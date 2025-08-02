Latest News
Afghanistan’s economy not dependent on foreign aid, says deputy minister Nazari
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari responded to a report published by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), stating that Afghanistan’s economy is not reliant on foreign aid to the extent that it would collapse if such aid were cut off.
“Afghanistan’s economy is not dependent on foreign aid to the extent that it would collapse if such aid were suspended. However, we believe that humanitarian aid should not be politicized or influenced by shifting power dynamics and political agendas,” said Nazari.
These remarks come after SIGAR, in its latest report to the U.S. Congress, stated that Afghanistan’s monetary stability and the operations of its Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, are entirely reliant on cash assistance in U.S. dollars facilitated by the United Nations.
SIGAR warned that without this cash assistance, Afghanistan’s economy would face serious challenges.
SIGAR also expressed concern over the reduction in aid to Afghanistan. According to the report, the U.S. has allocated only about $342 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the 2025 fiscal year, while this amount exceeded $968 million in 2023.
Earlier, SIGAR had reported that since 2021, the U.S. has provided over $3.83 billion in assistance to Afghanistan. The agency warns that a sharp decrease in aid—at a time when Afghanistan’s internal needs are growing—has had significant effects on the livelihoods of the Afghan people.
Latest News
Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is scheduled to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on August 14.
According to the United Nations Security Council, Hanafi’s travel exemption was approved on August 1, and the visit will take place between August 14 and 31. The stated purpose of the trip is medical treatment.
The UN Security Council has previously granted similar travel exemptions to other officials of the Islamic Emirate who are on its sanctions list.
Latest News
$10 billion MoU signed in Afghanistan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity
A memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water and the private sector to produce, transmit, and distribute 10,000 megawatts of electricity through a $10 billion investment.
The project aims to harness diverse energy sources — including natural gas, coal, hydro, wind, and solar — across multiple regions of the country. Officials say the initiative will lead Afghanistan toward full energy self-sufficiency within 7 to 10 years and even enable electricity exports to neighboring countries.
According to the plan, 4,000 megawatts will be allocated for public consumption, while 6,000 megawatts will power industrial sectors. The agreement is expected to drive significant economic growth by facilitating the establishment of thousands of new factories and creating employment for millions of Afghans.
Following the signing, technical teams from the Ministry and the implementing company are set to begin field surveys as early as tomorrow. Surveys will be completed within 10 days, followed by a six-month design phase. Initial implementation will begin with power generation projects producing between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts.
Latest News
Pakistan organizes cross-border rally through Afghanistan to promote regional tourism
Pakistan has launched a major cross-border motorbike rally that passes through Afghanistan as part of efforts to promote regional tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties across South and Central Asia.
The 23-day rally, which began in Lahore on July 31, passes through Islamabad and Torkham before entering Afghanistan via Kabul and Kunduz, continuing onward to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Riders will later re-enter Afghanistan on their return to Pakistan, concluding the tour in Lahore on August 22.
With the theme “Explore Muslim Heritage & Culture – Promote Tourism & Friendship,” the event highlights Afghanistan’s geographical importance and its potential as a key transit and cultural link in the region.
The rally is organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with Globe Strainers. At the launch event, Pakistani officials and Central Asian diplomats praised the tour’s role in fostering people-to-people connections and promoting cross-border tourism.
Saar: Discussion on $10 billion investment in Afghanistan’s electricity sector
Afghanistan’s economy not dependent on foreign aid, says deputy minister Nazari
Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
$10 billion MoU signed in Afghanistan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Saar: Discussion on $10 billion investment in Afghanistan’s electricity sector
Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s Interior Minister confirms six million Afghan migrants living in Iran
-
World4 days ago
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan family caught using fake visas to enter Malaysia
-
Regional3 days ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Britain warns Israel it could recognise Palestinian state as Gaza starvation spreads
-
Health4 days ago
WHO warns Afghanistan remains a hotspot for polio