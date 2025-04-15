Afghanistan’s Economic Commission approves draft of National Development Strategy

(Last Updated On: )

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs on Tuesday announced that the draft of the National Development Strategy was approved on Tuesday after it was presented to the Economic Commission for discussion.

Before approving the draft, the commission evaluated the draft and incorporated amendments proposed by them.

The Economic Commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, drew up the draft strategy, which is a comprehensive, unified, and long-term document designed to define and achieve the country’s fundamental national goals over the next five years.

According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, the document was developed under the leadership of the deputy prime minister’s office. However, the Ministry of Economy served as the secretariat, and other relevant sectoral ministries were also involved.

The statement added this strategy envisions a stable, prosperous Afghanistan with strong and positive relations with the region and the world.

Its key objectives include upholding Islamic Sharia law, ensuring principles of efficiency, transparency, and accountability, expanding effective and constructive relations with the region and the world, establishing sustainable peace and overall security, creating employment and

fostering economic growth, preserving religious and national values, territorial integrity, and Islamic sovereignty, enhancing effective management of national and natural resources, improving the delivery of basic services, promoting industry, trade, and private sector development, advancing infrastructure and regional connectivity, and improving social protection and the living environment.