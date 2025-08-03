Latest News
WFP seeks $539 million to address growing hunger crisis in Afghanistan
The UN agency has repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans face acute food insecurity, driven by persistent poverty, drought, economic isolation, and the return of refugees.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for $539 million in funding to sustain its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan over the next six months, warning that the country’s hunger crisis is worsening, with women, children, and returnees most at risk.
In a post on X, WFP said: “Afghanistan’s hunger crisis is growing deeper by the day. Women, children, and returnees are among the hardest hit. WFP urgently needs $539 million to continue reaching those who need us most over the next six months.”
The UN agency has repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans face acute food insecurity, driven by persistent poverty, drought, economic isolation, and the return of refugees from neighboring countries.
Without additional funding, WFP says it will be forced to scale back critical food assistance programs that serve some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.
WFP’s latest appeal comes amid a broader humanitarian strain, as international aid to Afghanistan has declined in the wake of political changes and shifting donor priorities.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said it had provided humanitarian assistance to more than 511,000 people in need over the past year. In its annual review, ARCS highlighted emergency relief, healthcare, and community support as key areas of focus, particularly in remote and underserved regions.
The combined efforts of agencies like WFP and ARCS have provided a lifeline for millions of Afghans. However, humanitarian groups warn that unless fresh funding is secured, the crisis could deepen heading into the winter months.
According to UN estimates, more than 15 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity in 2025, with rising prices, job losses, and drought conditions compounding the situation.
Latest News
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
The move has affected over one million Afghans who were previously allowed to live in the country with PoR cards but without visas.
Pakistan’s federal government has ordered the expulsion of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, declaring their stay unlawful following the cards’ expiry on June 30.
The move has affected over one million Afghans who were previously allowed to live in the country with PoR cards but without visas.
The interior ministry issued a special regulatory order (SRO) on Thursday, authorizing law enforcement to detain and deport PoR holders under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government quickly followed with a public announcement and began setting up transit points in Peshawar and Landikotal.
The decision has alarmed refugee communities and rights groups.
UNHCR said it was deeply concerned about the legal and humanitarian implications, warning that forced returns could breach the international principle of non-refoulement.
Many Afghans believed the government would extend the cards, as had been done in the past. In June and July, several notifications from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions had instructed authorities not to arrest PoR holders, fueling hope of a policy reversal.
Afghan business leaders condemned the move as abrupt and damaging. Syed Naqeeb Badshah, chair of the Muttahida Afghan Tajir Ittehad, said around 40,000 Afghan entrepreneurs operate in Peshawar alone, with some investing over Rs1 billion ($3.5 million) in Pakistan.
“This decision is unjust. You can’t just ask people who’ve lived here for decades to leave overnight,” he said.
UNHCR’s Pakistan spokesman Qaiser Khan Afridi said the agency is seeking clarity from the government and urged that any returns be voluntary and in accordance with international standards.
More than 1.3 million Afghans live in Pakistan, mostly in KP and Balochistan. Since Islamabad launched its repatriation drive in late 2023, over 1.1 million Afghans—mostly undocumented or holding Afghan Citizen Cards—have already returned. Recent IOM data shows fear of arrest remains the top reason for return.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Islamabad next week to discuss the issue with Pakistani authorities, UNHCR, and refugee representatives.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s economy not dependent on foreign aid, says deputy minister Nazari
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari responded to a report published by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), stating that Afghanistan’s economy is not reliant on foreign aid to the extent that it would collapse if such aid were cut off.
“Afghanistan’s economy is not dependent on foreign aid to the extent that it would collapse if such aid were suspended. However, we believe that humanitarian aid should not be politicized or influenced by shifting power dynamics and political agendas,” said Nazari.
These remarks come after SIGAR, in its latest report to the U.S. Congress, stated that Afghanistan’s monetary stability and the operations of its Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, are entirely reliant on cash assistance in U.S. dollars facilitated by the United Nations.
SIGAR warned that without this cash assistance, Afghanistan’s economy would face serious challenges.
SIGAR also expressed concern over the reduction in aid to Afghanistan. According to the report, the U.S. has allocated only about $342 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the 2025 fiscal year, while this amount exceeded $968 million in 2023.
Earlier, SIGAR had reported that since 2021, the U.S. has provided over $3.83 billion in assistance to Afghanistan. The agency warns that a sharp decrease in aid—at a time when Afghanistan’s internal needs are growing—has had significant effects on the livelihoods of the Afghan people.
Latest News
Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is scheduled to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on August 14.
According to the United Nations Security Council, Hanafi’s travel exemption was approved on August 1, and the visit will take place between August 14 and 31. The stated purpose of the trip is medical treatment.
The UN Security Council has previously granted similar travel exemptions to other officials of the Islamic Emirate who are on its sanctions list.
WFP seeks $539 million to address growing hunger crisis in Afghanistan
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
Iranian President Pezeshkian visits Pakistan to boost bilateral relations
Ukraine says it hit Russian oil facilities, military airfield
Tahawol: Dependence of Afghanistan’s economy on foreign aid
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Tahawol: Dependence of Afghanistan’s economy on foreign aid
Saar: Discussion on $10 billion investment in Afghanistan’s electricity sector
Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s Interior Minister confirms six million Afghan migrants living in Iran
-
Regional4 days ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Britain warns Israel it could recognise Palestinian state as Gaza starvation spreads
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump pledges support for Afghan allies, but questions motives of some asylum seekers
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
-
Sport3 days ago
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
-
Regional3 days ago
US hits Iranian shipping network with major new sanctions