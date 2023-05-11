Latest News
Afghanistan should not be excluded from international community: China
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community and the Afghan people’s well-being should receive due attention.
“As a traditional friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, we always believe that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community. Afghan people’s well-being should receive due attention,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing when asked whether China would help the Afghan side gain international recognition if the Islamic Emirate “truly delivers” on its pledge to fight terrorism.
Wang said Afghanistan’s reconstruction process should be encouraged, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected.
“We also note the world’s concerns and expectations for the interim government, including with regard to adopting prudent and moderate policies protecting women and children’s rights and interests and taking a firmer stance on counter-terrorism,” he added.
Referring to the joint statement issued at the end of last week’s 5th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held in Islamabad, he said it reflected the consensus reached and trust for deeper cooperation in political development and security domains.
“As you said, this is the first multilateral document that has the participation of the Afghan interim government. And it is also the first time that the Afghan Taliban (IEA) made an explicit written pledge denouncing terrorism especially the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM),” he added.
The spokesperson termed it of great significance to the future of China-Afghanistan relations and regional counter-terrorism and security cooperation.
He pointed out that the fifth dialogue was the first formal dialogue among the foreign ministers of the three countries since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021.
”The dialogue plays an important role in advancing good neighborly friendship and practical cooperation among the three countries and contributes to the political settlement of the Afghan issue and galvanize international efforts for stability and development in Afghanistan,” he added.
IEA’s foreign minister meets Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Paul Klouman Bekken, Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, in Kabul, on Wednesday, the ministry said.
In addition to discussions on topics of mutual interest, effective security steps by IEA was acknowledged and frequency of such meetings stressed in a bid to enhance bilateral engagement, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
According to Balkhi, the issue of access to consular services to address problems of Afghans residing in Europe was discussed.
IEA destroys over 800 acres of poppy fields
The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says anti-narcotics police have destroyed 800 acres of poppy fields in several operations across six provinces.
The Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Wednesday that 356 acres of land was destroyed in the center and districts of Yaftal-e-Payan, Arghanj Khwa, Kishim and Shahri Buzurg districts of Badakhshan province; 338 acres of land in Gulbahar and Jabal Saraj districts of Parwan province; 62 acres of land in the Darah Sof, in Samangan province; 30 acres of land in Andrab, Doshi and Borka districts of Baghlan province; 8 acres of land in Alisheng district of Laghman province; and 7 acres of land in Manogi district of Kunar province.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, last week said that there is a serious fight underway against the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in an attempt to eradicate all traces of narcotics in the country.
Mujahid emphasized that efforts are being made to prevent drug trafficking, and that since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, a large number of drug traffickers have been arrested and imprisoned.
“The drug problem in Afghanistan is being solved, this year’s poppy cultivation in the whole country was close to zero, if someone had cultivated in mountainous and remote areas, it was destroyed,” said Mujahid.
“There is also seriousness in the prevention of drug trafficking and every day we witness arrest cases. In the near future, Inshallah, it will reach zero.”
He also assured neighboring countries and the region that they need not be concerned about drug smuggling from Afghanistan but to cooperate with the government and people in the fight against drugs and help find alternative crops to poppies.
IEA calls on parties in Pakistan to exercise ‘tolerance’
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday expressed regret over the unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
According to a statement, the IEA said it expresses regret over the recent developments in Pakistan, which have led to protests and in some cases turned violent.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls political stability in Pakistan in the interest of the Muslim nation of Pakistan and the entire region and hopes for tolerance and understanding from the parties involved,” the ministry said.
The ministry also stated it has issued instructions to its representatives in the country regarding the safety of Afghans living in Pakistan.
This comes after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday – a move that was followed by widespread demonstrations and unrest across the country.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angered over the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.
Amid violence, Pakistan’s telecommunication authority on Tuesday blocked social media, including Twitter. The government also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled for Wednesday.
