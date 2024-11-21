Latest News
Baradar says water crisis has negatively impacted relations between nations
Baradar expressed regret that although Afghanistan has vast water resources, effective and professional management has not been carried out in this area.
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said on Thursday that the ongoing water crisis in the country has not only made neighboring countries face the problem of water scarcity, but it has also had a negative impact on political and economic relations between Afghanistan and these countries.
Speaking at a seminar held by the Ministry of Energy and Water, Baradar said that although water is a renewable natural resource, the shortage of water due to climate change, the increase in the level of water pollution, the growing demand of the people and its excessive consumption affects the country.
He expressed regret that although Afghanistan has vast water resources, effective and professional management has not been carried out in this area.
“It is now the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to fulfill its national duty for the optimal management of the country’s water resource,” Baradar said.
“With firm determination, we aim to use all available means to ensure sustainable development in water management.”
Last month, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) also warned that Afghanistan is experiencing a severe water crisis, and if no action is taken, Kabul’s underground water resources could be depleted by 2030.
In a message on X, UNICEF reported that Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and Tajudeen Oyewale, head of UNICEF Afghanistan, visited a Kabul district to assess the city's water supply network.
Both officials expressed concern over the worsening water shortage problem in the capital.
"Water is life," UNICEF stated, emphasizing that rapid urbanization and climate change are accelerating the depletion of groundwater in Kabul.
“If we don't act now, we cannot stop this process."
The rapid population growth, unplanned construction of high-rise buildings, urban development without proper planning, and the excessive use of underground water resources are major factors contributing to the decline in both the quantity and quality of groundwater in Kabul.
Although Kabul has faced water shortages for years, the crisis has become more severe in recent times.
However, the Islamic Emirate is making concerted efforts to resolve the problem and thwart the crisis.
Three weeks ago, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in a statement that plans to construct a total of 355 water reservoirs across the country were being implemented.
According to the statement, of the 355 dams, a number of them have already been completed and inaugurated while others are under construction.
Of these reservoirs, 138 are being constructed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock; 117 by the Ministry of Water and Energy; and 100 by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
All of these dams are being funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the statement read.
The reservoirs are being constructed in numerous provinces to manage rainwater, prevent flooding, strengthen groundwater levels and for use by communities.
Iran’s water share
Late last year, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian warned that if Afghanistan does not ensure Tehran receives its rightful amount of water from Helmand River, Iran will use legal and international means to resolve the problem.
Mehrabian stressed that Helmand River water is Iran's indisputable right, and that Iran takes the matter seriously.
“Water right is Iran's right and it is necessary to release it. Ensuring water rights is not optional, but it is mandatory based on the international treaty of 1351. Pursuing this matter is Iran's absolute right and we will not fail in this regard. The recent rains should cause the release of our water, and if not, we will take serious action based on international laws,” stressed Mehrabian.
At the time, the Islamic Emirate said it was committed to providing Iran with water from the Helmand River but due to drought, there is not enough water in the river to give Iran its share.
The Helmand River Water Treaty was signed between Afghanistan and Iran in 1973, according to which Iran has the right to receive 850 million cubic meters of water from Afghanistan annually.
Latest News
Pakistan rejects suggestion of appointing a new special envoy for Afghanistan
Islamabad however continues to accuse Afghanistan of providing safe havens to militant groups that target Pakistan, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has dismissed rumors that Islamabad is considering appointing a new special representative for Afghanistan.
Baloch said on Thursday that there was no truth in these reports but that special envoys for Afghanistan from Russia and China had recently visited Pakistan and met with officials.
In August, Pakistan dismissed its special envoy to Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, and has not yet appointed a replacement.
Addressing a weekly briefing on Thursday, Baloch also raised the issue of militant groups in Afghanistan.
She also announced the latest data on Afghan refugees and said so far this year, Pakistan has expelled almost 800,000 undocumented migrants from the neighboring country.
She said the process still continues to ensure a "successful and smooth return" of illegal Afghan nationals.
"Since November 2023 to October 2024, so far 757,008 undocumented Afghans were sent back to Afghanistan," Baloch said, adding that the figure also includes those who returned voluntarily.
According to UN figures, some 1.3 million Afghans are registered refugees in Pakistan, while another 880,000 have legal status to stay.
Pakistan started its crackdown on all foreigners living in the country illegally late last year.
According to Islamabad, the rise in militant attacks led them to making this decision.
Islamabad however continues to accuse Afghanistan of providing safe havens to militant groups that target Pakistan, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
This claim has repeatedly been rejected by the Islamic Emirate, who state they will not allow any group to use Afghan soil against another country.
Latest News
Afghan families still in need of vital support, one year after Herat earthquakes
Plagued by a severe funding shortfall, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned that with winter rapidly approaching, the outlook for at least 25,000 Afghan families in Herat is bleak as they still lack adequate shelter a year after deadly earthquakes struck the province.
On October 7, 11 and 15 of last year, massive earthquakes hit the province, leaving over 275,000 people in urgent need of assistance.
The three 6.3 magnitude earthquakes devastated 382 villages, resulted in the death of 1,480 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.
Homes, health centers, schools and essential infrastructure were destroyed in an instant, further exacerbating the vulnerability of communities already grappling with the aftermath of decades of conflict and economic hardship.
While assistance was mobilized quickly, the challenges remain significant as many families continue to struggle in the wake of the earthquakes and have found it hard to recover – both psychologically and materially.
One such family is led by Tahmina, a 25-year-old mother from one of the worst-affected villages in Herat.
The earthquakes claimed the lives of fourteen members of her family, including her parents, siblings and younger relatives. Her children remain traumatized by the events, with one unable to laugh or walk since that tragic day.
Tahmina’s story reflects the difficulties faced by countless other Afghan families who were also affected by the earthquakes.
However, a severe funding shortfall is posing major challenges to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), which has helped drive the humanitarian assistance process in Herat and across Afghanistan.
In a report published this week, UNOCHA said Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) faces a severe funding shortfall, having received only $961.7 million - 31.4 percent of the $3.06 billion required.
This $2.09 billion funding gap threatens essential aid programmes as humanitarian needs remain acute.
The agency also reported that from July to September, widespread flash floods impacted more than 18,900 people across 14 provinces, damaging homes, livestock and agricultural assets, which are vital resources for food security.
“Additionally, since January 2024, cross-border returns have surged, with over 1.1 million Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan - 243,000 from Pakistan and 825,000 from Iran - adding further strain on limited resources,” the report read.
UNOCHA stated that the critical funding gap of $2.09 billion includes an urgent $1.09 billion shortfall in healthcare, nutrition, sanitation and shelter sectors.
As a result of this shortfall, 3.7 million people have been left without access to primary and secondary healthcare services, while hundreds of thousands of children and pregnant women are missing essential nutritional support.
Emergency shelter and sanitation resources are also lacking, leaving thousands affected by floods and earthquakes without long-term housing solutions, the report read.
In addition, food assistance has been scaled back, excluding entire districts from critical support and increasing the risk of malnutrition.
UNOCHA in turn appealed to donors to provide timely and consistent funding to sustain humanitarian operations and ensure aid reaches those in greatest need.
“Increased international engagement with Afghan authorities could also facilitate access and support the effective delivery of assistance,” the report read, adding that “without prompt action to address the critical funding gap, Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis will deepen, leaving millions in precarious and increasingly vulnerable conditions.
Latest News
Panjshir to get modern hotel and other facilities amid growing tourism sector
In addition, the Bazarak Panjshir municipality plans to establish a terminal for public transport vehicles.
Nestled in a picturesque valley in the Hindu Kush mountains, Panjshir province has long been a popular drawcard for tourists, both local and foreign.
Despite being a popular destination for visitors, Panjshir lacks basic infrastructure to cater to the growing number of people visiting the valley.
That however is about to change.
According to Panjshir’s media office, a two-storey hotel, with modern amenities, will be built on five acres of land by the Ministry of Information and Culture.
In addition, the Bazarak Panjshir municipality plans to establish a terminal for public transport vehicles.
The planning process for the hotel is already underway and construction is expected to start soon, said Rahmatullah Mohammadi, the mayor of Bazarak Panjshir.
Also on the cards is a recreational park, complete with a swimming pool. This is being established in the center of Panjshir and will cost an estimated 100 million AFN.
Since regaining control of the country in August 2021, the Islamic Emirate has made inroads into restoring security across the nation.
This has led to a sharp increase in domestic and foreign tourism, as people now flock to the many natural wonders of the country as well as heritage sites that date back thousands of years.
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader
Baradar says water crisis has negatively impacted relations between nations
Pakistan rejects suggestion of appointing a new special envoy for Afghanistan
Afghan families still in need of vital support, one year after Herat earthquakes
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over tension between Russia-Ukraine reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China bilateral relations discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Trade volume between Kabul-Tehran has reached over $1.8 billion: MoIC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA unveils Innovative Club World Cup Trophy ahead of new tournament in 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
India’s successful test of hypersonic missile puts it among elite group
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump team compiling list of military officers responsible for US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Canada sent 19 failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan last year
-
Sport3 days ago
Abu Dhabi’s thrilling T10 tournament just days away
-
World3 days ago
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia