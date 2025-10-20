Saudi Arabia welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire, praises mediation by Qatar and Turkiye

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following a week of deadly cross-border clashes that left dozens of civilians dead, including three young Afghan cricketers.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the Kingdom commended the mediation efforts of Qatar and Turkiye, which facilitated the talks in Doha leading to the agreement. The ceasefire includes an immediate halt to hostilities and the creation of mechanisms aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability between the two neighbours.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the signing by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan of an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace, expressing hope that the truce would help de-escalate tensions along the shared border. “The Kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security that achieves stability and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The ceasefire was announced late Saturday by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough. The talks in Doha, co-mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, ended with both sides agreeing not only to halt violence but also to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the truce’s sustainability.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, both countries committed to establishing “reliable and sustainable mechanisms” to monitor and verify the ceasefire’s implementation and to build towards long-term peace.

The Doha meeting followed a series of deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province, which killed at least 17 people, including three domestic cricket players, and injured several others. Afghan officials condemned the attacks as violations of national sovereignty, while Pakistan said its actions were in response to cross-border militant activity.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Ishaq Dar, also welcomed the ceasefire, confirming that the next round of talks will be hosted by Turkiye. He said the discussions would focus on establishing a “concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism” to prevent future escalations.

The ceasefire, welcomed by the United Nations and several regional powers, is seen as a critical step toward de-escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose border areas have witnessed repeated violence in recent months.