflect increasing regional cooperation despite global sanctions pressures.
