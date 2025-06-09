Business
Afghanistan pushes ahead with railway expansion to boost connectivity
Iranian media have reported that a passenger rail service connecting Herat to Mashhad may become operational soon, a development that would mark a milestone in cross-border connectivity.
The Ministry of Public Works has announced the acceleration of multiple railway projects across Afghanistan, aimed at strengthening the country’s transportation infrastructure and building towards becoming a key transit corridor in Central and South Asia.
According to ministry spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, survey work is currently underway for critical railway lines, including the Herat–Kandahar route and rail extensions in Balkh, Paktia, and Torghundi.
These efforts are part of a broader plan to interconnect Afghanistan’s major border crossings with a unified rail system that will significantly facilitate trade, mobility, and economic growth.
Afghanistan’s private sector has voiced strong support for the rail expansion initiative, emphasizing its potential to increase exports, boost national revenues, and attract foreign investment.
Business leaders believe the completion of these projects will mark a turning point in the country’s ability to participate in regional supply chains and improve internal logistics.
Construction is already underway on the third phase of the Khaf–Herat railway line in the west of the country. This key corridor, which links Afghanistan with neighboring Iran, is expected to facilitate both freight and passenger transport.
Simultaneously, preparations have begun for the launch of the Trans-Afghan railway corridor, a strategic project that aims to connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.
Once completed, this route will play a vital role in boosting regional trade, shortening cargo transit times, and offering landlocked Central Asian countries access to seaports.
These developments are part of Afghanistan’s broader effort to reposition itself as a regional trade and transit hub, linking Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The current government has prioritized infrastructure revival, focusing on key corridors such as the Lapis Lazuli Route, the Chabahar Corridor, and the Trans-Afghan Railway.
Despite ongoing economic challenges, Afghan officials remain committed to transforming the country into a bridge between continents, tapping into its geographic advantage and untapped transit potential. The expansion of the rail network is central to this vision, offering new hope for economic self-reliance and regional integration.
Pakistan suspends import of coal, soapstone from Afghanistan, demands proof of origin
The requirement caught traders off guard, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Afghan side and causing panic among importers and transporters ahead of Eid al-Adha
Imports of coal and soapstone from Afghanistan have come to a standstill at Torkham, Ghulam Khan, and Kharlaachi border crossings after Pakistani customs authorities made the certificate of origin mandatory for clearance.
The requirement, imposed this week, caught traders off guard, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Afghan side and causing panic among importers and transporters ahead of Eid al-Adha.
Traders say the sudden halt—without prior notice—disrupted plans and delayed cargo meant for industrial use in Punjab and for export via Karachi.
Officials fear some goods may not genuinely originate from Afghanistan, prompting the documentation demand. Discussions with Afghan authorities on issuing the required certificates had previously stalled over technical issues like weight and value discrepancies.
Mujjebullah Shinwari, president of the Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association, confirmed that efforts are underway to secure a temporary waiver for consignments already in transit.
“We’ve requested urgent relief from authorities in Islamabad and Kabul to ease pressure before Eid,” Shinwari said.
Traders remain hopeful for a resolution, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt supply chains and trade flow between the two countries.
Baradar inaugurates $68 million wind and solar power projects in Herat
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Saturday inaugurated two power generation projects in Herat province with an investment of approximately $68 million dollars.
In a statement released by the deputy PM’s office, these two projects include a wind power plant with a capacity of 43.2 megawatts and a solar power plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said: “Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of two major wind and solar power projects in Herat. This is considered a significant achievement in the expansion, modernization, and self-sufficiency of the country’s energy sector.”
He added that these projects will not only reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on imported electricity but will also provide opportunities for environmental protection, sustainable energy, and the promotion of modern technologies.
Baradar emphasized that Afghanistan has long been dependent on imported electricity, and a significant portion of the national budget is spent annually on purchasing it.
According to him, imported electricity is costly and not a reliable or beneficial solution in the long term.
He added that the Islamic Emirate is focused on the optimal utilization of domestic resources in the electricity sector and is making serious efforts in this regard.
He stated that these projects will not only enhance the country’s electricity generation capacity but will also pave the way for economic development, job creation, encouragement of domestic and foreign investment, and expansion of infrastructure.
Baradar reassured all domestic and foreign investors that IEA has created favorable conditions for investment across various sectors in Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector, and has ensured a transparent and secure environment.
He also called on the contracting companies involved in the projects to execute the work in accordance with approved standards.
Over $64 million is being invested in the 43.2-megawatt wind power project, and approximately $3.5 million in the 5-megawatt solar power project by the private sector in partnership with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the deputy PM’s office said.
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committee has reported a dramatic rise in the country’s oil exports to Afghanistan, with over 40 million liters of gasoline and fuel oil exported between January and December of last year.
According to the committee, this represents a 100-fold increase compared to the same period the previous year.
In 2022, Kyrgyzstan exported only 384,000 liters of fuel to Afghanistan, valued at $212,000, while in 2023, the exports surged to $18.5 million in value. The bulk of this fuel was reportedly delivered to Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan now accounts for more than 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total oil exports, making it the primary recipient. Uzbekistan ranks second, having imported 2.5 million liters of fuel worth $1 million during the same period.
The average export price of gasoline was approximately $0.50 per liter. Kyrgyz officials clarified that the fuel exported to Afghanistan does not originate from Russia. Under a bilateral agreement with Moscow, fuels imported from Russia, specifically AI-92 and AI-95 grades are restricted to domestic use and are exempt from export.
These Russian-origin fuels are imported duty-free via Kazakhstan, helping to stabilize Kyrgyzstan’s domestic fuel prices at around $0.80 per liter.
According to the Kyrgyz Petroleum Traders Association, the fuel exported to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan primarily consists of AI-81 grade gasoline, along with fuel oil derived from locally extracted crude in the southwest of Kyrgyzstan.
In total, Kyrgyzstan imported approximately 630 million liters of fuel last year, valued at $277 million, with the majority sourced from Russia, and a smaller portion from Kazakhstan.
