International Sports
ATN secures rights to broadcast inaugural Lanka T10 Super League
The event gets underway on Wednesday, December 11, in Kandy and the first match will be played between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has once again secured the live and exclusive rights in Afghanistan to broadcast another exciting sporting event. This time it's for the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024.
The event gets underway on Wednesday, December 11, in Kandy and will kickstart with an exciting opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.
T10 will feature six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels and it will be played in a round-robin format.
Three matches will be played each day, with the final on Day 9 of the event.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which has emulated the IPL format of Eliminator and Qualifiers.
The Qualifiers and the Eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on December 18 and the final will be on December 19.
Cricket fans across the country can watch this space for news, schedules and the lineup of star players, as well as other exciting information on the tournament.
So with only two days to go, be sure to stay tuned and to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media feeds.
International Sports
Stars react to FIFA Club World Cup match-ups
The draw produced a string of heavyweight match-ups, fascinating sub-plots and regional rivalries.
Players, coaches and officials have reacted to the Club World Cup draw that will be played in the United States from June 16 next year, and despite being six months away, they are all already hard at work plotting their path to the final.
The draw produced a string of heavyweight match-ups, fascinating sub-plots and regional rivalries. Here is some of the best reactions from across the planet to how the eight groups are shaping up.
Group A: SE Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly FC, Inter Miami CF
"We will have three extremely difficult games in the group stage, but we will prepare ourselves in the best way possible to seek qualification. It is an honour and a joy to compete in the most important club competition in the history of world football."
Leila Pereira, Palmeiras president
"As players, we gathered to watch the draw together and I think it's a balanced and good group that includes strong teams such as Inter Miami, Porto, and Palmeiras. I believe we have the ability to reach the knockout stage of the tournament."
Mohamed El-Shenawy, Al Ahly captain
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders FC
"It’s an honour for all Atlético fans to participate in the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. We have a very difficult group, with three high-level opponents. PSG are a great side, with a brilliant manager and really high-level players. We faced them a few weeks ago [in the UEFA Champions League] and it was a tough battle. It’ll be a difficult debut in the competition. Botafogo just won the Copa Libertadores, showing their enormous potential. The Brazilian sides are brilliant and will make like very difficult for us. Seattle Sounders are one of the best sides in the United States, who keep raising their level every season, and they will be very dangerous and competitive given that they are playing at home. I think it is the most difficult group in this first phase and there will be some great games for the fans".
Enrique Cerezo, Atlético de Madrid president
"I saw this [Luis Enrique saying that Botafogo would fall into the PSG group]. I want to say that I trust and love anyone with the name Luis Enrique. I saw it, I thought it was super funny and how prophetic, right? He's a great guy, a great coach. I think Botafogo will shock some people. I believe we are the best team in South America. They play good football in Europe, and so do we."
John Textor, Botafogo's owner
"If I look at it from my lens as a soccer fan, a guy who grew up in Seattle, I think it's unbelievable. You've got the biggest club in France. You've got a Spanish team that is unbelievably talented, a legendary coach, and then the Copa Libertadores champion. And Joao Paulo, one of our players, actually played for Botafogo. So I mean, just three really fantastic clubs from a fan perspective."
Brian Schmetzer, Seattle Sounders head coach
Group C: FC Bayern München, Auckland City FC, CA Boca Juniors, SL Benfica
"It's a great honour to be able to play the Club World Cup with Bayern Munich. I'm really looking forward to this new tournament, where we players can compete against the best in the world at club level. As a player, you always want to play at the highest level. I'm very excited about the matches and who will be the first winners of this new format."
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker
“I’ve never played professionally in my life and never did I think I’d be playing against someone like Harry Kane. I never even thought I could watch someone like that in a stadium let alone go toe-to-toe with them."
Mario Ilich, Auckland City midfielder
"It's a difficult group. Bayern Munich, at European level, we've never managed to beat. And also Boca Juniors, which is one of the most historic teams in South America. Then Auckland, who we know less about, but who I believe come with the same ambitions as the others. We will do everything we can to get through the group stage, which is our objective. It is a very important competition, a historic moment. We don't come here to see the party. We want to get as far as possible."
Rui Costa, Benfica president
Group D: CR Flamengo, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Chelsea FC, Club León
"Our bracket is difficult, but I'm very confident. We'll reach the tournament a good moment, still in the middle of the year, when the team won't be as tired as it usually is at the end of the year."
Rodolfo Landim, Flamengo president
"We’ve been placed in a tough group, which is a motivating challenge and, in itself, a good thing. This competition also gives us a unique opportunity to experience a wide variety of playing styles from all over the world. We will do everything we can to progress through this group stage and proudly represent our colours."
Laurentiu Reghecampf, Espérance Sportive de Tunis coach
Group E: CA River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, CF Monterrey, FC Internazionale Milano
“We look at rivals objectively and not as something personal. You have to analyse the parties individually. The story of [Martin] Demichelis [Monterrey coach and former River Plate coach and player] has a lot to do with River, we know. We also knew before that we could face each other [Javier Zanettii] in the final. Inter is an opponent with great history. But they are all tough to play against."
