Afghanistan seeks peace but will defend its territory, says defense minister

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mujahid clarified that the Afghan delegation’s participation in talks in Doha came after mutual agreement and at the request of international mediators.

Published

8 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has stated that recent border clashes with Pakistan were defensive in nature, asserting that Afghanistan has never initiated conflict and was merely responding to violations of its territory.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mujahid clarified that the Afghan delegation’s participation in talks in Doha came after mutual agreement and at the request of international mediators. The aim, he said, was to resolve tensions through diplomatic means.

He confirmed that the next round of talks will take place in Türkiye, where both sides are expected to develop concrete mechanisms for implementing the Doha agreement and improving bilateral ties.

“Pakistan labels its opposition groups as terrorists, but Afghanistan’s stance is clear — we do not support armed attacks against any country, including Pakistan, and we will not allow Afghan soil to be used for such purposes,” Mujahid stated.

The Defense Minister underscored Afghanistan’s desire for peaceful relations, regional cooperation, and the protection of its citizens. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is focused on fostering neighborly ties, expanding trade, and ensuring national security.

Describing the Doha agreement as a framework for mutual respect, Mujahid said it serves as a guarantee for both countries to uphold each other’s sovereignty and protect the rights of their citizens.

He concluded with a firm warning: “If any country attacks Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has both the right and the capability to defend its territory. We will not hesitate to protect our national interests and security.”

Mujahid’s remarks reinforce the Islamic Emirate’s message that it remains committed to peaceful dialogue but will not tolerate violations of Afghan sovereignty.

Neighboring countries should respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty: Baradar

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2025

By

Following recent military skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, called on neighboring countries to adopt relations based on mutual respect rather than confrontation and unprincipled actions.

He also urged them not to view Afghanistan’s national sovereignty with disdain.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to Herat province to inspect the TAPI project, Baradar highlighted the project as a major step toward regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity.

Turkmen officials also noted that conditions are now ideal for the implementation of the TAPI project, describing it as a unique regional initiative that enjoys broad international support.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, said that implementing such large-scale projects will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s friendship with Afghanistan and reaffirm the goodwill and close relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works reported that 14 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been completed inside Afghanistan, with construction of facilities, road paving, and pipeline installation actively underway.

Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the economic corridor between the two nations, which will include major projects such as power transmission lines, railway construction, road networks, logistics hubs, and other key infrastructure initiatives.

 

Muslim World League welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement

General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 20, 2025

By

The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the signing of an immediate ceasefire agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.

He noted that this would spare both countries and their people the dangers and tragedies of armed conflict, affirming the League’s full support for this positive step.

China hails Türkiye and Qatar for mediating Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire

The truce, reached on Sunday in Doha, follows weeks of heightened border tensions and marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two neighbors.

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 20, 2025

By

China has praised Türkiye and Qatar for their diplomatic role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling the agreement a major step toward regional peace and stability.

The truce, reached on Sunday in Doha, follows weeks of heightened border tensions and marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two neighbors.

At a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China “welcomes the ceasefire between the two nations and commends the contributions of the relevant countries,” in reference to Türkiye and Qatar. He described both Pakistan and Afghanistan as “traditional, friendly neighbors” of China and stressed that dialogue remains key to lasting stability.

Guo added that China “hopes from the bottom of its heart” that the two sides will continue to resolve disputes peacefully and pledged that Beijing is ready to play a constructive role in supporting ongoing efforts toward reconciliation.

The ceasefire agreement sets the stage for further negotiations, with the next round of talks scheduled in Istanbul on October 25. Türkiye is expected to maintain its mediating role as the two countries work toward building a framework for sustained peace and cooperation in the region.

