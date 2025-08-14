Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal

After a six-year break, the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) is set to return, backed by a long-term commercial partnership. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) aims to relaunch the T20 league in October–November, likely in the Middle East, with hopes of attracting international stars and establishing a sustainable tournament model.

In an interview with SportsBoom.com. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan confirmed the 10-edition deal and said the board is “better prepared both on and off the field” for the relaunch.

Despite the APL’s absence, the ACB believes strong ties with other cricket boards and player-friendly policies will help draw global talent.

The tournament’s timing—during a quieter period in the T20 calendar—and ideal Middle Eastern weather add to its appeal.

“I don’t see any reason for international players not being part of the APL,” Naseeb said.

“Just look at the first edition—some great players featured then. Our relationships with other boards are strong, and we’ve always issued NOCs to global players who participate in leagues worldwide.”

The league will most likely be hosted in Dubai or another Middle Eastern venue, and according to Naseeb, there are no major logistical hurdles at the moment.

Afghanistan’s cricketing rise has been fueled by leadership stability, with head coach Jonathan Trott and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in their roles for several years. Khan and ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf have also extended their terms to continue long-term planning.