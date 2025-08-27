Afghanistan’s minister of mines attends Tatarstan oil, gas and chemical industry forum

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s largest privately-owned broadcaster, is marking its 20th anniversary this year — two decades defined by resilience, service, and a deep commitment to the Afghan people.

Founded in 2005 with the vision of creating a truly national broadcaster, ATN has grown into a household name, reaching millions of viewers and listeners inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora.

Over the years, the network has become known not only for its credible news coverage but also for its investment in education, health awareness, culture, and especially sports.

“From the very beginning, we set out to serve Afghanistan — not just with entertainment, but with programming that empowers people, strengthens communities, and gives Afghans a sense of pride,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN.

“Twenty years later, our mission remains the same,” he said.

A lifeline in times of crisis

ATN has consistently played a vital role during times of national disaster and tragedy, acting as both a source of reliable information and a bridge to the outside world.

After the devastating earthquakes in Herat province in October 2023 — which claimed more than 2,500 lives and displaced thousands of families — ATN deployed teams on the ground to document the destruction and convey the urgent needs of survivors.

“Our cameras were there in the rubble,” recalled an ATN journalist who reported from Herat.

“We interviewed mothers who had lost their children, families sleeping in the cold without tents, and communities crying for help. By broadcasting those voices, we were able to rally Afghans at home and abroad, as well as international organizations, to step in with aid.”

This humanitarian role is not new for ATN.

During floods, droughts, and health crises, the network has dedicated airtime to raising awareness, sharing life-saving information, and mobilizing support.

“When disaster strikes, ATN has always been there for the people,” Dr. Bayat said.

“Our responsibility extends far beyond news — it is about being a lifeline,” he added.

Championing Afghan sport

No broadcaster has done more to promote Afghan sport than ATN. The network’s coverage and investment has helped many teams and even put Afghanistan’s futsal team on the international map – which in turn has inspired a new generation of athletes.

Cricket, however, has been the crown jewel of ATN’s sports programming. Long before Afghanistan became a global cricketing powerhouse, ATN was one of the first media outlets to back the national team, broadcasting its early matches and celebrating its meteoric rise.

“Cricket brought Afghanistan joy at a time when joy was scarce,” said an ATN executive.

“We believed in the team when few others did, and today they are one of the most exciting teams in the world. That journey is part of ATN’s history too.”

Investing in knowledge and health

Alongside news and sport, ATN has also championed social causes, covering educational programs, health campaigns, and cultural shows that highlight Afghan identity and traditions.

From COVID-19 awareness campaigns to ongoing public service announcements on maternal health and literacy, the network has used its reach to improve lives.

“We see media as a tool for nation-building,” said Dr. Bayat. “Our commitment to education and health is an investment in Afghanistan’s future,” he said.

Looking ahead

As ATN turns 20, its leadership says the journey is only beginning. With technological advances transforming media consumption, the network continues to expand its digital platforms in order to reach younger audiences while maintaining its values of credibility, independence, and service.

“In a world of misinformation, Afghans need trusted voices more than ever,” Dr. Bayat said. “ATN will continue to be that voice — a voice for the people, by the people, and with the people,” he said.

For millions of Afghans, ATN has been more than a broadcaster. It has been a source of pride, a bridge in times of hardship, and a companion in everyday life.

Twenty years on, the network remains committed to its founding promise: to stand with Afghanistan, no matter what challenges lie ahead.