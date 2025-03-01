Sport
Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout
Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Chasing 274 for victory against the plucky Afghans, Australia raced to 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain stopped play.
While the pitch was kept under cover, the outfield appeared soaked, prompting the match officials to call off play.
Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points that include two abandoned matches.
“It’s a good result. That’s what we were after at the start of the tournament,” Australia captain Steve Smith said. “To finish in the top two and heading to the semis, satisfying so far.”
“I think the guys did a really good job to restrict them to 273 and I thought we were in a pretty good position when the game got called off.”
Australia, who arrived without their frontline quicks including regular captain Pat Cummins, will particularly take heart from Head’s return to form ahead of the tournament’s business end.
South Africa, who have three points and face an already-eliminated England on Saturday, look primed to join them in the semi-finals.
MATHEMATICALLY ALIVE
Afghanistan, who have three points but a poor net run rate, are only mathematically alive in the race although they beat England in their impressive Champions Trophy debut.
“About the tournament, you never know,” Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi said. “We still have hopes. We are waiting for the next game, hopefully England win big.”
India and New Zealand have made the last four from Group A.
Earlier, Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal struck 85 against Australia but it was Azmatullah Omarzai’s enterprising 67 down the order that powered them to 273 all out in exactly 50 overs.
Australia began briskly in their chase, aided by Afghanistan’s poor catching.
Rashid Khan dropped Travis Head, who was on six, and in the next over Matthew Short (20) was spilled in the deep.
Short could not make the most of the reprieve and fell to Omarzai in the next over but dropping Head, who was batting on 59 when rain stopped play, proved costly for Afghanistan.
The left-hander raced to a 34-ball fifty and took Australia past the 100-mark in the 12th over before rain stopped play.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Sport
We have planned for Australia, not just Maxwell: Shahidi
Afghanistan cricket team has chalked out plans for the entire Australian side and is not just focused on Glenn Maxwell, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said ahead of their must-win Champions Trophy match scheduled to be held on Friday.
Having knocked England out of the tournament with a stunning eight-run win in Lahore on Wednesday, Afghanistan are now seeking to get the better of Australia at the same venue on Friday and book a semifinal berth.
“You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that? We have planned for entire Australian team, and I know that he (Maxwell) played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that’s part of the history,” Shahidi said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.
Chasing 292, Australia were staring at a certain defeat after losing seven wickets with less than 100 on the board, but then, Maxwell played one of the greatest knocks in history of one-day cricket to steer his side into an unbelievable win, and days later, the Aussies won a record-extending sixth World Cup.
However, the Afghans exacted revenge for that painful defeat with victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup a year later after Maxwell again threatened to take the game away from them.
“After that, we beat them in T20 World Cup, and we think about all opposition team. We are not coming to the ground to plan on individual players. We will try our best to come with the planning, and we are not playing only Maxwell – we are playing Australia,” Shahidi said.
Wednesday’s win was their second in ODIs against England after their stunning victory in the 2023 World Cup in India.
The victory against England sparked wild celebrations in the Afghan capital of Kabul where fireworks were lit and streets were filled with jubilant fans.
Should Afghanistan get past Australia, it will pave the way for their second successive entry into the semifinals of an ICC event in less than a year, following their inspiring run in the T20 World Cup in the Americas in 2024.
Shahidi, however, is not reading much into the prospects of semifinal appearance.
“I think it will be a good game for cricket, and our focus will be to keep things simple and don’t worry much about playing semifinal. We will try to do our basics well, and we will try to come to the ground with good planning,” Shahidi said.
“Afghan people always cheer for us, as you saw (against England) in the ground. There were a lot of our Afghan people. So, their support is always with us, and wherever we go, they support us. They are coming to the stadiums.
“And whenever we play games like this, all Afghanistan, back home watching from TV. When we wake up, we will analyse the opposition team and we will come with good planning.”
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said no side would “ever again” take Afghanistan lightly after they knocked England out of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.
Ibrahim Zadran’s heroic 177 helped Afghanistan post 325 against England in Lahore, before bowlers held their nerve to seal an eight-run victory.
The win comes in a series of Afghanistan’s victories against established cricketing nations at major ICC events. In 2024, they defeated New Zealand and Australia en route to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, and eased past England and Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup.
Trott felt that collective body of work has permanently altered perceptions of Afghanistan’s cricket side. “What happened in the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and [now], I say this to the players: Afghanistan’s never going to be taken lightly ever again.
“In the past, perhaps people would have seen the fixture and thought it was a little bit easier than playing a historic Test nation. But in this format, in these conditions, I don’t see that. I see every game that we play is going to be competitive and every game we go into I expect to win. Australia aren’t going to take us lightly.”
