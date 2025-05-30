Latest News
Afghans rally for Gaza, call global silence a ‘betrayal’
Following nationwide protests in Afghanistan in support of the people of Gaza, demonstrators stated that remaining silent in the face of the ongoing oppression in Gaza is a clear act of betrayal. They said countries that have chosen to remain silent about these atrocities are complicit in the injustice.
After Friday prayers, Afghan protesters from various provinces took to the streets and sharply criticized Arab and Muslim governments, saying their leaders have not taken a single practical step to help the people of Gaza.
The demonstrators also accused the international community of indifference and having a selective approach to human rights. They called for the reopening of routes for delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
Mohammaduddin Ahmadi, a religious scholar, said: “Our silence in the face of such oppression is a betrayal of the blood of the innocent — those who are being martyred and killed while innocent. The silence of countries is a betrayal.”
One protester said: “O Arab rulers, if you have no honor, at least open your routes. Millions stand ready to support the Muslims of Gaza and fight for the freedom of Palestine.”
The protesters gathered chanting slogans such as “Save Gaza” and “Every stone in Gaza is a cry to the sky.”
According to the demonstrators, the people of Afghanistan stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Hashmatullah Azizi, a protester, said: “The deadly silence shown today by Arab rulers and, more broadly, by Islamic governments regarding the situation in Gaza and the issue of a Palestinian state is a source of shame and regret.”
The protesters also called on international organizations and influential countries to urgently address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to stop the ongoing crimes committed by Israel.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has condemned the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza and has called on countries and international organizations to urgently act to stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza.
In a statement, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said that the people of Gaza are suffering from severe hunger due to Israeli attacks and the halt of humanitarian aid, and that the silence of international organizations, especially human rights groups on this matter is painful.
Hassan Akhund reaffirmed Afghanistan’s support for the Palestinian people and called on Islamic countries to stand with the people of Gaza.
This comes as, according to official statistics from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed and over 118,000 others injured since the start of Israel’s attacks in October 2023.
Reports indicate that the majority of the victims of Israel’s attacks in Gaza are women and children.
Latest News
Pakistan elevates its Kabul envoy to ambassador
Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, has announced his country’s decision to elevate its chargé d’affaires in Kabul to the rank of ambassador.
Dar said in a post on X that following his visit to Kabul, relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction.
He said: “I am confident that this step will contribute to increased engagement, deepened cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in economic, security, counter-terrorism, trade, and mutual collaboration sectors, as well as enhanced exchanges between the two brotherly nations.”
Latest News
Acting FM Muttaqi to visit Pakistan
Pakistani media, citing diplomatic sources, have reported that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, will travel to Pakistan in the near future.
According to The Express Tribune, work is underway to determine the date of the visit, and Muttaqi has accepted the invitation.
The visit will last three days and during it, issues related to bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed.
This comes as Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, traveled to Kabul in April. It was the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Kabul in the past three years.
Latest News
Ex-Afghan president Karzai meets with Iranian foreign minister in Rome
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Rome, the capital of Italy.
Iranian Foreign Ministry said that meeting was held at the request of Karzai, ISNA news agency reported.
The ministry emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is in constant contact with officials of the Islamic Emirate and other figures to better understand the political and social trends and developments in the country.
