Abu Muslim Farah FC poised to make history in AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage

Abu Muslim Farah FC, the reigning Afghan league champions, are set to embark on a landmark journey in Asian football as they take on Bhutan’s Paro FC at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium on Tuesday, August 12.

This match marks not only their debut in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) Preliminary Stage but also presents the historic opportunity for Abu Muslim Farah FC to become the first Afghan club to advance to the Group Stage of an AFC competition.

The AFC Challenge League 2025/26 season kicks off with 18 teams competing in nine single-leg ties, with winners progressing to join direct entrants and AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage dropouts to form a competitive 20-team group stage.

Among these, Abu Muslim stands out as a symbol of Afghanistan’s growing presence on the continental football stage.

Founded recently but rapidly rising in prominence, Abu Muslim clinched their maiden Afghan league title in the 2024/25 season. Their impressive domestic performance, combined with an ambitious continental debut, underscores a broader narrative of football development in Afghanistan amidst challenging circumstances.

However, their opponent, Paro FC, are no strangers to AFC competitions, having reached the ACGL Preliminary Stage last season as Bhutan’s reigning champions. The clash promises a thrilling contest between a seasoned regional team and an emerging Afghan side hungry to prove themselves on Asian soil.

Abu Muslim’s journey reflects the AFC Challenge League’s core mission: to provide a platform for emerging clubs from developing football nations to showcase talent, gain international experience, and inspire growth at home. A win today would mark a significant milestone for Afghan football, breaking new ground and offering hope to a nation passionate about the sport.

In line with this, and as part of Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) commitment to supporting sport in Afghanistan, the company has secured the rights to broadcast this match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Beyond the immediate contest however, Abu Muslim’s presence at the ACGL highlights the increasing competitiveness and diversity of Asian football.

With four clubs—Abu Muslim Farah FC, Ezra FC (Laos), Khangarid FC (Mongolia), and FC Muras United (Kyrgyz Republic)—making their continental debuts, the tournament promises fresh storylines and the rise of new footballing powerhouses.

The AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage matches continue across Asia, with fixtures in Mongolia, Myanmar, Taipei, Brunei, Maldives, Bangladesh, Kyrgyz Republic, and Syria, illustrating the tournament’s expansive reach and commitment to nurturing football talent across the continent.

For Abu Muslim Farah FC, Tuesday’s match is more than just a game—it’s a historic step forward for Afghan football, a chance to shine on the continental stage, and an inspiration to emerging clubs everywhere striving for breakthrough moments.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 4pm Kabul time to watch this match live.