Iran: Regional countries stress respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity

Austria has deported a convicted criminal to Afghanistan for the first time since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, signaling a tougher approach to its deportation policy.

On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old Afghan man was flown from Austria to Kabul via Istanbul, accompanied by Austrian police officers. He had been convicted of rape and grievous bodily harm and had served four years in prison.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the deportation and said more are planned.

“We announced the deportation of convicted criminals to Afghanistan, and now we are implementing it,” Karner said. “We will continue to pursue this tough but necessary course. Further deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan are currently being prepared.”

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also stressed the government’s strict stance, stating that individuals who commit serious crimes forfeit their right to asylum and will face “zero tolerance.”

To enable the deportation, an Austrian delegation held talks with IEA officials in Afghanistan earlier this year. In September, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate traveled to Vienna to coordinate the deportation process. Media reports suggest that around 30 individuals are currently on the list for deportation to Afghanistan.

Austria has recently resumed deportations to several countries after long suspensions. In July, a criminal was deported to Syria — the first such case from any EU member state since the Assad regime’s fall. On September 2, Austria deported two convicted drug offenders to Somalia, marking the first deportation to that country in two decades.

Despite this tougher deportation policy, Austria continues to see high numbers of asylum applications. Between January and September 2025, over 13,000 asylum claims were registered, including more than 4,200 from Afghan nationals.

The policy shift has also drawn criticism. Gernot Darmann, a member of parliament and security spokesperson for the opposition Freedom Party (FPÖ), accused the government of posturing without real impact.

“Stocker’s announcements about making deportations to Syria and Afghanistan standard practice have had no effect on immigration levels. Karner is only deporting in dribs and drabs. It’s all show politics — nothing more than hot air,” Darmann said.

The Austrian government’s approach is already facing legal obstacles. A planned deportation of a Syrian national was postponed for several weeks after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).