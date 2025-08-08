Sport
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan’s senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has expressed optimism about the future of cricket in the country, revealing that Afghanistan is hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament in the near future.
In an interview with CricTracker, Naib highlighted the positive developments in Afghan cricket and the growing interest from international teams to tour the country.
“We recently concluded the SCL (Shpageeza Cricket League) 2025 season. We are hopeful of hosting the ICC tournament soon, thanks to the efforts being put in by our cricket board and management,” Naib stated.
With the return of competitive domestic cricket and improving infrastructure, Naib said that the environment is becoming increasingly suitable for international events. “A lot of countries are also willing to tour Afghanistan for international games. So, we’re hopeful of an ICC tournament as well in the country.”
Naib also spoke about the role of international leagues—like the IPL and ILT20—in shaping Afghanistan’s talent and raising the profile of Afghan cricket globally. He credited the IPL for its impact, saying, “our cricket is progressing well globally, and I feel that the stage we are at is largely due to the significant impact of the IPL on Afghanistan cricket.”
Afghanistan has made impressive strides in international cricket over the past decade, with strong performances in both the ODI and T20 World Cups, including memorable matches against top teams like Australia, India, and Pakistan. Naib believes this upward trajectory, coupled with growing experience and international exposure, could soon lead to the country becoming a host for global events.
Sport
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
Southern Brave pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Manchester Originals in a tense finish at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in The Hundred Men’s Competition, keeping their nerve in a match that went down to the final two deliveries.
This was the second men’s match of the 2025 season.
Chasing a target of 132, Brave appeared in trouble before a late, heroic stand swung the game in their favor. Craig Overton (18 not out off 8) and Tymal Mills (8 off 4) rallied the chase with a 25-run partnership that restored hope.
The final blow came from Reece Topley, who smashed a boundary off the penultimate ball to take the Brave home by one wicket, with just one ball remaining.
The match had swung back and forth. Manchester Originals, powered by a commanding 60 from Phil Salt, looked in control. Salt’s innings also elevated him to become the all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s Hundred competition.
But Tymal Mills, awarded Player of the Match, delivered an outstanding performance with both ball and bat. He claimed three key wickets—including those of Salt, Jos Buttler, and Heinrich Klaasen—finishing with figures of 3 for 22 and setting the foundation for the southern side’s comeback.
After the match, Mills credited the team’s resilience: “We managed to somehow get ourselves in a position where it was in our hands, one hit away… That was a brilliant knock from Craig. We just wanted to take it as deep as we could and Toppers finished it off brilliantly.”
Manchester Originals had the game in their grip until the late surge. Scott Currie had earlier dismantled the Brave’s top order with figures of 4 for 28, reinforcing a reputation as one to watch this season.
Former England bowler James Anderson made his competition debut, though his spell of 0 for 36 wasn’t enough to stop the Brave’s late momentum.
In the league standings, Oval Invincibles remain at the top after their opening victory, with Southern Brave joining them on four points following this win.
The Hundred continues building momentum, with both sides eager to capitalize on this early result. The competition has already shown it can serve up both explosive talent and edge-of-the-seat finishes.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television. Tune in tonight, Thursday August 7, at 9.30 pm Kabul time to watch Northern Superchargers take on Welsh Fire at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
Don’t miss this action packed 100 ball competition.
Sport
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
The fifth edition of The Hundred Men’s Competition kicks off on Tuesday, August 5, launching a month of fast-paced cricket across England and Wales.
Featuring eight city-based teams and some of the world’s top cricketers, the tournament will conclude with the final at Lord’s on August 31.
Fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to all the action on Ariana Television after Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) secured exclusive rights to broadcast the event live.
For the first time, The Hundred has been scheduled to avoid overlapping with Major League Cricket in the United States, ensuring full availability of both England’s leading players and major international signings.
The competition begins at Lord’s with the opening clash between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles. This match will start at 9pm Kabul time.
In total, 64 group-stage fixtures are scheduled across the men’s and women’s tournaments, followed by an eliminator on August 30 and the final the next day.
