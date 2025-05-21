Business
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Both sides underscored the cultural and economic value of Afghan carpets, recognizing them as a national symbol and one of Afghanistan’s most valuable export commodities.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan has announced a renewed commitment to enhancing cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey in the carpet industry, with a particular focus on boosting Afghan carpet exports to European markets via Turkey.
During a meeting held in Kabul, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, met with Ahmet Diler, President of the Turkish Carpet Union, and his accompanying delegation.
The discussion centered on strengthening joint efforts in the carpet sector and utilizing Turkey’s trade infrastructure to facilitate Afghan carpet access to European consumers.
According to the official statement, the meeting was also attended by leaders of the Afghan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Union.
Diler praised the high quality of Afghan carpets and noted their positive influence on Turkey’s own carpet industry.
He stated: “With around 500 members, the Turkish Carpet Union is ready to support Afghanistan’s carpet sector and to encourage necessary investments in this area.”
In response, Azizi reiterated the exceptional quality and national importance of Afghan carpets.
He emphasized that closer cooperation between the carpet unions of both countries, along with a reduction in tariffs on Afghan carpets by the Turkish government, would significantly ease their export to Europe—bringing economic benefits to both nations.
Azizi also expressed Afghanistan’s willingness to actively engage in joint marketing campaigns, promotional initiatives, website and exhibition development, cultural awareness programs, and trade missions.
Furthermore, he proposed the launch of a collaborative initiative among major carpet-producing countries—particularly Afghanistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan, the latter having a dedicated Ministry of Carpets—to promote global appreciation for handwoven carpets.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Afghan and Turkish carpet unions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during Diler’s official visit to Kabul, marking a formal commitment to advancing joint activities and strengthening sectoral cooperation.
The Turkish delegation’s visit was extended at the official invitation of the Afghan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Union and is seen as a significant step toward deepening commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
The World Bank said the payments concern outstanding debts owed by the former government of Afghanistan to contractors hired under World Bank-financed projects.
The World Bank said on Monday that payments being made to contractors for projects in Afghanistan related to work done prior to the collapse of the former government and that this was money owed to them.
These contractors completed their work before August 15, 2021, the World Bank said.
The contracts were made between the Afghan government and the contractors, making the government responsible for these payments, not the World Bank.
The World Bank said however it is helping to facilitate the payment process on an exceptional basis after thorough validation and independent verification.
The Bank is not a party to the contracts.
The institution said recent statements about this process and technical coordination reflect progress but noted that no restart of previous projects has been discussed or agreed upon.
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
A day after a rare phone call between Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India has allowed 160 trucks carrying Afghan goods to enter through the Wagah border with Pakistan.
The trucks had been held up due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The conversation between Muttaqi and Jaishankar marks the highest-level political contact between New Delhi and the Islamic Emirate since its return to power in Kabul in 2021.
Although India has yet to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate as the official government of Afghanistan, it is reportedly exploring options to resume stalled development projects in Afghanistan and deepen cooperation in specific sectors.
According to The Times of India, Indian officials are also considering the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees recently deported from Pakistan.
Kabul and Moscow ink five MoUs on trade, transit and energy
The Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister said on Friday that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk signed five memoranda of understanding in various sectors on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.
According to a statement from the PM’s office, these agreements were signed on Friday after the Afghanistan–Russia Business Forum held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.
“The agreements cover cooperation between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation in the areas of transport and transit; expansion of trade relations between the chambers of commerce of both countries; cooperation between several major private companies of the two countries in the exploration, extraction, and refining of oil and gas in Afghanistan; and the development of regional trade and the establishment of an industrial-logistical complex,” the statement read.
