Almost 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in last 3 weeks
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says in the last three weeks, more than 12,500 people entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border and nearly 16,000 Afghan migrants entered Afghanistan through the Nimroz border.
According to MoRR, most of the returnees went to Iran illegally and were without their families. Many were also deported from Iran.
“We request all countries not to relate the issues of immigrants to politics; the rights given to immigrants by Islam and the world must be respected,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister.
Some returning immigrants have said they are back home but want the government to provide job opportunities for them.
A number of experts meanwhile have said that Iran is not so keen on hosting Afghan migrants as sanctions imposed on Tehran by the West is having an impact on their economy.
“There are still financial and unemployment problems in Afghanistan and many are unemployed and cannot support their families,” said Sara Rahmani, an immigrant affairs expert.
“They are forced to leave Afghanistan and migrate to neighboring countries,” she added.
Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, minister of refugees, also said that efforts are underway to free Afghan prisoners from prisons in Pakistan and China.
“The office of the prime minister has ordered us to start work on releasing Afghan refugees, and this ministry is ready to make any sacrifices for the release of Afghan prisoners,” said Haqqani.
According to reports, more than 1.86 million Afghan immigrants have returned to Afghanistan from different countries, including Iran, over the past year.
Muttaqi stresses need for cooperation with Aga Khan Development Network
Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with the special representative of the Aga Khan Development Network in Kabul on Thursday and assured the organization of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ongoing cooperation.
The two sides discussed various issues including the Aga Khan’s work to rebuild houses in Khost and Paktika that were destroyed in last year’s earthquake.
Muttaqi thanked the organization for their cooperation and efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged the network to continue providing much needed assistance.
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Kabul’s eastern area
Bayat Foundation continued to distribute much-needed winter aid to desperate families – this time to those in PD9 in the eastern part of Kabul.
Hundreds of families were given food packages that included flour, rice and oil.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s aid program, we already started this assistance in the capital and today, fortunately, we are in the 9th district, where the list of a number of needy people has already been arranged and we distributed flour, oil and rice to them,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Our winter aid program will be carried through to other provinces as well,” he said.
Families who received the food parcels from Bayat Foundation thanked the organization and said the aid would help provide food for them.
“We thank the Bayat Foundation for its help and cooperation; there is no work here and we ask other businessmen to help the people,” a recipient said.
Bayat Foundation’s winter aid program comes at a critical time for Afghans who are facing immense hardships given the economic crisis in the country.
“These donations will help solve people’s problems, [the donations] include rice, flour and oil,” another recipient said.
Foundation officials said they hope to be able to continue distributing aid to desperate families in Kabul and around the country through winter.
Bayat Foundation launched its annual program on Wednesday in western Kabul, where dozens of needy families received the same food parcels.
This aid is critical to countless Afghan families who are not only dealing with a crippled economy and severe hunger but also with an abnormally cold winter – which, according to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, has claimed the lives of over 70 people in the past two weeks.
Afghan deputy PM Hanafi meets with UN delegation in Kabul
The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, along with a UN delegation, met with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) this week and shared concerns about the recent decisions banning women from education and working for NGOs.
Also at the meeting was the head of the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva.
She said at the meeting that Afghan women living abroad told her that if they are provided with work and opportunities in Afghanistan, they will return home.
Amina Mohammed said that there is a need for women to work and that this should be addressed through dialogue.
“We want to increase aid to Afghanistan and make this country an active member of the international community,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the United Nations Women’s Division, Sima Bahous, said there was a direct correlation to aid distribution and women working. They have to find ways to work in light of Afghan values and culture, she said.
She added that “11.6 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian assistance at the moment.”
For his part, Hanafi, welcomed the UN delegation, thanked them for assistance in the sectors of health, education, and agriculture, and said that the United Nations has taken steps to remove IEA members from the blacklist, and recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Hanafi said that the UN has not, however, paid the necessary attention to handing over the seat of the permanent representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations.
Hanafi said that due to the long war in Afghanistan, millions of Afghans migrated, and five million became addicted to drugs, where one million of them are women and children.
Many Afghans need international aid due to long wars, poverty, and droughts in the country, Hanafi added.
Citing the general amnesty by the Islamic Emirate, Hanafi said that security has been ensured, corruption eradicated, drug cultivation and smuggling have been stopped, and Daesh suppressed.
Hanafi said that the Islamic Emirate has made achievements in the health, education, and security sectors among others.
He stated that humanitarian aid should not be linked to political issues, and that problems should be resolved through dialogue.
