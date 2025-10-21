Latest News
Austria carries out first deportation to Afghanistan since IEA takeover
Austria has deported a convicted criminal to Afghanistan for the first time since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, signaling a tougher approach to its deportation policy.
On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old Afghan man was flown from Austria to Kabul via Istanbul, accompanied by Austrian police officers. He had been convicted of rape and grievous bodily harm and had served four years in prison.
“We announced the deportation of convicted criminals to Afghanistan, and now we are implementing it,” Karner said. “We will continue to pursue this tough but necessary course. Further deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan are currently being prepared.”
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also stressed the government’s strict stance, stating that individuals who commit serious crimes forfeit their right to asylum and will face “zero tolerance.”
To enable the deportation, an Austrian delegation held talks with IEA officials in Afghanistan earlier this year. In September, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate traveled to Vienna to coordinate the deportation process. Media reports suggest that around 30 individuals are currently on the list for deportation to Afghanistan.
Austria has recently resumed deportations to several countries after long suspensions. In July, a criminal was deported to Syria — the first such case from any EU member state since the Assad regime’s fall. On September 2, Austria deported two convicted drug offenders to Somalia, marking the first deportation to that country in two decades.
Despite this tougher deportation policy, Austria continues to see high numbers of asylum applications. Between January and September 2025, over 13,000 asylum claims were registered, including more than 4,200 from Afghan nationals.
The policy shift has also drawn criticism. Gernot Darmann, a member of parliament and security spokesperson for the opposition Freedom Party (FPÖ), accused the government of posturing without real impact.
“Stocker’s announcements about making deportations to Syria and Afghanistan standard practice have had no effect on immigration levels. Karner is only deporting in dribs and drabs. It’s all show politics — nothing more than hot air,” Darmann said.
The Austrian government’s approach is already facing legal obstacles. A planned deportation of a Syrian national was postponed for several weeks after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Iran: Regional countries stress respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that regional countries unanimously emphasize the importance of respecting Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and strongly oppose any foreign presence that threatens the country’s security.
Addressing discussions around reopening of U.S. military bases in Afghanistan, he underscored that regional countries maintain a unified position against such moves, deeming them contrary to the interests of the region.
Baghaei further noted that during the recent Quadrilateral Summit in New York, as well as a subsequent meeting in Moscow, all participating regional nations reaffirmed their commitment to respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
These statements highlight ongoing regional efforts to promote peace, stability, and cooperation in Afghanistan while resisting unilateral foreign interventions in the country’s internal affairs.
EU confirms contact with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan over migrant returns
The European Union has confirmed it has opened preliminary communication with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as part of efforts to increase the deportation of failed Afghan asylum seekers from Europe.
EU spokesperson Markus Lammert told reporters in Brussels on Monday that the European Commission had begun “exploratory contacts at technical level” with the IEA authorities in Kabul earlier this year to improve coordination among member states on migration returns.
The move follows growing pressure from within the bloc, after 20 EU member states — led by Belgium — signed a joint letter urging Brussels to engage with the IEA to facilitate both voluntary and forced repatriations.
“We are unable to return irregular Afghan nationals, even after a conviction,” Belgian migration minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said in a statement. “This undermines public trust in asylum policy and affects our collective security. It is time for Europe to act together.”
The letter was also signed by Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden. Many of these countries have been calling for a tougher stance on migration amid growing domestic concern and the rise of hard-right political movements across Europe.
According to EU data, fewer than 20 percent of migrants ordered to leave the 27-member bloc are returned to their countries of origin.
Sweden’s migration minister, Johan Forssell, told AFP that member states could share resources to facilitate deportations.
“There could be joint planes to Afghanistan,” he said, adding that an EU team had already held technical discussions in Kabul. “We need to find common solutions here.”
The EU continues to maintain a limited diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, though Brussels has stressed that such engagement “does not bestow any legitimacy” on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Contacts have so far been confined to areas such as humanitarian assistance and development.
OIC and Egypt welcome Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, hailing steps towards lasting peace
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Egypt have welcomed the ceasefire agreement recently reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing it as a significant step toward regional peace and stability.
The OIC General Secretariat congratulated both countries for their efforts in reaching the agreement, announced on October 19, 2025, in Doha under the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar. The organization expressed hope that the agreement would restore understanding and harmony, foster mutual trust, strengthen cooperative and neighborly relations, and consolidate peace across the region.
The OIC also praised the mediation role played by Türkiye in facilitating the deal.
Similarly, Egypt expressed strong support for the ceasefire.
Egypt emphasized that the agreement could help end border tensions, prevent further bloodshed, and advance long-term security in the region. The statement also underscored the importance of diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue to resolve disputes, reaffirming Egypt’s backing for initiatives seeking peaceful resolution of regional conflicts.
