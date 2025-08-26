Latest News
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
Founded in 2005 with the vision of creating a truly national broadcaster, ATN has grown into a household name, reaching millions of viewers and listeners inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s largest privately-owned broadcaster, is marking its 20th anniversary this year — two decades defined by resilience, service, and a deep commitment to the Afghan people.
Founded in 2005 with the vision of creating a truly national broadcaster, ATN has grown into a household name, reaching millions of viewers and listeners inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora.
Over the years, the network has become known not only for its credible news coverage but also for its investment in education, health awareness, culture, and especially sports.
“From the very beginning, we set out to serve Afghanistan — not just with entertainment, but with programming that empowers people, strengthens communities, and gives Afghans a sense of pride,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN.
“Twenty years later, our mission remains the same,” he said.
A lifeline in times of crisis
ATN has consistently played a vital role during times of national disaster and tragedy, acting as both a source of reliable information and a bridge to the outside world.
After the devastating earthquakes in Herat province in October 2023 — which claimed more than 2,500 lives and displaced thousands of families — ATN deployed teams on the ground to document the destruction and convey the urgent needs of survivors.
“Our cameras were there in the rubble,” recalled an ATN journalist who reported from Herat.
“We interviewed mothers who had lost their children, families sleeping in the cold without tents, and communities crying for help. By broadcasting those voices, we were able to rally Afghans at home and abroad, as well as international organizations, to step in with aid.”
This humanitarian role is not new for ATN.
During floods, droughts, and health crises, the network has dedicated airtime to raising awareness, sharing life-saving information, and mobilizing support.
“When disaster strikes, ATN has always been there for the people,” Dr. Bayat said.
“Our responsibility extends far beyond news — it is about being a lifeline,” he added.
Championing Afghan sport
No broadcaster has done more to promote Afghan sport than ATN. The network’s coverage and investment has helped many teams and even put Afghanistan’s futsal team on the international map – which in turn has inspired a new generation of athletes.
Cricket, however, has been the crown jewel of ATN’s sports programming. Long before Afghanistan became a global cricketing powerhouse, ATN was one of the first media outlets to back the national team, broadcasting its early matches and celebrating its meteoric rise.
“Cricket brought Afghanistan joy at a time when joy was scarce,” said an ATN executive.
“We believed in the team when few others did, and today they are one of the most exciting teams in the world. That journey is part of ATN’s history too.”
Investing in knowledge and health
Alongside news and sport, ATN has also championed social causes, covering educational programs, health campaigns, and cultural shows that highlight Afghan identity and traditions.
From COVID-19 awareness campaigns to ongoing public service announcements on maternal health and literacy, the network has used its reach to improve lives.
“We see media as a tool for nation-building,” said Dr. Bayat. “Our commitment to education and health is an investment in Afghanistan’s future,” he said.
Looking ahead
As ATN turns 20, its leadership says the journey is only beginning. With technological advances transforming media consumption, the network continues to expand its digital platforms in order to reach younger audiences while maintaining its values of credibility, independence, and service.
“In a world of misinformation, Afghans need trusted voices more than ever,” Dr. Bayat said. “ATN will continue to be that voice — a voice for the people, by the people, and with the people,” he said.
For millions of Afghans, ATN has been more than a broadcaster. It has been a source of pride, a bridge in times of hardship, and a companion in everyday life.
Twenty years on, the network remains committed to its founding promise: to stand with Afghanistan, no matter what challenges lie ahead.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation completes deep well project at Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border
According to foundation officials, the initiative was designed to meet the urgent water needs of Afghan migrants returning from Iran, many of whom arrive at the border after long and difficult journeys.
The Bayat Foundation has announced the completion and inauguration of a deep well project at the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, providing thousands of returning migrants with a reliable source of clean drinking water.
The well, reaching a depth of 80 meters, was drilled and equipped in under a month and is powered entirely by solar energy.
According to foundation officials, the initiative was designed to meet the urgent water needs of Afghan migrants returning from Iran, many of whom arrive at the border after long and difficult journeys.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “The well has now been drilled, fully equipped, and water is pumped through solar power. As of today, the well is ready for use, and drinking water for the migrants will be provided from this source.”
Local authorities welcomed the project, describing it as a vital step in easing the hardships faced by returnees. Abdul Ghani Kamal, head of the Islamic Emirate’s service committees at Islam Qala, said: “It is very good that water has been made available for the people’s convenience. I thank the Bayat Foundation.”
Sayed Hazratullah Zaeem Agha, commissioner of Islam Qala, added: “We thank the Bayat Foundation and call on others to also provide any kind of support and facilities for our migrant brothers and sisters.”
The Bayat Foundation has played a leading role in providing humanitarian aid across Afghanistan, particularly in health, education, and emergency relief. At Islam Qala, alongside the well project, the foundation has also distributed food aid and supported the safe transportation of returnees from the border to their home provinces.
Mohammad Amin, one of the returnees, expressed his relief: “The more facilities available, the better it is for the refugees.”
Officials at the border confirmed that with the inauguration of the well, the chronic problem of water shortages has been eased, and offers much-needed relief to migrants and their families.
The project also aligns with the Islamic Emirate’s stated efforts to facilitate the return and reintegration of Afghan migrants. Authorities have repeatedly emphasized that returnees should not only be welcomed but also provided with basic services and dignified conditions as they rebuild their lives in Afghanistan.
Local officials expressed hope that the Bayat Foundation’s initiative will encourage other organizations and institutions to step forward with similar support, helping to ease the burden on vulnerable families and contributing to long-term stability in border regions.
Latest News
Police should work harder to ensure individual and social security: Haqqani
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, has called on police forces to intensify efforts to safeguard the individual and social security of the Afghan people.
The remarks came during a high-level security meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters.
Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Haqqani stated: “Police forces, as the true servants of the people, should work day and night to further strengthen public trust.”
The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, directors, and heads of various departments within the ministry. Officials highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s ongoing commitment to improving security nationwide, noting recent initiatives to equip police units with modern tools, expand community policing programs, and enhance rapid response capabilities.
Under the Islamic Emirate, law enforcement agencies have been encouraged to work closely with local communities, resolving disputes, and protecting vulnerable populations, including women and children, from crime and violence.
These efforts aim not only to reduce criminal activity but also to foster public confidence in the police as a reliable and accountable institution.
The ministry stressed that consistent training, professional development, and active engagement with citizens are key to ensuring that police services effectively support both individual safety and broader social stability.
Latest News
Foreign arrivals to Afghanistan rise sharply in August
According to official data, 2,337 foreign citizens were recorded crossing Afghanistan’s borders during the month.
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has reported a sharp increase in the number of foreign nationals entering Afghanistan in August, reflecting a new interest in the country as a destination.
According to official data, 2,337 foreign citizens were recorded crossing Afghanistan’s borders during the month.
Of these, 1,305 individuals, including 67 women, arrived in the country, while 1,032 foreign nationals, among them 30 women, departed. The data further shows that land routes accounted for the overwhelming majority of entries, with 1,283 arrivals, compared to just 22 people who traveled by air.
Officials attribute the rise in foreign arrivals to strengthened nationwide security under the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to making Afghanistan a viable destination for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.
The Ministry of Information and Culture has also highlighted Afghanistan’s historic sites, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage as part of ongoing efforts to attract international visitors.
Authorities say the government’s broader support for the tourism industry includes promoting sustainable travel, encouraging infrastructure improvements, and cooperating with local communities to host foreign visitors.
By prioritizing safety and stability, the Islamic Emirate aims to rebuild Afghanistan’s reputation as a country of rich history and natural beauty, while generating economic opportunities for its people.
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
Bayat Foundation completes deep well project at Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border
Police should work harder to ensure individual and social security: Haqqani
Foreign arrivals to Afghanistan rise sharply in August
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Tahawol: UN’s efforts to help Afghan refugees
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
-
Latest News4 days ago
Specific hours set to facilitate exports at Torkham border: Jawad Akhundzada
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan in Moscow
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan asks U.S. to buy back weapons left behind in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
-
Climate Change4 days ago
‘Urgent action’ needed to protect workers from heat stress in warming world, UN says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump administration revokes security clearance of Thomas West
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan dialogue in Islamabad postponed