The eight teams competing this season are Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire. Each squad is allowed up to 15 players, with four overseas stars permitted per team.
This year’s international lineup is one of the strongest yet.
Australian batter Steve Smith has joined Welsh Fire on a £200,000 contract, while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has signed with Oval Invincibles.
David Warner, another key Australian figure, will feature for London Spirit. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell are also set to make an impact, with Ravindra representing Manchester Originals and Bracewell picked up by Southern Brave.
Noor Ahmad was the only Afghan player selected in the formal 2025 player draft. He secured a top-tier deal with Manchester Originals worth £200,000 ($267,000).
New rules introduced this season allowed franchises to make direct overseas signings prior to the draft, helping teams secure marquee names in advance. Combined with increased salaries and the removal of scheduling clashes, the 2025 season is expected to be the most competitive and commercially successful yet.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has also announced that six of the tournament’s franchises have now attracted private investment ahead of full equity sales expected in 2026. This development is expected to further strengthen the tournament’s long-term viability.
The Hundred’s unique 100-ball format is designed to keep matches under two and a half hours, maintaining a fast pace and family-friendly atmosphere.
With Oval Invincibles aiming to defend their title and several other franchises strengthened by international talent, fans are watching to see whether the balance of power will shift. David Warner’s debut for London Spirit and the performance of the New Zealand contingent are among the key narratives this summer.
Sport
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
Mohammad Taha Eshaqi, who captured Afghanistan’s first-ever gold medal at the Asian Junior and Youth Wushu Championships, delivered a landmark victory for the country and sparked a wave of praise and a hero’s welcome from government officials.
Competing in the Taolu category in Shanghai, Eshaqi delivered a masterful performance in the Tai Chi Jian event, earning top marks from international judges. He also claimed silver in the Tai Chi Quan discipline, making him one of the top athletes of the tournament.
The championships, which ran from July 23 to 30, featured competitors from across Asia, including top-tier martial artists from China, Iran, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Eshaqi’s breakthrough victory has not only placed Afghanistan on the Asian wushu map but also inspired a flood of congratulations from across the country and abroad.
Messages of congratulations have poured in from sports federations, public figures, and ordinary Afghans. On social media, hashtags celebrating his victory appeared among Afghan users and wushu fans around the world – many praising his discipline, humility, and patriotism.
“This is a moment of immense pride for our country,” said an official from Afghanistan’s Wushu Federation. “Eshaqi’s dedication and perseverance in the face of countless obstacles show what Afghan youth are capable of achieving.”
“Mohammad Taha Eshaqi has not only won medals—he has won the hearts of a nation,” one Kabul-based youth group posted on X.
“In him, we see the future of Afghan sports.”
On their arrival home this weekend, Eshaqi and his fellow wushu athletes were treated to a hero’s welcome by senior officials from the sports directorate, including Hafez Ahmad Jan Zadran, technical deputy head of Afghanistan’s sports directorate, and Dad Mohammad Payanda Akhtari, head of Olympic affairs at the directorate.
Afghanistan’s delegation to the championships included six athletes and two federation officials.
In addition to Eshaqi’s gold and silver, Ahmad Nawid Akbari earned a bronze medal in the Sanda 52 kg category, defeating a Turkmen opponent. The three-medal haul marked Afghanistan’s strongest-ever performance at a continental Wushu event.
Though Eshaqi currently resides and trains in Iran, he competed under the Afghan flag, and his wins have taken on symbolic significance for a nation that has faced years of hardship and limited access to international competition.
Athletes, coaches, and civic leaders have called on Afghan authorities and donors to invest in young talent like Eshaqi, who many now see as a role model for aspiring athletes in martial arts and beyond.
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in restive province
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
U.S. continues processing SIVs for Afghans, says State Department
IOM warns of broader humanitarian crisis as over 4 million Afghans return home
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
-
Sport5 days ago
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
-
Latest News4 days ago
Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
-
World4 days ago
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN chief: New regional SDG centre will support Afghanistan’s path to peace and self-sufficiency