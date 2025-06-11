Latest News
Afghanistan records significant surge in domestic tourism over Eid al-Adha
According to the Directorate of Information and Culture in Bamiyan, about 4,000 tourists also toured the province’s historic and archaeological sites, which continue to draw cultural tourism to the region.
Afghanistan witnessed a remarkable increase in domestic tourism during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as thousands of citizens traveled to scenic and cultural destinations across various provinces.
According to the Paktia Provincial Media Office, more than 350,000 tourists visited the Spina Shaga recreational park in Zazi Aryob district during the Eid celebrations.
The park, now considered one of the most popular leisure destinations in southeastern Afghanistan, has been contracted to a private company that has significantly enhanced the site’s infrastructure and services.
The company reports that the area has been equipped with over 2,000 tents, dedicated seating areas, 24-hour telecommunications and electricity, a reliable water supply system, two large hotels, as well as ice cream parlors, coffee shops, and a variety of restaurants.
These developments played a key role in attracting large crowds during the holiday period.
At the same time, the central province of Bamiyan hosted approximately 40,000 domestic and international visitors over the three days of Eid.
Bamiyan officials noted that efforts are underway to further improve tourism infrastructure and accessibility in order to strengthen the local tourism industry. With its breathtaking natural landscapes and ancient heritage sites, Bamiyan remains one of Afghanistan’s most attractive and culturally significant destinations.
The surge in domestic travel during Eid underscores the growing public interest in local tourism and the potential for this sector to contribute to economic development and cultural exchange across the country.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Preferential Trade Agreement
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Wednesday that a Preferential Trade Agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan was signed on the sidelines of the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan commerce ministry, the agreement was signed by a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by acting minister of industry and commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade.
The ministry stated that this historic document aims to reduce tariffs, eliminate trade barriers, facilitate market access for goods between the two countries, and enhance the level of bilateral trade.
The statement added that the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan marks a significant milestone in the economic relations between the two countries.
According to the statement, the agreement not only enables the reduction of tariff barriers and the facilitation of bilateral trade, but also opens new avenues for export development, job creation, industrial strengthening, and sustainable economic growth.
During this meeting, a Joint Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Action Plan was also signed, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade, industry, agriculture, logistics, and capacity building.
The signing of these documents is considered a significant step toward deepening economic relations, supporting the private sector, encouraging investment, and promoting sustainable regional trade.
During the meeting, both sides discussed and exchanged views on the implementation of previous commitments and further expansion of economic cooperation, facilitation of trade, joint investments, export development, and the transit of goods between the two countries.
The statement emphasized that both parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening economic ties and creating practical foundations for long-term cooperation.
First group of Afghan pilgrims returns to Kabul from Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs has announced the first group of 346 pilgrims returned to Kabul from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after performing the Hajj rituals.
This year, around 30,000 Afghan pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
According to a statement from the ministry, these returning pilgrims are from the provinces of Kabul and Laghman.
The statement added that the process of bringing home the 30,000 Afghan pilgrims who went to Saudi Arabia for Hajj has now begun.
Afghan delegation meets Russia’s deputy minister of Education in Kazan
A delegation from the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate met on Wednesday with Andrey Korneev, the Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation, in Kazan city.
In a statement issued by the Afghan education ministry Korneev expressed his country’s full readiness to cooperate in the field of education and training in Afghanistan.
He said Russia wants to take practical steps to become one of the leading supporters of Afghanistan’s education system.
According to the statement, the IEA delegation also visited the Museum of History and Culture of Kazan, the historic Kul Sharif Mosque, the Kaban Lake area, and the Kazan Kremlin Palace during their visit.
