Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to get underway this week in the United Arab Emirates, with cricketing giants India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka joined by ambitious challengers Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

With the tournament returning to its traditional T20 format, all eyes will be on Afghanistan, a team rapidly transforming from spirited underdogs into genuine title contenders.

Led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan arrive with a spin-heavy squad featuring Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and veteran Mohammad Nabi. Their bowling strength has already made headlines: during the UAE tri-series last week, Afghan spinners strangled Pakistan’s batting lineup to claim a dramatic win.

However, their luck turned in the final, where they were bowled out for just 66.

On the batting front, Afghanistan will rely on the explosive pairing of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, supported by emerging middle-order talents like Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli.

Team insiders say the blend of youth and experience gives them belief that they can push beyond the group stage, where they are drawn against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Cricket analysts note that Afghanistan’s rise is one of the most compelling stories in Asian cricket. From refugee camps producing raw talents to a team now capable of beating the region’s traditional powers, their Asia Cup campaign carries both sporting and symbolic weight.

As the tournament unfolds, Afghanistan’s challenge will be consistency. If Rashid’s men can balance their spin strength with batting discipline, they could not only reach the semi-finals but also disrupt the dominance of Asia’s cricketing heavyweights.