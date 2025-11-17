Afghanistan urges major Iranian companies to boost investment and trade ties

Afghanistan has called on major Iranian companies to increase their presence in the country, stressing that deeper economic cooperation is essential to unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and investment.

The appeal came during a meeting in Kabul between a visiting delegation from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce and senior officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), attended by Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan.

The discussions centered on three core pillars of economic cooperation — investment, exports, and transportation — areas in which both sides acknowledged progress has been limited despite longstanding cultural and commercial ties. Afghan officials said that while companies from other countries have invested robustly in Afghanistan, Iran’s private sector engagement remains “disappointingly low,” particularly considering the two nations’ shared borders and historical links.

Participants noted that major export opportunities remain untapped, largely due to infrastructure gaps, especially in logistics and transport. Strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, they said, is essential to addressing these weaknesses.

Officials urged the chambers of commerce to take a more proactive role in solving issues “online and in real time” to prevent economic initiatives from stalling.

Iran’s ambassador in Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli, highlighted the cultural, historical, and religious commonalities between the two nations and urged the business communities to use their geographical proximity to build a strong, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Niloofar Asadi, Director-General for Asia and Oceania at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, said Tehran is drafting a strategic roadmap to elevate economic ties with Afghanistan, calling the strengthening of this relationship a top priority.

Other Iranian officials pointed to specific opportunities. Alireza Khamehzarr, head of the Birjand Chamber, urged an expansion of Iranian imports from Afghanistan—particularly agricultural products—while addressing the legal hurdles that continue to impede trade. Mahmoud Siyadat, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber, stressed the need for mechanisms that ensure agreements lead to measurable results.

Hamidreza Salehi, chairman of Iran’s Energy Federation, warned that insufficient infrastructure remains a major barrier to growth. He cited Iran’s strong LPG production and Afghanistan’s high demand as a clear opportunity that requires better planning and coordination. Salehi and others advocated for joint investment structures that bring together private-sector partners from both countries.

Afghan commerce and investment officials presented details of major development plans, including roughly $10 billion worth of projects currently under preparation. They urged established Iranian companies to take advantage of these opportunities, especially as both governments review border issues and prioritize improving conditions in adjacent provinces to ease movement of goods and investment.

Karim Hashimi, president of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said Afghanistan’s government strongly supports private-sector activity and emphasized that both ACCI and the Chamber of Industries and Mines operate independently and actively.

Building trust, he said, is essential for future cooperation. He proposed that partnerships between companies introduced through the chambers of commerce of both countries be given priority, describing this as a reliable safeguard for secure and productive business engagement.