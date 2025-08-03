Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic

Pakistan’s federal government has ordered the expulsion of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, declaring their stay unlawful following the cards’ expiry on June 30.

The move has affected over one million Afghans who were previously allowed to live in the country with PoR cards but without visas.

The interior ministry issued a special regulatory order (SRO) on Thursday, authorizing law enforcement to detain and deport PoR holders under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government quickly followed with a public announcement and began setting up transit points in Peshawar and Landikotal.

The decision has alarmed refugee communities and rights groups.

UNHCR said it was deeply concerned about the legal and humanitarian implications, warning that forced returns could breach the international principle of non-refoulement.

Many Afghans believed the government would extend the cards, as had been done in the past. In June and July, several notifications from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions had instructed authorities not to arrest PoR holders, fueling hope of a policy reversal.

Afghan business leaders condemned the move as abrupt and damaging. Syed Naqeeb Badshah, chair of the Muttahida Afghan Tajir Ittehad, said around 40,000 Afghan entrepreneurs operate in Peshawar alone, with some investing over Rs1 billion ($3.5 million) in Pakistan.

“This decision is unjust. You can’t just ask people who’ve lived here for decades to leave overnight,” he said.

UNHCR’s Pakistan spokesman Qaiser Khan Afridi said the agency is seeking clarity from the government and urged that any returns be voluntary and in accordance with international standards.

More than 1.3 million Afghans live in Pakistan, mostly in KP and Balochistan. Since Islamabad launched its repatriation drive in late 2023, over 1.1 million Afghans—mostly undocumented or holding Afghan Citizen Cards—have already returned. Recent IOM data shows fear of arrest remains the top reason for return.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Islamabad next week to discuss the issue with Pakistani authorities, UNHCR, and refugee representatives.