That Trott’s focus has shifted immediately to Afghanistan’s final group game on Friday demonstrates his side is focused on the tournament as a whole and not just the odd upset win. The clash against England was an eliminator for both sides but crucially, not a qualifier.
“Since I’ve been coach we’ve played against Australia three times and we’ve been in the game each of those games,” Trott said. “I’ll tell the players to enjoy tonight. I’m going to make sure when they wake up tomorrow, they’re ready for Australia immediately. The focus is on Australia. That’s how the players are going to be and that’s what I’ll tell the fans.”
On Ibrahim Zaran who scored 177 off 146 balls, the highest score in the tournament’s history, Trott said that it was a “memorable knock for him and one that he ‘ll remember for a long time.
“This innings showed the quality of Ibrahim as a player,” Trott said. “I think he played some fantastic cricket shots, certainly the straight six off Jofra Archer comes to mind, and some various other shots. I’m really pleased for him. He’s been out for a little bit of time and he’s looked a little bit out of rhythm. But hopefully he’s found it now. He’s certainly found it, but hopefully he can continue this form, which is a memorable knock for him and one that he’ll remember for a long time but hopefully he can repeat it again on Friday.
“When I took over, there was a rawness to the side. A lot of it is to do with preparation and how they think about themselves and the work they do off the field, with which you give yourself the best chance on the field. The guys play a lot of cricket, they play a lot of franchise cricket, which is good because they’re developing and playing with the world’s best players and seeing how they perform. They bring that experience back to the Afghanistan side and throw it in the melting pot and we get nights like this.”
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan
Omarzai, who finished with impressive figures of 5-58, ended Root’s classy knock when the batter fell caught behind trying to play the ramp shot.
Tournament debutants Afghanistan sent England packing from the Champions Trophy after opener Ibrahim Zadran’s epic 177 set up their narrow eight-run victory in a Group B thriller on Wednesday.
Zadran produced the highest score in the tournament’s history to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer’s three early wickets and rack up 325-7.
Joe Root’s classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets, eventually bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings.
England were eliminated after their second successive defeat in the tournament and Jos Buttler risks losing the captain’s job after overseeing yet another poor campaign in an ICC event.
“I don’t want to say any emotional statements right now,” Buttler said at the presentation ceremony.
“For myself and the guys at the top, we should consider all possibilities.”
Afghanistan also beat England at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
“As a team we are happy,” Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.
“I know the whole nation will be happy. We’ll look towards the next game.”
Archer produced a three-wicket burst after Shahidi elected to bat in a contest that several British politicians wanted England to boycott over the curtailment of women’s rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz dragged one on to his stumps, Sediqullah Atal was trapped lbw and Rahmat Shah holed out to leave Afghanistan tottering on 37-3 in the ninth over.
Zadran combined in a 103-run stand with Shahidi (40) to prop up Afghanistan while Azmatullah Omarzai (41) and Mohammad Nabi (40) chipped in with useful cameos down the order.
Zadran needed 106 balls to bring up his sixth ODI hundred and went on to overcome England opener Ben Duckett’s 165 against Australia on Saturday as the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.
His 146-ball blitz, studded with six sixes and 12 fours, earned Zadran the player of the match award.
England looked ragged towards the end of the Afghanistan innings when misfielding and injuries to Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone compounded their problems.
Wood limped off the field after bowling eight wicketless overs but Livingstone returned to send down a tidy, two-wicket final over.
England stuttered early in their reply, losing Phil Salt and Jamie Smith inside seven overs.
Duckett (38) got a reprieve when Shahidi dropped him at mid-off but the opener could not make the most of it.
Harry Brook (25) and Buttler (38) could not convert their starts but Root scored on a run-a-ball rate despite battling cramp towards the end of his knock.
Omarzai, who finished with impressive figures of 5-58, ended Root’s classy knock when the batter fell caught behind trying to play the ramp shot.
Jamie Overton made 32 and a hobbling Wood returned to bat again but England fell agonisingly short of the target.
Afghanistan, coached by former England batter Jonathan Trott, must beat Australia on Friday to make the last four.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Trump and Zelenskiy clash, leaving Ukraine exposed in war with Russia
Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout
IEA condemns the attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
Syrian leader Sharaa pledges to form inclusive government
Saar: MCIT’s performance and plans reviewed
Saar: MEW’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham remains closed after Pakistan-Afghanistan talks fail
-
International Sports4 days ago
New Zealand, India qualify for Champions Trophy semi-finals
-
Regional5 days ago
Bangladesh and Pakistan resume direct trade after more than 50 years
-
Sport4 days ago
Champions Trophy: Afghanistan’s skipper ‘confident’ ahead of high-stakes match against England
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
-
Health4 days ago
Saudi Arabia confirms $500 million pledge to Afghanistan, Pakistan polio campaign
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed