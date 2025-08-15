Latest News
Azizi meets Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister, invites him to visit Afghanistan
Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, during his official visit to the country. Azizi extended a formal invitation to Kasymaliev to visit Afghanistan, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.
During the meeting, Azizi expressed his gratitude for Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing political and economic support, particularly its role in advocating for the removal of the Islamic Emirate’s name from the international blacklist. He also acknowledged Kyrgyzstan’s hosting of a recent international economic summit in Bishkek, which included participation from the Afghan delegation., according to a statement released by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Thursday.
Both sides emphasized their shared religious, cultural, and regional connections and discussed ways to expand trade relations. Key topics included the establishment of joint economic frameworks such as a Joint Chamber of Commerce and a Trade Center, as well as upgrading Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic representation in Kabul to ambassadorial level.
The invitation from Azizi was warmly received by Prime Minister Kasymaliev, signaling positive prospects for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.
IEA’s Supreme Leader ends caretaker status of cabinet
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced in a statement marking the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power that the caretaker status of the cabinet has officially ended.
He emphasized the importance of officials prioritizing the welfare and peace of the Afghan people while serving under the Islamic legal framework.
The statement highlighted the significant achievements since the end of foreign occupation, noting that Afghanistan has now established a sacred Shariah-based system. It also pointed to the restoration of comprehensive security throughout the country after decades of conflict, as well as the liberation of the population from corruption, oppression, usurpation, narcotics, theft, and plunder.
Additionally, the leader underscored progress in national unity, noting that Afghans have overcome divisions based on language, ethnicity, political affiliation, and other sectarian differences. He urged the people to express gratitude for these “great divine blessings,” warning that ingratitude could lead to severe consequences.
Germany weighs fate of Afghans in Pakistan as deportations intensify
The German government is reviewing whether Afghans stranded in Pakistan while awaiting resettlement in Germany will indeed be allowed to go there, its interior minister said on Thursday, as Islamabad intensifies deportations of Afghans.
Pakistan has begun to deport documented Afghan refugees ahead of its September 1 deadline for them to leave, according to the United Nations, a step that could see more than 1 million Afghans expelled from the country.
Among them are more than 2,000 Afghans awaiting visas to travel to Germany under an admission programme designed to evacuate people considered to be at risk under Islamic Emirate rule in Pakistan’s neighbour Afghanistan.
A source familiar with the matter said detentions of Afghans for deportation over the border have continued, even during Pakistan’s Independence Day holiday on Thursday, Reuters reported.
“People with German admission approval are being brought to the Torkham border (between Pakistan and Afghanistan) as we speak,” the source told Reuters.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed that some Afghans in Germany’s resettlement scheme “have recently drawn the attention of Pakistani authorities”, and Berlin was in discussions with Islamabad over their status.
“We are reviewing whether these people can actually leave for Germany. Whether this actually happens depends on the outcome of the review process,” Dobrindt told journalists.
Germany’s admission programme for at-risk Afghans – launched in October 2022 by the centre-left government in office at the time – is now under review following February’s migration-focused election won by conservatives.
The new centre-right coalition intends to close the scheme, which had already been suspended pending an ongoing review.
Since May 2021, Germany has admitted about 36,500 Afghans seen as vulnerable, but the conservative-led government says humanitarian migration now exceeds the country’s integration capacity.
On Wednesday, Germany’s foreign ministry said it was in close contact with Pakistani authorities and using established emergency mechanisms to prevent deportations of Afghans.
The interior ministry said it could not provide a timeline to determine the future of the admission programme but expects decisions soon. It did not say whether the increase in deportations from Pakistan would hasten a decision.
Daesh attack on Islamic Emirate anniversary ceremony foiled in Bagram
The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan has announced that special police units successfully thwarted a planned Daesh attack targeting a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.
According to Abdul Matin Qani, the Ministry’s spokesperson, the operation was conducted Thursday night in the Barikab area of Bagram district, located in Parwan province.
During the operation, one Daesh operative was captured alive, and a car carrying three rockets was seized by the security forces.
On 15 August 2021, Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul was captured by the Islamic Emirate. The IEA has marked previous anniversaries with military parades in Bagram.
