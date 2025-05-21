Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan has announced a renewed commitment to enhancing cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey in the carpet industry, with a particular focus on boosting Afghan carpet exports to European markets via Turkey.

During a meeting held in Kabul, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, met with Ahmet Diler, President of the Turkish Carpet Union, and his accompanying delegation.

The discussion centered on strengthening joint efforts in the carpet sector and utilizing Turkey’s trade infrastructure to facilitate Afghan carpet access to European consumers.

According to the official statement, the meeting was also attended by leaders of the Afghan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Union.

Both sides underscored the cultural and economic value of Afghan carpets, recognizing them as a national symbol and one of Afghanistan’s most valuable export commodities.

Diler praised the high quality of Afghan carpets and noted their positive influence on Turkey’s own carpet industry.

He stated: “With around 500 members, the Turkish Carpet Union is ready to support Afghanistan’s carpet sector and to encourage necessary investments in this area.”

In response, Azizi reiterated the exceptional quality and national importance of Afghan carpets.

He emphasized that closer cooperation between the carpet unions of both countries, along with a reduction in tariffs on Afghan carpets by the Turkish government, would significantly ease their export to Europe—bringing economic benefits to both nations.

Azizi also expressed Afghanistan’s willingness to actively engage in joint marketing campaigns, promotional initiatives, website and exhibition development, cultural awareness programs, and trade missions.

Furthermore, he proposed the launch of a collaborative initiative among major carpet-producing countries—particularly Afghanistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan, the latter having a dedicated Ministry of Carpets—to promote global appreciation for handwoven carpets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Afghan and Turkish carpet unions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during Diler’s official visit to Kabul, marking a formal commitment to advancing joint activities and strengthening sectoral cooperation.

The Turkish delegation’s visit was extended at the official invitation of the Afghan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Union and is seen as a significant step toward deepening commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.