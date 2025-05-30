Afghans rally for Gaza, call global silence a ‘betrayal’

Following nationwide protests in Afghanistan in support of the people of Gaza, demonstrators stated that remaining silent in the face of the ongoing oppression in Gaza is a clear act of betrayal. They said countries that have chosen to remain silent about these atrocities are complicit in the injustice.

After Friday prayers, Afghan protesters from various provinces took to the streets and sharply criticized Arab and Muslim governments, saying their leaders have not taken a single practical step to help the people of Gaza.

The demonstrators also accused the international community of indifference and having a selective approach to human rights. They called for the reopening of routes for delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Mohammaduddin Ahmadi, a religious scholar, said: “Our silence in the face of such oppression is a betrayal of the blood of the innocent — those who are being martyred and killed while innocent. The silence of countries is a betrayal.”

One protester said: “O Arab rulers, if you have no honor, at least open your routes. Millions stand ready to support the Muslims of Gaza and fight for the freedom of Palestine.”

The protesters gathered chanting slogans such as “Save Gaza” and “Every stone in Gaza is a cry to the sky.”

According to the demonstrators, the people of Afghanistan stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Hashmatullah Azizi, a protester, said: “The deadly silence shown today by Arab rulers and, more broadly, by Islamic governments regarding the situation in Gaza and the issue of a Palestinian state is a source of shame and regret.”

The protesters also called on international organizations and influential countries to urgently address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to stop the ongoing crimes committed by Israel.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has condemned the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza and has called on countries and international organizations to urgently act to stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

In a statement, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said that the people of Gaza are suffering from severe hunger due to Israeli attacks and the halt of humanitarian aid, and that the silence of international organizations, especially human rights groups on this matter is painful.

Hassan Akhund reaffirmed Afghanistan’s support for the Palestinian people and called on Islamic countries to stand with the people of Gaza.

This comes as, according to official statistics from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed and over 118,000 others injured since the start of Israel’s attacks in October 2023.

Reports indicate that the majority of the victims of Israel’s attacks in Gaza are women and children.