Abu Muslim Farah FC poised to make history in AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage
Football fans can watch the match live and exclusively on Ariana Television on Tuesday, August 12.
Abu Muslim Farah FC, the reigning Afghan league champions, are set to embark on a landmark journey in Asian football as they take on Bhutan’s Paro FC at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium on Tuesday, August 12.
This match marks not only their debut in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) Preliminary Stage but also presents the historic opportunity for Abu Muslim Farah FC to become the first Afghan club to advance to the Group Stage of an AFC competition.
The AFC Challenge League 2025/26 season kicks off with 18 teams competing in nine single-leg ties, with winners progressing to join direct entrants and AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage dropouts to form a competitive 20-team group stage.
Among these, Abu Muslim stands out as a symbol of Afghanistan’s growing presence on the continental football stage.
Founded recently but rapidly rising in prominence, Abu Muslim clinched their maiden Afghan league title in the 2024/25 season. Their impressive domestic performance, combined with an ambitious continental debut, underscores a broader narrative of football development in Afghanistan amidst challenging circumstances.
However, their opponent, Paro FC, are no strangers to AFC competitions, having reached the ACGL Preliminary Stage last season as Bhutan’s reigning champions. The clash promises a thrilling contest between a seasoned regional team and an emerging Afghan side hungry to prove themselves on Asian soil.
Abu Muslim’s journey reflects the AFC Challenge League’s core mission: to provide a platform for emerging clubs from developing football nations to showcase talent, gain international experience, and inspire growth at home. A win today would mark a significant milestone for Afghan football, breaking new ground and offering hope to a nation passionate about the sport.
In line with this, and as part of Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) commitment to supporting sport in Afghanistan, the company has secured the rights to broadcast this match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Beyond the immediate contest however, Abu Muslim’s presence at the ACGL highlights the increasing competitiveness and diversity of Asian football.
With four clubs—Abu Muslim Farah FC, Ezra FC (Laos), Khangarid FC (Mongolia), and FC Muras United (Kyrgyz Republic)—making their continental debuts, the tournament promises fresh storylines and the rise of new footballing powerhouses.
The AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage matches continue across Asia, with fixtures in Mongolia, Myanmar, Taipei, Brunei, Maldives, Bangladesh, Kyrgyz Republic, and Syria, illustrating the tournament’s expansive reach and commitment to nurturing football talent across the continent.
For Abu Muslim Farah FC, Tuesday’s match is more than just a game—it’s a historic step forward for Afghan football, a chance to shine on the continental stage, and an inspiration to emerging clubs everywhere striving for breakthrough moments.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 4pm Kabul time to watch this match live.
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan’s senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has expressed optimism about the future of cricket in the country, revealing that Afghanistan is hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament in the near future.
In an interview with CricTracker, Naib highlighted the positive developments in Afghan cricket and the growing interest from international teams to tour the country.
“We recently concluded the SCL (Shpageeza Cricket League) 2025 season. We are hopeful of hosting the ICC tournament soon, thanks to the efforts being put in by our cricket board and management,” Naib stated.
With the return of competitive domestic cricket and improving infrastructure, Naib said that the environment is becoming increasingly suitable for international events. “A lot of countries are also willing to tour Afghanistan for international games. So, we’re hopeful of an ICC tournament as well in the country.”
Naib also spoke about the role of international leagues—like the IPL and ILT20—in shaping Afghanistan’s talent and raising the profile of Afghan cricket globally. He credited the IPL for its impact, saying, “our cricket is progressing well globally, and I feel that the stage we are at is largely due to the significant impact of the IPL on Afghanistan cricket.”
Afghanistan has made impressive strides in international cricket over the past decade, with strong performances in both the ODI and T20 World Cups, including memorable matches against top teams like Australia, India, and Pakistan. Naib believes this upward trajectory, coupled with growing experience and international exposure, could soon lead to the country becoming a host for global events.
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
Southern Brave pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Manchester Originals in a tense finish at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in The Hundred Men’s Competition, keeping their nerve in a match that went down to the final two deliveries.
