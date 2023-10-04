Latest News
Afghanistan Embassy in the Netherlands says it is engaging with foreign ministry in Kabul
The Embassy of Afghanistan in the Netherlands said on Tuesday it is in engagement with the foreign ministry in Kabul over consular services.
“The Embassy of Afghanistan in the Netherlands informs all clients that this Embassy represents Afghanistan and, out of consideration for consular services, is in engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan and assures you that your relevant consular documents will be forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul with priority,” the mission said in a notification.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for foreign ministry, also reposed the notification that was published by the embassy on its X social media account.
Latest News
IEA once again calls on Pakistan to stop ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees
Despite repeated promises of the Pakistani authorities, the arrest and harassment of Afghan refugees by the police in Pakistan continues, Afghan embassy in Pakistan said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
Over the last two weeks, many Afghans have been arrested in different areas of Pakistan, especially in and around Islamabad, where the majority of documented refugees reside.
“Day and night operations are carried out on their residences, so far a thousand people, half of whom have immigration or travel documents; they were arrested by the CTD police,” the embassy said.
About 1,000 Afghans were arrested during the operation in different areas of this city over the past few days. Of those arrested, alteast 485 people had the required documents, the embassy said.
“In this operation, unfortunately, in addition to harassment, there have also been cases of unjustified killings, for example, Afghan refugees Faridullah, son of Ghulam Jilani, in Islamabad, Amanullah, son of Takar Khan, Wali, son of Sher Muhammad in Shams Colony in Derawalpandi and Darwish, son of Atiqullah. They were first arrested by the security forces in Adiala Jail, and their bodies were found in the hospital or other places after being missing for some time,” read the embassy’s statement.
The Embassy of Afghanistan has informed Islamabad authorities about all these incidents.
The embassy says that this type of operation against Afghan refugees has gained momentum in Sindh province, especially Karachi city, during which many Afghans, including women and children, are thrown into prisons.
The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Islamabad said it calls on the government of Pakistan to stop the ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees, which has a negative impact on the relationship between the two countries, and put an end to it as soon as possible.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday on X “the behavior of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable. The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems.”
He also called on Pakistan to “tolerate” Afghans living in the country
Latest News
Afghanistan’s poppy cultivation falls by 85% under IEA rule
Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has reportedly dropped by 85% following the return to power of the Islamic Emirate, new analysis shows.
In April last year, the IEA’s supreme leader issued a decree prohibiting poppy farming across the country. Almost 18 months later, the ban is being described by experts as “the most successful counter-narcotics effort in human history”.
Nationwide poppy cultivation is below 30,000 hectares for 2023, compared to more than 210,000 hectares in 2022, according to satellite imagery analysis from Alcis, a geographic information services company, the UK-based Telegraph reported.
Helmand, Farah and Nimroz have recorded the greatest reductions in cultivation, at 99, 95 and 91 percent respectively, Alcis said.
“There is now little doubt that farmers across vast swathes of the country abandoned opium production this year,” the analysis said.
After a year-long ban, experts are waiting to see if the IEA’s edict will last for a second season, which starts each November with the planting of poppy seeds.
“We are in uncharted waters,” said Dr David Mansfield, a UK expert on illicit economies in Afghanistan, in comments that accompanied Alcis’ analysis, the Telegraph reported.
Graeme Smith, an Afghanistan expert at Crisis Group, told the Telegraph in July that the IEA’s crackdown has so far been “the most successful counter-narcotics effort in human history, according to the volume of drugs taken off the market”.
However, Mansfield said there “is already considerable evidence that the current ban has not been uniformly accepted by the rural population or by those within the Taliban’s own ranks responsible for implementing it.”
Alcis’ analysis shows that poppy cultivation increased from 13,803 hectares to 15,391 hectares in the mountainous Badakhshan province throughout 2023. It said there has also been “persistent cultivation in the upper reaches of the mountains of southern Nangarhar”.
“When the economic impact of a ban on poppy cultivation is felt collectively across a growing population, local resistance can quickly escalate, prompting those in the districts responsible for enforcement to retreat, unwilling to impose further losses on their own families, neighbours, and communities,” said Mansfield.
It’s estimated the Taliban’s poppy ban has wiped out the equivalent of 450,000 full-time jobs in agriculture – a major hit to an economy still reeling from drought, conflict and cuts to development programmes.
Latest News
Commerce and industry ministry suspends all expos in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement Tuesday that while no restrictions have been imposed on women participating at expos, they have suspended all trade shows until a new operating procedure has been finalized.
“In order to better regulate the holding of expos and provide the necessary facilities for holding domestic and foreign exhibitions, it is necessary to make a series of adjustments in the procedure for holding domestic and foreign expos,” read the statement.
Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzadah, a spokesman for the MoIC, also said that expos have been stopped pending new regulations.
He said that a seven-day women’s expo will be held in the near future in Kabul.
“Soon, a women’s expo will be held in Kabul where about 800 entrepreneurial women from 34 provinces will participate for seven days,” said Akhundzadah.
Meanwhile, the private sector says if the suspension of holding expos continues, it will harm the country’s trade and investment process, and that the purchase of domestic products will be impacted.
Sakhi Ahmad Payman, deputy head of Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines said the holding of expos was done haphazardly and he hoped that in future these events would be organized under the umbrella of the commerce and industry ministry.
A number of economic experts also said that in order for expos to have positive effects, they should be held based on principles and procedures.
“A specific mechanism should be put in place to hold expos in order to avoid abuses and opportunists in this area,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic analyst.
IEA once again calls on Pakistan to stop ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees
Officials: 1, 2, 5 AFN banknotes to enter circulation
Afghanistan Embassy in the Netherlands says it is engaging with foreign ministry in Kabul
Asian Games 2023 cricket: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to set up semi-final with Pakistan
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan win World Cup warm-up against Sri Lanka
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Tahawol: Calls for countering terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Detention of 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Islamabad’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan-South Africa Cricket World Cup warm-up game washed out
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52 people
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two families reconcile in Nangarhar, end 17 years of enmity
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space
-
Sport4 days ago
Top ranked performers from each team rated ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Republicans reject own funding bill, US government shutdown imminent
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from previous government leave
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy calls for world to help equip Afghan women access education and work