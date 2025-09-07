Afghanistan to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka in T20 tri-series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the participation of the national team in a T20 tri-series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament will run from November 17 to 29, with matches scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series will feature a six-match group stage, where each team will face the others twice. A total of seven matches will be played, culminating in a final between the top two teams on November 29 in Lahore.

Afghanistan will kick off their campaign against hosts Pakistan on November 17 in Rawalpindi, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on November 19 at the same venue. The action then shifts to Lahore, where Afghanistan will take on Pakistan again on November 23, and play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on November 25.

Originally, Afghanistan was scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). However, to boost competitiveness and provide better preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the series has been expanded into a tri-nation event with the inclusion of Sri Lanka.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan commented on the development, saying: “This is an encouraging development, as the Afghanistan National Team continues to compete against the top teams regularly. These matches are being held to serve as ideal preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup for all three participating teams. I am hopeful that Afghanistan will perform well in these games and I trust our fans will find this series as a great source of joy.”

He also emphasized that the tri-series is a result of strong collaboration and strategic partnerships. Currently, Afghanistan is participating in another tri-nation series — this one involving Pakistan and the UAE — in the United Arab Emirates, as part of their preparation for the Asia Cup.

Looking ahead, Afghanistan is also set to host Bangladesh in October for a white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.