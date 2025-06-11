Afghanistan records significant surge in domestic tourism over Eid al-Adha

Afghanistan witnessed a remarkable increase in domestic tourism during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as thousands of citizens traveled to scenic and cultural destinations across various provinces.

According to the Paktia Provincial Media Office, more than 350,000 tourists visited the Spina Shaga recreational park in Zazi Aryob district during the Eid celebrations.

The park, now considered one of the most popular leisure destinations in southeastern Afghanistan, has been contracted to a private company that has significantly enhanced the site’s infrastructure and services.

The company reports that the area has been equipped with over 2,000 tents, dedicated seating areas, 24-hour telecommunications and electricity, a reliable water supply system, two large hotels, as well as ice cream parlors, coffee shops, and a variety of restaurants.

These developments played a key role in attracting large crowds during the holiday period.

At the same time, the central province of Bamiyan hosted approximately 40,000 domestic and international visitors over the three days of Eid.

According to the Directorate of Information and Culture in Bamiyan, about 4,000 tourists also toured the province’s historic and archaeological sites, which continue to draw cultural tourism to the region.

Bamiyan officials noted that efforts are underway to further improve tourism infrastructure and accessibility in order to strengthen the local tourism industry. With its breathtaking natural landscapes and ancient heritage sites, Bamiyan remains one of Afghanistan’s most attractive and culturally significant destinations.

The surge in domestic travel during Eid underscores the growing public interest in local tourism and the potential for this sector to contribute to economic development and cultural exchange across the country.