Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Sri Lanka on Friday suffered a major setback just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 as four of their cricketers, including pacer Dushamantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were rendered doubtful for the upcoming tournament because of injuries and COVID-19.
Chameera could be ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) while leading spinner Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh injury ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least two matches, ESPNCricinfo reported.
Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele.
Adding to Sri Lanka’s woes, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have been tested positive for COVID-19. Both Perera and Fernando are currently under observation and their inclusion in the squad will depend on the speed of their recovery.
The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contracted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023. They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup.
This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
Gurbaz 151 in vain as Pakistan edge Afghanistan by 1 wicket in 2nd ODI
Pakistan’s tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense high-scoring second one-day international on Thursday.
No. 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series, AP reported.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s epic 151 and a meaningful 80 by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran had earlier provided Afghanistan a formidable total of 300-5.
“All credit to the boys,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “We just tried to build the partnership when me and Imam were playing, just wanted to play long and see where we stand after 40 overs. We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs.”
Shadab Khan, who made 48 off 35 balls, brought Pakistan back in the chase off the last two balls in the penultimate over when he smashed two full tosses of fast bowler Abdul Rahman for a boundary and a six.
Needing 11 off the final over, Farooqi ran out Shadab at the non-striker’s end as the batter moved out of his crease before the bowler had bowled. But Shah and No. 11 Haris Rauf kept their nerves and shattered Afghanistan’s dream to beat Pakistan for the first time in an ODI.
“It is hurting because we had enough runs, but at the last moment they took the game away from us,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid said. “There were some easy balls (in the death overs) to the batsmen and they smashed it. We weren’t able to control the pressure.”
Earlier, Gurbaz and Zadran raised Afghanistan’s second highest-ever stand for any wicket in an ODI when they raised an authoritative 227-run opening-wicket partnership.
It was a sea change in Afghanistan’s batting performance after it was bundled out for 59 inside the 20 overs in the first game on Tuesday and lost by 142 runs.
Both young openers played almost 40 overs and scored at a brisk pace on a wicket which had some grass and bounce. Gurbaz was more aggressive of the two and didn’t hesitate to use his feet against Shah and Shaheen Afridi before he struggled with pain in his forearm soon after completing his half century off 72 balls.
He needed a further 50 balls to complete his century and then upped the scoring rate by smashing fast bowler Haris Rauf for four successive boundaries in one over. Zadran missed out on his deserved century when he holed out in the deep off legspinner Usama Mir after hitting six fours and two sixes.
An exhausted Gurbaz finally got a thick edge off Afridi in his return spell in the 45th over. Gurbaz’s run-a-ball career-best knock included 14 fours and three sixes but Afghanistan was always in sight to post a challenging total.
Openers Imam-ul-Haq (91) and captain Babar Azam (53) kept Pakistan in the run-chase by combining in a 118-run second wicket stand after Fakhar Zaman (30) was bowled by Farooqi.
Ace legspinner Rashid Khan should have got the wickets of both batters, but first he dropped a low catch of Imam off his own bowling and then Mohammad Nabi couldn’t react in time in the lone slip when he had a chance of ending Babar’s knock.
Farooqi turned the game around when he got the big wicket of Babar in the 31st over as the Pakistan skipper holed out at mid-on soon after completing his half century. Nabi then chipped in with two wickets in one over before he took a well judged running catch at mid-on to get Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed in the 47th over.
But Shadab and Shah’s late assault provided Pakistan a nail-biting victory as Afghanistan seamers bowled wayward in the death overs.
The final match of the series will be played on Saturday at Colombo before both teams compete in next week’s Asia Cup.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman climbs to 3rd spot in ICC’s ODI bowling rankings
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in the past, has advanced three places to third position in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings after returning figures of three for 33 in Tuesday’s opening fixture of a three-match series against Pakistan.
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has moved up to occupy a career-best 36th position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after ripping through Afghanistan’s batting lineup in the same match.
Rauf’s haul of five for 18 in Hambantota that helped dismiss Afghanistan for just 59 in 19.2 overs in reply to Pakistan’s total of 201, has lifted him seven places and past his previous best 42nd position attained in May this year.
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored in the match with 61 runs, has gained one slot to reach third position in the batting rankings while Mohammad Rizwan has progressed three places to 58th position.
In this week’s T20I rankings update, that takes into account performances in the three-match United Arab Emirates versus New Zealand series and the first two matches of the series between Ireland and India, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs.
Vriitya Anand of the UAE has gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan is up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings.
India captain Jaspreet Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have prospered after bagging two wickets each in the two matches. Bumrah has moved from 91st to 84th position while Bishnoi has gone up from 82nd to 65th.
Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match against India while Curtis Campher is up 10 places to 70th.
Afghanistan’s spin trio skittle Pakistan for 201 in first ODI
Pakistan clinched a whopping 142-run win over Afghanistan in Hambantota to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against Afghanistan in southern Sri Lanka. But Afghanistan were seen off for just 59.
This is the first bilateral series between the two teams and comes as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup tournaments.
The remaining two matches are in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-host the Asia Cup from August 30, while India hosts the World Cup from October 5.
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
AFGHANISTAN: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman
