Afghanistan seeks peace but will defend its territory, says defense minister

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has stated that recent border clashes with Pakistan were defensive in nature, asserting that Afghanistan has never initiated conflict and was merely responding to violations of its territory.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mujahid clarified that the Afghan delegation’s participation in talks in Doha came after mutual agreement and at the request of international mediators. The aim, he said, was to resolve tensions through diplomatic means.

He confirmed that the next round of talks will take place in Türkiye, where both sides are expected to develop concrete mechanisms for implementing the Doha agreement and improving bilateral ties.

“Pakistan labels its opposition groups as terrorists, but Afghanistan’s stance is clear — we do not support armed attacks against any country, including Pakistan, and we will not allow Afghan soil to be used for such purposes,” Mujahid stated.

The Defense Minister underscored Afghanistan’s desire for peaceful relations, regional cooperation, and the protection of its citizens. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is focused on fostering neighborly ties, expanding trade, and ensuring national security.

Describing the Doha agreement as a framework for mutual respect, Mujahid said it serves as a guarantee for both countries to uphold each other’s sovereignty and protect the rights of their citizens.

He concluded with a firm warning: “If any country attacks Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has both the right and the capability to defend its territory. We will not hesitate to protect our national interests and security.”

Mujahid’s remarks reinforce the Islamic Emirate’s message that it remains committed to peaceful dialogue but will not tolerate violations of Afghan sovereignty.