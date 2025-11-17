Business
Afghanistan urges major Iranian companies to boost investment and trade ties
Afghanistan has called on major Iranian companies to increase their presence in the country, stressing that deeper economic cooperation is essential to unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and investment.
The appeal came during a meeting in Kabul between a visiting delegation from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce and senior officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), attended by Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan.
The discussions centered on three core pillars of economic cooperation — investment, exports, and transportation — areas in which both sides acknowledged progress has been limited despite longstanding cultural and commercial ties. Afghan officials said that while companies from other countries have invested robustly in Afghanistan, Iran’s private sector engagement remains “disappointingly low,” particularly considering the two nations’ shared borders and historical links.
Participants noted that major export opportunities remain untapped, largely due to infrastructure gaps, especially in logistics and transport. Strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, they said, is essential to addressing these weaknesses.
Officials urged the chambers of commerce to take a more proactive role in solving issues “online and in real time” to prevent economic initiatives from stalling.
Iran’s ambassador in Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli, highlighted the cultural, historical, and religious commonalities between the two nations and urged the business communities to use their geographical proximity to build a strong, mutually beneficial economic partnership.
Niloofar Asadi, Director-General for Asia and Oceania at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, said Tehran is drafting a strategic roadmap to elevate economic ties with Afghanistan, calling the strengthening of this relationship a top priority.
Other Iranian officials pointed to specific opportunities. Alireza Khamehzarr, head of the Birjand Chamber, urged an expansion of Iranian imports from Afghanistan—particularly agricultural products—while addressing the legal hurdles that continue to impede trade. Mahmoud Siyadat, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber, stressed the need for mechanisms that ensure agreements lead to measurable results.
Hamidreza Salehi, chairman of Iran’s Energy Federation, warned that insufficient infrastructure remains a major barrier to growth. He cited Iran’s strong LPG production and Afghanistan’s high demand as a clear opportunity that requires better planning and coordination. Salehi and others advocated for joint investment structures that bring together private-sector partners from both countries.
Afghan commerce and investment officials presented details of major development plans, including roughly $10 billion worth of projects currently under preparation. They urged established Iranian companies to take advantage of these opportunities, especially as both governments review border issues and prioritize improving conditions in adjacent provinces to ease movement of goods and investment.
Karim Hashimi, president of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said Afghanistan’s government strongly supports private-sector activity and emphasized that both ACCI and the Chamber of Industries and Mines operate independently and actively.
Building trust, he said, is essential for future cooperation. He proposed that partnerships between companies introduced through the chambers of commerce of both countries be given priority, describing this as a reliable safeguard for secure and productive business engagement.
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Afghanistan exported more than $580 million worth of fresh and dried fruits in the first six months of the current year, according to the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office — a surge that underscores the country’s growing agricultural export capacity.
India, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and several other countries were among the major importers of Afghan produce.
Key export items included figs, pistachios, almonds, pine nuts, walnuts, raisins, grapes, apricots, pomegranates, apples, melons, watermelons, pears, cherries, and a variety of other fruits.
The Economic Deputy noted that exports moved through both land routes and air corridors, a strategy that has improved delivery times and expanded access to global markets.
The statement also highlighted that the expansion of Afghanistan’s railway network, the reconstruction of major highways, and the reactivation of international air corridors have been instrumental in boosting export levels and strengthening the country’s transit capacity.
This progress comes as Afghan traders continue to emphasize that greater investment in transit infrastructure could open additional markets and substantially increase the nation’s export potential.
Ariana Airlines’ new cargo tariffs open fresh gateway for Afghan exports
Under the new policy, Ariana will transport export goods at a fixed rate of $1 per kilogram, while the rate for imported goods is set at $0.80 per kilogram.
Ariana Afghan Airlines has officially implemented a new set of reduced cargo tariffs, a move expected to stimulate Afghanistan’s trade sector at a critical moment for the country’s exporters.
The changes, introduced on Sunday under a directive from the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, apply to both export and import air freight.
Bakhturrahman Sharafat, President of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said the revised pricing structure will make it significantly easier and more affordable for Afghan traders to ship their products abroad. Key export items — including fresh and dried fruits, saffron, carpets, gemstones and other high-value goods — are expected to benefit from faster processing and reduced transportation costs.
Under the new policy, Ariana will transport export goods at a fixed rate of $1 per kilogram, while the rate for imported goods is set at $0.80 per kilogram. Sharafat said the simplified and lowered tariffs would “strengthen Afghanistan’s economy and expand opportunities for Afghan producers in competitive global markets.”
The announcement comes at a time when Afghan exporters continue to face challenges stemming from regional transit restrictions, fluctuating overland shipping costs and limited access to international banking services. Air freight has increasingly become a vital alternative for perishable goods and high-value products, allowing traders to maintain quality and meet market deadlines.
By cutting air cargo rates, Ariana Afghan Airlines aims to reduce logistical pressures on Afghan businesses and improve the reliability of export channels. Trade experts say the measure could help Afghanistan regain market share in key destinations such as India, the Gulf states and parts of Europe, where demand for Afghan agricultural products and textiles remains strong.
The reduced tariffs also underscore Ariana’s broader role in supporting national economic objectives. As one of the few carriers with the capacity to connect Afghanistan to regional hubs, the airline’s pricing reforms position it as a central player in the country’s push to expand export volumes and attract new trading partners.
For Afghan traders, the new rates represent not just a financial relief but a potential turning point — opening a more stable and accessible gateway to international markets at a time when the country’s economic recovery depends heavily on revitalized exports.
Afghanistan shifts trade to Iran route to avoid Pakistan closures
Landlocked Afghanistan is leaning more heavily on trade routes through Iran and Central Asia to reduce dependence on Pakistan, officials said, as tension between the neighbours escalates, with the Durand Line crossings closed in recent weeks, Reuters reported.
“In the past six months, our trade with Iran has reached $1.6 billion, higher than the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan,” Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for the commerce ministry, told Reuters.
“The facilities at Chabahar have reduced delays and given traders confidence that shipments will not stop when borders close.”
Traders have three months to settle contracts in Pakistan and shift to other routes, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs.
Accusing Islamabad of using “commercial and humanitarian matters as political leverage”, he said Afghanistan would not mediate disputes after the deadline and ordered ministries to stop clearing Pakistani medicines, citing “low-quality” imports.
The biggest shift is to Chabahar, used since 2017 under a transit pact with Iran and India. Afghan officials say incentives from tariff cuts and discounted storage to faster handling are drawing more cargo south.
Iran has installed updated equipment and X-ray scanners, while offering Afghan cargo a 30% cut in port tariffs, 75% off storage fees and 55% off docking charges, said Akhundzada, the commerce ministry spokesman.
