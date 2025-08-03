Latest News
UN highlights urgent need for climate action in vulnerable Kabul
UN-Habitat says four out of five Kabul residents live in informal housing areas. Estimates put Kabul population at over 4 million.
As climate pressures mount, Afghanistan’s capital Kabul — home to over 40% of the country’s urban population — is facing compounding urban crises, with the majority of its residents living in informal settlements that are highly vulnerable to extreme weather and water scarcity.
According to a recent post by UN-Habitat on social media platform X, four out of five Kabul residents live in informal housing areas. These densely populated neighborhoods lack basic infrastructure such as sewage systems, drainage, and secure housing, making them particularly exposed to flooding, landslides, and heatwaves driven by climate change.
“These communities are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events, underscoring the urgent need for climate action,” UN-Habitat stated.
The warning comes amid growing concerns about Kabul’s rapidly depleting water resources.
Years of unregulated groundwater extraction, population growth, and prolonged droughts have left large parts of the city at risk of running dry.
Officials have acknowledged that without sustainable water management and urgent investment in infrastructure, the capital could face a severe water crisis in the near future.
Kabul’s water table has dropped dramatically over the past two decades. With limited access to piped water systems, many residents rely on private wells or water tankers, both of which are increasingly unreliable and unaffordable for lower-income families.
The Islamic Emirate government recently called for action on groundwater management. However, progress remains slow amid economic constraints, limited international funding, and the growing demands of a city whose population has more than doubled since 2001.
Urban planners and aid organizations warn that without coordinated climate adaptation strategies—including improved housing, water conservation efforts, and climate-resilient infrastructure—millions of Kabul’s residents could face worsening living conditions and displacement.
The situation highlights broader challenges facing Afghanistan, where decades of conflict, climate vulnerability, and underinvestment in public services have severely weakened the country’s capacity to adapt to a changing environment.
According to official United Nations data, Kabul’s population is estimated at 4.1 million as of mid‑2024, however, more recent urban-area estimates from UN World Urbanization Prospects put Kabul’s population around 4.877 million in 2025, reflecting ongoing growth and expansion into surrounding suburbs
Latest News
UN chief: New regional SDG centre will support Afghanistan’s path to peace and self-sufficiency
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday highlighted the critical role of a newly established UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan, describing it as a vital step toward addressing the pressing challenges facing the region — especially in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the launch event at the Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan, Guterres announced the signing of the host country agreement for the centre, which will operate in partnership with UN Resident Coordinators and Country Teams across the region.
“It will contribute to accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda in Central Asia and Afghanistan – driven by the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility that defines the United Nations,” said the Secretary-General.
According to Guterres, the Centre will prioritize data-driven policymaking, foster innovation, and amplify the voices of marginalized communities.
He stressed that such collaboration is especially urgent in the context of Afghanistan, where millions continue to suffer under the weight of poverty, displacement, natural disasters, and a fragile humanitarian situation.
“The people of Afghanistan continue to face immense hardship – from entrenched poverty and mass displacement to earthquakes, climate shocks, and a fragile humanitarian landscape,” he said. “They deserve peace, stability, and a better future.”
The Secretary-General also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its growing cooperation with the UN and its role in hosting the Centre.
“This Centre will work with partners across the region and the international community to support Afghanistan’s path to sustainable development – with full respect for human rights, including the rights of women and girls, and with a focus on economic self-sufficiency, peace, and dignity,” Guterres added.
Latest News
WFP seeks $539 million to address growing hunger crisis in Afghanistan
The UN agency has repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans face acute food insecurity, driven by persistent poverty, drought, economic isolation, and the return of refugees.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for $539 million in funding to sustain its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan over the next six months, warning that the country’s hunger crisis is worsening, with women, children, and returnees most at risk.
In a post on X, WFP said: “Afghanistan’s hunger crisis is growing deeper by the day. Women, children, and returnees are among the hardest hit. WFP urgently needs $539 million to continue reaching those who need us most over the next six months.”
The UN agency has repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans face acute food insecurity, driven by persistent poverty, drought, economic isolation, and the return of refugees from neighboring countries.
Without additional funding, WFP says it will be forced to scale back critical food assistance programs that serve some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.
WFP’s latest appeal comes amid a broader humanitarian strain, as international aid to Afghanistan has declined in the wake of political changes and shifting donor priorities.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said it had provided humanitarian assistance to more than 511,000 people in need over the past year. In its annual review, ARCS highlighted emergency relief, healthcare, and community support as key areas of focus, particularly in remote and underserved regions.
The combined efforts of agencies like WFP and ARCS have provided a lifeline for millions of Afghans. However, humanitarian groups warn that unless fresh funding is secured, the crisis could deepen heading into the winter months.
According to UN estimates, more than 15 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity in 2025, with rising prices, job losses, and drought conditions compounding the situation.
Latest News
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
The move has affected over one million Afghans who were previously allowed to live in the country with PoR cards but without visas.
Pakistan’s federal government has ordered the expulsion of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, declaring their stay unlawful following the cards’ expiry on June 30.
The move has affected over one million Afghans who were previously allowed to live in the country with PoR cards but without visas.
The interior ministry issued a special regulatory order (SRO) on Thursday, authorizing law enforcement to detain and deport PoR holders under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government quickly followed with a public announcement and began setting up transit points in Peshawar and Landikotal.
The decision has alarmed refugee communities and rights groups.
UNHCR said it was deeply concerned about the legal and humanitarian implications, warning that forced returns could breach the international principle of non-refoulement.
Many Afghans believed the government would extend the cards, as had been done in the past. In June and July, several notifications from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions had instructed authorities not to arrest PoR holders, fueling hope of a policy reversal.
Afghan business leaders condemned the move as abrupt and damaging. Syed Naqeeb Badshah, chair of the Muttahida Afghan Tajir Ittehad, said around 40,000 Afghan entrepreneurs operate in Peshawar alone, with some investing over Rs1 billion ($3.5 million) in Pakistan.
“This decision is unjust. You can’t just ask people who’ve lived here for decades to leave overnight,” he said.
UNHCR’s Pakistan spokesman Qaiser Khan Afridi said the agency is seeking clarity from the government and urged that any returns be voluntary and in accordance with international standards.
More than 1.3 million Afghans live in Pakistan, mostly in KP and Balochistan. Since Islamabad launched its repatriation drive in late 2023, over 1.1 million Afghans—mostly undocumented or holding Afghan Citizen Cards—have already returned. Recent IOM data shows fear of arrest remains the top reason for return.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Islamabad next week to discuss the issue with Pakistani authorities, UNHCR, and refugee representatives.
