Sport
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Team insiders say the blend of youth and experience gives them belief that they can push beyond the group stage, where they are drawn against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to get underway this week in the United Arab Emirates, with cricketing giants India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka joined by ambitious challengers Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.
With the tournament returning to its traditional T20 format, all eyes will be on Afghanistan, a team rapidly transforming from spirited underdogs into genuine title contenders.
Led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan arrive with a spin-heavy squad featuring Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and veteran Mohammad Nabi. Their bowling strength has already made headlines: during the UAE tri-series last week, Afghan spinners strangled Pakistan’s batting lineup to claim a dramatic win.
However, their luck turned in the final, where they were bowled out for just 66.
On the batting front, Afghanistan will rely on the explosive pairing of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, supported by emerging middle-order talents like Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli.
Cricket analysts note that Afghanistan’s rise is one of the most compelling stories in Asian cricket. From refugee camps producing raw talents to a team now capable of beating the region’s traditional powers, their Asia Cup campaign carries both sporting and symbolic weight.
As the tournament unfolds, Afghanistan’s challenge will be consistency. If Rashid’s men can balance their spin strength with batting discipline, they could not only reach the semi-finals but also disrupt the dominance of Asia’s cricketing heavyweights.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka in T20 tri-series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the participation of the national team in a T20 tri-series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament will run from November 17 to 29, with matches scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The series will feature a six-match group stage, where each team will face the others twice. A total of seven matches will be played, culminating in a final between the top two teams on November 29 in Lahore.
Afghanistan will kick off their campaign against hosts Pakistan on November 17 in Rawalpindi, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on November 19 at the same venue. The action then shifts to Lahore, where Afghanistan will take on Pakistan again on November 23, and play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on November 25.
Originally, Afghanistan was scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). However, to boost competitiveness and provide better preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the series has been expanded into a tri-nation event with the inclusion of Sri Lanka.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan commented on the development, saying: “This is an encouraging development, as the Afghanistan National Team continues to compete against the top teams regularly. These matches are being held to serve as ideal preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup for all three participating teams. I am hopeful that Afghanistan will perform well in these games and I trust our fans will find this series as a great source of joy.”
He also emphasized that the tri-series is a result of strong collaboration and strategic partnerships. Currently, Afghanistan is participating in another tri-nation series — this one involving Pakistan and the UAE — in the United Arab Emirates, as part of their preparation for the Asia Cup.
Looking ahead, Afghanistan is also set to host Bangladesh in October for a white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.
Sport
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash
Afghanistan clinched a narrow four-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling finish to their Twenty20 tri-series match on Friday.
Chasing 171 for a consolation win after three earlier losses, UAE needed 17 runs from the final over. Power-hitter Asif Khan brought the equation down to just five required off the last three balls, but Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad held his nerve brilliantly. He delivered two pinpoint fuller deliveries that yielded no runs, before dismissing Asif on the final ball — caught at long-off for 40 — to seal a dramatic win. UAE ended on 166 for 5, just short of their target.
With a spot in Sunday’s final against Pakistan already secured, Afghanistan rested six of their first-choice players, including captain Rashid Khan. Even so, they posted a solid 170 for 4, powered by a 98-run opening stand between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Zadran narrowly missed his third consecutive half-century, scoring 48, while Gurbaz made a composed 40. The pair fell on back-to-back deliveries, but Afghanistan maintained momentum through useful late contributions from Karim Janat (28) and Gulbadin Naib (20*), adding 56 runs in the final five overs.
For UAE, left-arm spinner Haider Ali was the standout with the ball, taking 2 for 23.
In response, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem came out firing in the powerplay, smashing three sixes and two fours in a brisk 44 off 29 balls. His aggressive start kept the chase alive, but he fell trying to ramp debutant fast bowler Abdollah Ahmadzai in the 11th over.
Afghanistan’s spinners then tightened the screws. Sharafuddin Ashraf (1 for 20) and Noor Ahmad (1 for 23) bowled tight spells in the middle overs, slowing the scoring and increasing pressure on the UAE batters.
Despite Asif Khan’s late flourish and some nervous moments in the Afghan camp, Fareed Ahmad’s composure in the final over ensured Afghanistan remained unbeaten in the tri-series. Pakistan and Afghanistan both finished with three wins each, while UAE ended their campaign winless after four games — all lost while chasing.
Afghanistan and Pakistan will now meet in Sunday’s final, with momentum on both sides after a string of successful defenses.
Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan to face off in tri-series final
Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the final of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday. The hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been eliminated from contention after failing to secure a win in the round-robin stage.
The two finalists have already faced each other twice in the tournament. Pakistan clinched victory in the first encounter, showcasing their trademark pace attack and solid batting lineup. However, Afghanistan bounced back in the second match, leveling the head-to-head tally and setting the stage for a thrilling decider in the final.
Before the big clash, Afghanistan will take on UAE tonight at 7:30 PM (Kabul time), a match that will serve as their final tune-up before the grand finale.