This was the second men’s match of the 2025 season.
Chasing a target of 132, Brave appeared in trouble before a late, heroic stand swung the game in their favor. Craig Overton (18 not out off 8) and Tymal Mills (8 off 4) rallied the chase with a 25-run partnership that restored hope.
The final blow came from Reece Topley, who smashed a boundary off the penultimate ball to take the Brave home by one wicket, with just one ball remaining.
The match had swung back and forth. Manchester Originals, powered by a commanding 60 from Phil Salt, looked in control. Salt’s innings also elevated him to become the all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s Hundred competition.
But Tymal Mills, awarded Player of the Match, delivered an outstanding performance with both ball and bat. He claimed three key wickets—including those of Salt, Jos Buttler, and Heinrich Klaasen—finishing with figures of 3 for 22 and setting the foundation for the southern side’s comeback.
After the match, Mills credited the team’s resilience: “We managed to somehow get ourselves in a position where it was in our hands, one hit away… That was a brilliant knock from Craig. We just wanted to take it as deep as we could and Toppers finished it off brilliantly.”
Manchester Originals had the game in their grip until the late surge. Scott Currie had earlier dismantled the Brave’s top order with figures of 4 for 28, reinforcing a reputation as one to watch this season.
Former England bowler James Anderson made his competition debut, though his spell of 0 for 36 wasn’t enough to stop the Brave’s late momentum.
In the league standings, Oval Invincibles remain at the top after their opening victory, with Southern Brave joining them on four points following this win.
The Hundred continues building momentum, with both sides eager to capitalize on this early result. The competition has already shown it can serve up both explosive talent and edge-of-the-seat finishes.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television. Tune in tonight, Thursday August 7, at 9.30 pm Kabul time to watch Northern Superchargers take on Welsh Fire at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
Don’t miss this action packed 100 ball competition.
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
The fifth edition of The Hundred Men’s Competition kicks off on Tuesday, August 5, launching a month of fast-paced cricket across England and Wales.
Featuring eight city-based teams and some of the world’s top cricketers, the tournament will conclude with the final at Lord’s on August 31.
Fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to all the action on Ariana Television after Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) secured exclusive rights to broadcast the event live.
For the first time, The Hundred has been scheduled to avoid overlapping with Major League Cricket in the United States, ensuring full availability of both England’s leading players and major international signings.
The competition begins at Lord’s with the opening clash between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles. This match will start at 9pm Kabul time.
In total, 64 group-stage fixtures are scheduled across the men’s and women’s tournaments, followed by an eliminator on August 30 and the final the next day.
The eight teams competing this season are Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire. Each squad is allowed up to 15 players, with four overseas stars permitted per team.
This year’s international lineup is one of the strongest yet.
Australian batter Steve Smith has joined Welsh Fire on a £200,000 contract, while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has signed with Oval Invincibles.
David Warner, another key Australian figure, will feature for London Spirit. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell are also set to make an impact, with Ravindra representing Manchester Originals and Bracewell picked up by Southern Brave.
Noor Ahmad was the only Afghan player selected in the formal 2025 player draft. He secured a top-tier deal with Manchester Originals worth £200,000 ($267,000).
New rules introduced this season allowed franchises to make direct overseas signings prior to the draft, helping teams secure marquee names in advance. Combined with increased salaries and the removal of scheduling clashes, the 2025 season is expected to be the most competitive and commercially successful yet.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has also announced that six of the tournament’s franchises have now attracted private investment ahead of full equity sales expected in 2026. This development is expected to further strengthen the tournament’s long-term viability.
The Hundred’s unique 100-ball format is designed to keep matches under two and a half hours, maintaining a fast pace and family-friendly atmosphere.
With Oval Invincibles aiming to defend their title and several other franchises strengthened by international talent, fans are watching to see whether the balance of power will shift. David Warner’s debut for London Spirit and the performance of the New Zealand contingent are among the key narratives this summer.