Jorge Brito, River Plate president
"It's an interesting draw for us. I thought maybe two Europeans would get in, but we got one team from Europe, the others from Mexico and Argentina, so we are playing against three different football cultures. It will be a big challenge for Urawa. It is no secret that the team needs new blood and new players. We need strong characters to achieve our goals."
Maciej Skorza, Urawa Reds coach
“River Plate are a big club, a great institution and they have a great manager. We'll have to prepare in the best way. To face a team like River is very difficult, they have great players. It will be a wonderful match."
Javier Zanetti, Inter Milan vice-president
"Yesterday I told my brother that I wanted to play against Inter and River Plate. I wanted to play against teams I had never played before. The Mexican teams and the South American teams maybe don't have so many references in Europe, but I think they are going to surprise at the World Cup. There is a lot of talent and a lot of desire to do well."
Oliver Torres, Monterrey midfielder
Group F: Fluminense FC, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns FC
"The fact that the best teams from all continents and confederations of recent years come together at the FIFA Club World Cup is perhaps best demonstrated by our group: we have four teams and four continents. Personally, I think it's great that we're facing a Brazilian team because of our long tradition of BVB players coming from Brazil. We've earned the right to be here over the years through our performance. And we'll take this competition very seriously."
Lars Ricken, Borussia Dortmund managing director
"It's a question of mindset and confidence. Football must be played and then it will be 11 against 11. You have to go out on the field and perform as well as possible. Borussia Dortmund is a traditional club, and the same goes for the other two clubs in their countries."
Branco, Fluminense legend
"After seeing the interest and effort from FIFA to create this tournament, I can feel that the Club World Cup is just around the corner. This is a hard earned opportunity for us. We will be going to the Club World Cup in our strongest form and try to make it a successful tournament for us."
Kim Kwang-guk, Ulsan HD general manager
"I am so happy to see the name Mamelodi Sundowns listed among the best clubs. I got goosebumps just seeing our name on the screen. It’s such an emotional moment and an incredible achievement for the club."
Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns captain
Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain FC, Juventus FC
“It’s quite an exciting draw. [We've drawn] one team we’ve played a lot and actually play them next week [in the UEFA Champions League], Juventus. It’s a big game, we’ve always had big games against them. Then there’s two teams we’ve never played so it’s going to be an interesting group. They’re tough opposition, so there are going to be good games.”
Roel de Vries, Manchester City Chief Operating Officer
"We will meet one of the favourites for the trophy, Manchester City; in general it will be a tough group, and the opponents are excellent teams. The tournament seems wonderful to me, it is new and there is much to discover"
Stephan Lichtsteiner, Juventus legend
"I am satisfied with this draw. I wanted us to be in the same group as Manchester City, and that wish has been granted. Facing a coach I admire greatly, like Pep Guardiola, motivates me. We now have six months to be at our best and show the world what we, Wydad Athletic, are capable of achieving."
Rulani Mokwena, Wydad AC coach
Group H: Real Madrid C. F., Al Hilal, CF Pachuca, FC Salzburg
"We're hugely excited by the start of this competition and we want to try and win it. Pachuca is a Mexican club with great tradition and it won't be an easy game. We faced Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final and they're a club that has really grown and boast top quality players. They're bound to be dangerous. And we're set to play Salzburg in the Champions League in January as well".
Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid Institutional Relations Director
"It is a great pleasure for us that our Salzburg way has now led us to the FIFA Club World Cup, where we will be competing against the world's best club teams of recent years. I think that this participation is not only a great honour for FC Salzburg, but also a recognition of the entire Austrian club football system, which has steadily developed in recent years."
Stephan Reiter, Managing Director of FC Salzburg
International Sports
IPL Auction wraps up, after two days of bidding wars in Jeddah
Seven Afghan players were purchased for the 2025 season, including Rashid Khan who was retained by Gujarat Titans for about $2.13 million
The two-day IPL Auction wrapped up in Jeddah on Monday with 13-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest to be sold in an IPL auction.
The young star, from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, went to the Rajasthan Royals for $130,500 after coming into the auction at a base price of $35,591.
Meanwhile, seven Afghan players were snapped up for the 2025 season.
Included was Rashid Khan who was retained by Gujarat Titans for about $2.13 million.
Karim Janat will make his debut at the IPL and was picked up by Gujarat Titans for just over $88,000; Noor Ahmad Lakanwal was signed by Chennai Super Kings for $1.18 million; Azmatullah Omarzai was sold to Punjab Kings for $284,000; Rahmanullah Gurbaz was resigned by Kolkata Knight Riders for over $236,000; Fazalhaq Farooqi went to Rajasthan Royals for $236,000 USD); and 18 year old young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was signed by Mumbai Indians for $568,000.
In total, 16 Afghan players had registered for the 2025 IPL auction.
