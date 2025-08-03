WFP seeks $539 million to address growing hunger crisis in Afghanistan

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for $539 million in funding to sustain its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan over the next six months, warning that the country’s hunger crisis is worsening, with women, children, and returnees most at risk.

In a post on X, WFP said: “Afghanistan’s hunger crisis is growing deeper by the day. Women, children, and returnees are among the hardest hit. WFP urgently needs $539 million to continue reaching those who need us most over the next six months.”

The UN agency has repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans face acute food insecurity, driven by persistent poverty, drought, economic isolation, and the return of refugees from neighboring countries.

Without additional funding, WFP says it will be forced to scale back critical food assistance programs that serve some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.

WFP’s latest appeal comes amid a broader humanitarian strain, as international aid to Afghanistan has declined in the wake of political changes and shifting donor priorities.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said it had provided humanitarian assistance to more than 511,000 people in need over the past year. In its annual review, ARCS highlighted emergency relief, healthcare, and community support as key areas of focus, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

The combined efforts of agencies like WFP and ARCS have provided a lifeline for millions of Afghans. However, humanitarian groups warn that unless fresh funding is secured, the crisis could deepen heading into the winter months.

According to UN estimates, more than 15 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity in 2025, with rising prices, job losses, and drought conditions compounding the situation.