Sport
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka in T20 tri-series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the participation of the national team in a T20 tri-series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament will run from November 17 to 29, with matches scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The series will feature a six-match group stage, where each team will face the others twice. A total of seven matches will be played, culminating in a final between the top two teams on November 29 in Lahore.
Afghanistan will kick off their campaign against hosts Pakistan on November 17 in Rawalpindi, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on November 19 at the same venue. The action then shifts to Lahore, where Afghanistan will take on Pakistan again on November 23, and play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on November 25.
Originally, Afghanistan was scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). However, to boost competitiveness and provide better preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the series has been expanded into a tri-nation event with the inclusion of Sri Lanka.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan commented on the development, saying: “This is an encouraging development, as the Afghanistan National Team continues to compete against the top teams regularly. These matches are being held to serve as ideal preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup for all three participating teams. I am hopeful that Afghanistan will perform well in these games and I trust our fans will find this series as a great source of joy.”
He also emphasized that the tri-series is a result of strong collaboration and strategic partnerships. Currently, Afghanistan is participating in another tri-nation series — this one involving Pakistan and the UAE — in the United Arab Emirates, as part of their preparation for the Asia Cup.
Looking ahead, Afghanistan is also set to host Bangladesh in October for a white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.
Sport
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash
Afghanistan clinched a narrow four-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling finish to their Twenty20 tri-series match on Friday.
Chasing 171 for a consolation win after three earlier losses, UAE needed 17 runs from the final over. Power-hitter Asif Khan brought the equation down to just five required off the last three balls, but Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad held his nerve brilliantly. He delivered two pinpoint fuller deliveries that yielded no runs, before dismissing Asif on the final ball — caught at long-off for 40 — to seal a dramatic win. UAE ended on 166 for 5, just short of their target.
With a spot in Sunday’s final against Pakistan already secured, Afghanistan rested six of their first-choice players, including captain Rashid Khan. Even so, they posted a solid 170 for 4, powered by a 98-run opening stand between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Zadran narrowly missed his third consecutive half-century, scoring 48, while Gurbaz made a composed 40. The pair fell on back-to-back deliveries, but Afghanistan maintained momentum through useful late contributions from Karim Janat (28) and Gulbadin Naib (20*), adding 56 runs in the final five overs.
For UAE, left-arm spinner Haider Ali was the standout with the ball, taking 2 for 23.
In response, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem came out firing in the powerplay, smashing three sixes and two fours in a brisk 44 off 29 balls. His aggressive start kept the chase alive, but he fell trying to ramp debutant fast bowler Abdollah Ahmadzai in the 11th over.
Afghanistan’s spinners then tightened the screws. Sharafuddin Ashraf (1 for 20) and Noor Ahmad (1 for 23) bowled tight spells in the middle overs, slowing the scoring and increasing pressure on the UAE batters.
Despite Asif Khan’s late flourish and some nervous moments in the Afghan camp, Fareed Ahmad’s composure in the final over ensured Afghanistan remained unbeaten in the tri-series. Pakistan and Afghanistan both finished with three wins each, while UAE ended their campaign winless after four games — all lost while chasing.
Afghanistan and Pakistan will now meet in Sunday’s final, with momentum on both sides after a string of successful defenses.
Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan to face off in tri-series final
Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the final of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday. The hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been eliminated from contention after failing to secure a win in the round-robin stage.
The two finalists have already faced each other twice in the tournament. Pakistan clinched victory in the first encounter, showcasing their trademark pace attack and solid batting lineup. However, Afghanistan bounced back in the second match, leveling the head-to-head tally and setting the stage for a thrilling decider in the final.
Before the big clash, Afghanistan will take on UAE tonight at 7:30 PM (Kabul time), a match that will serve as their final tune-up before the grand finale.
Sport
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan by 18 runs in their third match of the Sharjah Tri-Nation Series.
The match took place on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan batted first, setting a competitive target of 170 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer, scoring 65 runs, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 64 runs, making them Afghanistan’s top scorers.
In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.
On the bowling front, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad each took two wickets, playing a crucial role in securing Afghanistan’s victory.
This win marks Afghanistan’s first triumph over Pakistan in this tournament, following a previous defeat where Pakistan won by 39 runs.
Looking ahead, Afghanistan is scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates again on Friday.
Britain’s Farage confirms he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to Afghanistan
IEA leader approves new law to curb corruption in government contracts
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka in T20 tri-series
Sharp rise in executions of Afghan prisoners in Iran
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Tahawol: Continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s electricity sector discussed
Tahawol: Surge in human casualties in Kunar earthquake discussed
Saar: Kunar earthquake death toll rising discussed
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatari airbridge delivers emergent aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
-
World4 days ago
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
UAE rescue team deployed to aid Afghanistan earthquake survivors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan Air Force airlifts over 2,000 in earthquake rescue operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Shortage of female doctors in Afghanistan putting women’s lives at risk
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed