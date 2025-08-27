Latest News
Central Asian representatives hold talks on Afghanistan
Special envoys for Afghanistan, from Central Asian countries, convened in Tashkent on Tuesday to discuss the latest political, security, and humanitarian developments in the country.
The meeting brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, who underscored the importance of establishing an independent and structured regional framework to manage discussions on issues of shared concern regarding Afghanistan.
Drawing on the Joint Statement following the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the Roadmap for Regional Cooperation Development for 2025–2027 (Astana, 9 August 2024), participants stressed the importance of establishing a Contact Group as an independent regional platform for regular dialogue on issues of shared interest.
They emphasized the need for collective responses to security challenges, cross-border threats, and humanitarian crises stemming from developments in Afghanistan.
Participants agreed that closer cooperation among Central Asian neighbors is vital for ensuring regional stability, addressing migration pressures, and supporting peace and reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.
The talks in Tashkent follow a series of recent international meetings on Afghanistan, including the Doha process led by the United Nations and the Moscow Format consultations.
While most governments in the region have yet to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate, they continue to engage with Kabul authorities on practical issues such as border management, counterterrorism, trade, and humanitarian support.
Analysts note that Central Asian states see stability in Afghanistan as directly tied to their own national security and economic development.
US court blocks 9/11 victims’ bid for Afghanistan’s frozen funds
A US federal appeals court has rejected efforts by families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the 1998 al-Qaeda embassy bombings in Africa to claim billions of dollars from Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves.
In its August 21 ruling, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that the $3.5 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which shields state-owned assets from seizure.
The court stressed that Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, is a state institution and therefore immune from claims targeting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The families had argued that Afghanistan’s reserves should be used as compensation because the IEA provided safe haven to al-Qaeda, the group behind the attacks.
But the court found the plaintiffs failed to prove that the central bank was under IEA control on August 15, 2021, when Kabul fell and the assets were frozen. While the IEA later replaced senior bank officials, Judge José Cabranes noted there was no evidence of such control at the time of the freeze.
The funds were blocked by the Biden administration following the IEA takeover in 2021. The victims’ families sought access through the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA), but the court ruled they could not show that DAB was being used as a “terrorist instrument.”
The decision marks a major setback for families pursuing long-standing compensation claims against al-Qaeda and its backers.
Al-Qaeda carried out the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, as well as the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people.
Afghanistan’s minister of mines attends Tatarstan oil, gas and chemical industry forum
Hedayatullah Badri, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, led a high-level delegation to the Tatarstan Oil, Gas, and Chemical Industry Forum this week at the official invitation of the Republic of Tatarstan.
In his keynote address, Badri underscored the importance of deepening bilateral relations, highlighting Afghanistan’s untapped oil and gas reserves and the need for advanced technology transfer from Tatarstan.
He also extended an invitation to international investors to explore Afghanistan’s vast natural resources and mining opportunities.
On the sidelines of the forum, the Afghan delegation held meetings with senior Tatarstan officials, where they agreed to establish a joint technical committee to expand cooperation between the two regions.
Tatarstan representatives pledged support for scholarships and professional training programs for Afghan students, while Tatarstan’s state oil company expressed readiness to provide technical assistance, dispatch experts, and design training initiatives in collaboration with Afghan institutions.
Afghanistan is believed to hold some of the world’s richest untapped mineral deposits, estimated at more than $1 trillion, including copper, iron ore, lithium, rare earth elements, natural gas, and precious stones.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has been actively seeking partnerships to harness these resources, which are seen as critical to Afghanistan’s long-term economic stability.
Analysts say that with proper infrastructure, security, and transparent investment frameworks, Afghanistan could emerge as a significant supplier of strategic minerals for the global economy — particularly lithium, which is vital for renewable energy and battery production.
In recent months, Afghanistan signed contracts with regional partners including China and Iran to develop oil and mining projects, signaling the Islamic Emirate’s determination to transform the country’s natural wealth into a driver of growth and regional connectivity.
By engaging with Tatarstan and other partners, the Islamic Emirate aims to secure technology transfer, attract capital investment, and build capacity to transform its mineral wealth into sustainable economic growth.
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s largest privately-owned broadcaster, is marking its 20th anniversary this year — two decades defined by resilience, service, and a deep commitment to the Afghan people.
Founded in 2005 with the vision of creating a truly national broadcaster, ATN has grown into a household name, reaching millions of viewers and listeners inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora.
Over the years, the network has become known not only for its credible news coverage but also for its investment in education, health awareness, culture, and especially sports.
“From the very beginning, we set out to serve Afghanistan — not just with entertainment, but with programming that empowers people, strengthens communities, and gives Afghans a sense of pride,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN.
“Twenty years later, our mission remains the same,” he said.
A lifeline in times of crisis
ATN has consistently played a vital role during times of national disaster and tragedy, acting as both a source of reliable information and a bridge to the outside world.
After the devastating earthquakes in Herat province in October 2023 — which claimed more than 2,500 lives and displaced thousands of families — ATN deployed teams on the ground to document the destruction and convey the urgent needs of survivors.
“Our cameras were there in the rubble,” recalled an ATN journalist who reported from Herat.
“We interviewed mothers who had lost their children, families sleeping in the cold without tents, and communities crying for help. By broadcasting those voices, we were able to rally Afghans at home and abroad, as well as international organizations, to step in with aid.”
This humanitarian role is not new for ATN.
During floods, droughts, and health crises, the network has dedicated airtime to raising awareness, sharing life-saving information, and mobilizing support.
“When disaster strikes, ATN has always been there for the people,” Dr. Bayat said.
“Our responsibility extends far beyond news — it is about being a lifeline,” he added.
Championing Afghan sport
No broadcaster has done more to promote Afghan sport than ATN. The network’s coverage and investment has helped many teams and even put Afghanistan’s futsal team on the international map – which in turn has inspired a new generation of athletes.
Cricket, however, has been the crown jewel of ATN’s sports programming. Long before Afghanistan became a global cricketing powerhouse, ATN was one of the first media outlets to back the national team, broadcasting its early matches and celebrating its meteoric rise.
“Cricket brought Afghanistan joy at a time when joy was scarce,” said an ATN executive.
“We believed in the team when few others did, and today they are one of the most exciting teams in the world. That journey is part of ATN’s history too.”
Investing in knowledge and health
Alongside news and sport, ATN has also championed social causes, covering educational programs, health campaigns, and cultural shows that highlight Afghan identity and traditions.
From COVID-19 awareness campaigns to ongoing public service announcements on maternal health and literacy, the network has used its reach to improve lives.
“We see media as a tool for nation-building,” said Dr. Bayat. “Our commitment to education and health is an investment in Afghanistan’s future,” he said.
Looking ahead
As ATN turns 20, its leadership says the journey is only beginning. With technological advances transforming media consumption, the network continues to expand its digital platforms in order to reach younger audiences while maintaining its values of credibility, independence, and service.
“In a world of misinformation, Afghans need trusted voices more than ever,” Dr. Bayat said. “ATN will continue to be that voice — a voice for the people, by the people, and with the people,” he said.
For millions of Afghans, ATN has been more than a broadcaster. It has been a source of pride, a bridge in times of hardship, and a companion in everyday life.
Twenty years on, the network remains committed to its founding promise: to stand with Afghanistan, no matter what challenges lie ahead.
