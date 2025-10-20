Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire, praises mediation by Qatar and Turkiye
Saudi Arabia has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following a week of deadly cross-border clashes that left dozens of civilians dead, including three young Afghan cricketers.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the Kingdom commended the mediation efforts of Qatar and Turkiye, which facilitated the talks in Doha leading to the agreement. The ceasefire includes an immediate halt to hostilities and the creation of mechanisms aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability between the two neighbours.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the signing by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan of an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” the statement read.
Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace, expressing hope that the truce would help de-escalate tensions along the shared border. “The Kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security that achieves stability and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the statement added.
The ceasefire was announced late Saturday by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough. The talks in Doha, co-mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, ended with both sides agreeing not only to halt violence but also to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the truce’s sustainability.
According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, both countries committed to establishing “reliable and sustainable mechanisms” to monitor and verify the ceasefire’s implementation and to build towards long-term peace.
The Doha meeting followed a series of deadly Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province, which killed at least 17 people, including three domestic cricket players, and injured several others. Afghan officials condemned the attacks as violations of national sovereignty, while Pakistan said its actions were in response to cross-border militant activity.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Ishaq Dar, also welcomed the ceasefire, confirming that the next round of talks will be hosted by Turkiye. He said the discussions would focus on establishing a “concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism” to prevent future escalations.
The ceasefire, welcomed by the United Nations and several regional powers, is seen as a critical step toward de-escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose border areas have witnessed repeated violence in recent months.
Latest News
Neighboring countries should respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty: Baradar
Following recent military skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, called on neighboring countries to adopt relations based on mutual respect rather than confrontation and unprincipled actions.
He also urged them not to view Afghanistan’s national sovereignty with disdain.
Speaking on Monday during a visit to Herat province to inspect the TAPI project, Baradar highlighted the project as a major step toward regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity.
Turkmen officials also noted that conditions are now ideal for the implementation of the TAPI project, describing it as a unique regional initiative that enjoys broad international support.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, said that implementing such large-scale projects will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s friendship with Afghanistan and reaffirm the goodwill and close relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works reported that 14 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been completed inside Afghanistan, with construction of facilities, road paving, and pipeline installation actively underway.
Officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the economic corridor between the two nations, which will include major projects such as power transmission lines, railway construction, road networks, logistics hubs, and other key infrastructure initiatives.
Latest News
Muslim World League welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement
General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the signing of an immediate ceasefire agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa commended this positive step and the two governments’ agreement to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability through negotiations.
He noted that this would spare both countries and their people the dangers and tragedies of armed conflict, affirming the League’s full support for this positive step.
Latest News
China hails Türkiye and Qatar for mediating Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
China has praised Türkiye and Qatar for their diplomatic role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling the agreement a major step toward regional peace and stability.
The truce, reached on Sunday in Doha, follows weeks of heightened border tensions and marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two neighbors.
At a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China “welcomes the ceasefire between the two nations and commends the contributions of the relevant countries,” in reference to Türkiye and Qatar. He described both Pakistan and Afghanistan as “traditional, friendly neighbors” of China and stressed that dialogue remains key to lasting stability.
Guo added that China “hopes from the bottom of its heart” that the two sides will continue to resolve disputes peacefully and pledged that Beijing is ready to play a constructive role in supporting ongoing efforts toward reconciliation.
The ceasefire agreement sets the stage for further negotiations, with the next round of talks scheduled in Istanbul on October 25. Türkiye is expected to maintain its mediating role as the two countries work toward building a framework for sustained peace and cooperation in the region.
