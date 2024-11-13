AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
An Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) customer from Kandahar on Wednesday won a whopping 1 million afghanis (AFN) in the company’s “lucky lottery”.
Lucky lottery winner Mohammad Rasoul was thrilled to have won the money.
A very excited Rasoul told Ariana News: “I got a call and I was asked if this number was mine. I said yes and they said that you have won a one million afghani award from the Afghan Wireless Communication Company.”
AWCC officials meanwhile said this exciting initiative has brought much relief to many customers over the past few months.
AWCC has been a leader in the industry since its inception 25 years ago and was recognised as Afghanistan’s Telecom Company of the Year at the 2024 Asian Telecom Awards in March this year.
In just over a year, AWCC has increased its active customer base by more than 10%, and has expanded its mobile network footprint by about 15% - taking much needed telecommunication services to some of the most remote regions in the country.
In addition, AWCC rolled out its Kabul-Mazar-Hairaton fiber route earlier this year, connecting Central Asia to South Asia and placing Afghanistan at the center of the region’s digital connectivity hub.
The company has also delivered critical support in times of emergency in the country over the years.
Last year, staff were swiftly mobilized to provide emergency connectivity and humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Herat.
Islamic Emirate officials in Kandahar meanwhile said they are committed to supporting the private sector, especially the telecommunication networks.
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate is committed to freedom of media and their activities within the framework of Islamic principles.
In his meeting with officials from several media outlets and supporting organizations, Mujahid stressed the need for increased cooperation between government institutions and the media.
He said that the IEA is working to create a better environment for media activities in the country.
The Government Media and Information Center reported that media officials shared some existing issues regarding access to information with the spokesperson of the IEA and requested solutions to these challenges.
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
IEA prioritizing poverty reduction and job opportunities, says deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate prioritizes poverty reduction and job opportunities.
Addressing the National Conference on Microfinance Opportunities and Challenge”, Baradar stated that beneficiaries of microfinance initiatives include needy Afghans, traders, and small business owners, and that working with these groups is a shared goal of the IEA and the international community.
Participants at the conference included members of the cabinet, representatives from the UN, the EU, the World Bank country director to Afghanistan, ambassadors to Kabul, officials from international and domestic organizations, and a number of investors and businesspeople.
