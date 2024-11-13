AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’

An Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) customer from Kandahar on Wednesday won a whopping 1 million afghanis (AFN) in the company’s “lucky lottery”.

Lucky lottery winner Mohammad Rasoul was thrilled to have won the money.

A very excited Rasoul told Ariana News: “I got a call and I was asked if this number was mine. I said yes and they said that you have won a one million afghani award from the Afghan Wireless Communication Company.”

AWCC officials meanwhile said this exciting initiative has brought much relief to many customers over the past few months.

AWCC has been a leader in the industry since its inception 25 years ago and was recognised as Afghanistan’s Telecom Company of the Year at the 2024 Asian Telecom Awards in March this year.

In just over a year, AWCC has increased its active customer base by more than 10%, and has expanded its mobile network footprint by about 15% - taking much needed telecommunication services to some of the most remote regions in the country.

In addition, AWCC rolled out its Kabul-Mazar-Hairaton fiber route earlier this year, connecting Central Asia to South Asia and placing Afghanistan at the center of the region’s digital connectivity hub.



The company has also delivered critical support in times of emergency in the country over the years.

Last year, staff were swiftly mobilized to provide emergency connectivity and humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Herat.

Islamic Emirate officials in Kandahar meanwhile said they are committed to supporting the private sector, especially the telecommunication networks.