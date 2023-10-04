Afghanistan Embassy in the Netherlands says it is engaging with foreign ministry in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2023)

Despite repeated promises of the Pakistani authorities, the arrest and harassment of Afghan refugees by the police in Pakistan continues, Afghan embassy in Pakistan said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Over the last two weeks, many Afghans have been arrested in different areas of Pakistan, especially in and around Islamabad, where the majority of documented refugees reside.

“Day and night operations are carried out on their residences, so far a thousand people, half of whom have immigration or travel documents; they were arrested by the CTD police,” the embassy said.

About 1,000 Afghans were arrested during the operation in different areas of this city over the past few days. Of those arrested, alteast 485 people had the required documents, the embassy said.

“In this operation, unfortunately, in addition to harassment, there have also been cases of unjustified killings, for example, Afghan refugees Faridullah, son of Ghulam Jilani, in Islamabad, Amanullah, son of Takar Khan, Wali, son of Sher Muhammad in Shams Colony in Derawalpandi and Darwish, son of Atiqullah. They were first arrested by the security forces in Adiala Jail, and their bodies were found in the hospital or other places after being missing for some time,” read the embassy’s statement.

The Embassy of Afghanistan has informed Islamabad authorities about all these incidents.

The embassy says that this type of operation against Afghan refugees has gained momentum in Sindh province, especially Karachi city, during which many Afghans, including women and children, are thrown into prisons.

The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Islamabad said it calls on the government of Pakistan to stop the ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees, which has a negative impact on the relationship between the two countries, and put an end to it as soon as possible.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday on X “the behavior of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable. The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems.”

He also called on Pakistan to “tolerate” Afghans living in the country