Overall, big purchases on Day 2 saw veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar go to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.27-million, and Deepak Chahar went to the Mumbai Indians for $1.09-million.
Rishabh Pant broke the auction record on day one when Lucknow Super Giants got the star wicketkeeper for a whopping $3.20 million, while the Punjab Kings snapped up Shreyas Iyer for $3.17 million also on Sunday.
The final day began with a string of unsold players and some frugal buys, before South Africa’s left-arm quick Marco Jansen went to Punjab for $830,000.
The focus then turned to Indian quicks.
Mukesh Kumar went to the Delhi Capitals for $942,000, while pace bowler Akash Deep went to Lucknow for the same price.
Five-time champions Mumbai went big for Chahar, before securing 18-year-old Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for $569,000.
“Very happy at this position because we have got our playing XII,” Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said.
New Zealand’s veteran Kane Williamson and all-rounder Glenn Phillips both went unsold, although they may be brought back later.
In total, 182 players were sold across the two days, which included 62 overseas players. Teams spent almost $75.72 million to buy the 182 players.
The top 10 signings were as follows:
Rishabh Pant (IND) – $3.20 million – Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer (IND) – $3.17 million – Punjab Kings
Venkatesh Iyer (IND) – $2.81 million- Kolkata Knight Riders
Arshdeep Singh (IND) – $2.13 million – Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) – $2.13 million – Punjab Kings
Jos Buttler (ENG) – $1.87 million – Gujarat Titans
KL Rahul (IND) – $1.65 million – Delhi Capitals
Jofra Archer (ENG) – $1.48 million – Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult (NZL) – $1.48 million – Mumbai Indians
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – $1.48 million – Royal Challengers Bengaluru
International Sports
IPL Auction: Key players sold to each team on Day 1
The auction process will resume on Monday afternoon and will be broadcast live on Ariana News
The first day of the two-day IPL player auction, in Jeddah, on Sunday, saw record-breaking bids as franchises fiercely competed for the best talent, “purchasing” a total of 84 players.
Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹27 crore ($3.2million).
Sunrisers Hyderabad invested ₹10 crore in Mohammed Shami; adding Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore. In addition, Harshal Patel (₹8 crore) and Adam Zampa (₹2.4 crore) also joined the team.
Kolkata Knight Riders made the second most expensive purchase of the auction, acquiring Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore.
KKR added Quinton de Kock (₹3.6 crore) and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (₹2 crore). Anrich Nortje was also snapped up for ₹6.5 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Phil Salt for ₹11.5 crore. Jitesh Sharma joined for ₹11 crore, along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone at ₹8.75 crore.
Josh Hazlewood was secured for ₹2.5 crore.
Rajasthan Royals focused on all-round capability with the addition of Jofra Archer for ₹12.5 crore and Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore.
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana also joined the squad for ₹4.4 crore.
Chennai Super Kings added Devon Conway for ₹6.25 crore, Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore, and Afghanistan’s young spinner Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore. Other signings include Rahul Tripathi (₹3.4 crore) and Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.8 crore).
Mumbai Indians’ key buy was Trent Boult, who went for ₹12.5 crore.
Punjab Kings emerged as big spenders, acquiring Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh were retained at ₹18 crore each. Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore) and Glen Maxwell (₹4.2 crore).
Delhi Capitals signed KL Rahul for ₹14 crore. T Natarajan joined for ₹10.75 crore, while Harry Brook (₹6.25 crore) and Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) strengthened their squad.
Lucknow Super Giants made Rishabh Pant the highest-priced wicketkeeper in this auction at ₹27 crore. Other significant buys include Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) and David Miller (₹7.5 crore).
Gujarat Titans made key acquisitions, signing Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore, Mohammed Siraj for ₹12.25 crore, and Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore.
Prasidh Krishna also joined the squad for ₹9.5 crore.
The auction process will resume on Monday afternoon and will be broadcast live on Ariana News.
Qatar and US to provide $50 million for education in Afghanistan
Iran in ‘direct contact’ with groups in Syria’s new leadership
ATN secures rights to broadcast inaugural Lanka T10 Super League
Uzbek envoy to Pakistan discusses Trans-Afghan Railway project with Pakistani minister
Syria’s Assad is in Moscow after deal on military bases: Russian state media
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Afghanistan-India trade volume totals $650 million so far this year
Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s call for meaningful interaction with IEA discussed
Saar: Topple of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria discussed
Saar: Norway rejects IEA’s ambassador
Debate with Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Energy and Water
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relation with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw Results: Full List
-
Business4 days ago
Joint chamber concerned over reduction in Afghanistan-Pakistan trade
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy shows modest growth but recovery remains fragile
-
World4 days ago
Trump’s Middle East envoy in diplomatic push to help reach Gaza ceasefire before inauguration
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatari and British officials discuss situation in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Muhammad was most popular boys’ baby name in England and Wales in 2023
-
World4 days ago
French government felled in no-confidence vote, deepening political crisis
-
Health2 days ago
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF