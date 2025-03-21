Bayat Foundation delivers Ramadan aid to needy families in Bamyan

(Last Updated On: )

Bayat Foundation has announced it has distributed Ramadan aid packages to dozens of needy families in Bamyan province.

These aid packages include flour, oil, and rice, intending to assist those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Officials from the foundation stated that these donations will be extended to needy families in other provinces of the country by the end of Ramadan.

“As part of the Bayat Foundation’s ongoing assistance, today we are distributing Ramadan aid packages in Bamyan province. These packages contain flour, rice, and oil,” said Sayed Hakim, a representative of the Bayat Foundation in Bamyan.

Meanwhile, recipients of the aid have called on other charitable organizations to also rush to assist those in need during this month.

One recipient expressed gratitude: “Thanks to the Bayat Foundation for considering help for people like us.”

Another recipient added: “Thank you to the Bayat Foundation for helping us, and we hope that in the future, more aid will be provided to the poor people of Bamyan.”

In addition to supporting public welfare projects, healthcare, and those affected by natural disasters, the Bayat Foundation has been providing food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the center and provinces of Afghanistan during each Ramadan for nearly two decades.