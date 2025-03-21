Latest News
Bayat Foundation delivers Ramadan aid to needy families in Bamyan
Bayat Foundation has announced it has distributed Ramadan aid packages to dozens of needy families in Bamyan province.
These aid packages include flour, oil, and rice, intending to assist those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.
Officials from the foundation stated that these donations will be extended to needy families in other provinces of the country by the end of Ramadan.
“As part of the Bayat Foundation’s ongoing assistance, today we are distributing Ramadan aid packages in Bamyan province. These packages contain flour, rice, and oil,” said Sayed Hakim, a representative of the Bayat Foundation in Bamyan.
Meanwhile, recipients of the aid have called on other charitable organizations to also rush to assist those in need during this month.
One recipient expressed gratitude: “Thanks to the Bayat Foundation for considering help for people like us.”
Another recipient added: “Thank you to the Bayat Foundation for helping us, and we hope that in the future, more aid will be provided to the poor people of Bamyan.”
In addition to supporting public welfare projects, healthcare, and those affected by natural disasters, the Bayat Foundation has been providing food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the center and provinces of Afghanistan during each Ramadan for nearly two decades.
Latest News
Pakistan once again urges IEA to act against militants
Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Thursday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take visible and verifiable action against militants who, it said, enjoy sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.
“Terrorist threat against Pakistan from terrorist entities including TTP, BLA and ISKP is our foremost concern,” Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said. “We continue to impress upon interim authorities to take visible and verifiable action against them, keeping in view their commitments given to the international community to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and groups from the Afghan soil.”
Regarding Afghan refugees, he confirmed that the deadline for their deportation remains unchanged. Pakistan had set March 31 as the deadline for Afghan Citizenship Card holders and illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan voluntarily.
On border issues, Shafaqat Ali Khan informed that the Torkham border was reopened on Wednesday, with pedestrian travel allowed from Friday. The border will remain open until April 15, and a permanent solution is being sought. There won’t be any construction by Afghan side inside the Pakistani territory, he said.
On militancy, he said that Pakistan is taking robust actions, but it is impossible to completely seal off the border with Afghanistan.
IEA has previously rejected Pakistan’s claims that terrorists have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
Latest News
We need contemporary sciences more than ever nowadays: Education Minister
Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha says content contradicting religion and Afghan traditions will be removed from the curriculum, and that in addition to religious studies, the ministry is also focusing on modern sciences.
Marking the beginning of the 1404 academic year in Kabul, Habibullah Agha stressed that both religious and modern sciences are essential nowadays in Afghanistan.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to both fields of knowledge and urged people not to be deceived by negative propaganda.
“In this era, we have a great need to learn modern sciences. We must progress with these sciences and prepare ourselves to compete with the world,” said Agha.
He clarified that only through mastering modern sciences can the nation safeguard its people, government, health, and geography.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to fulfilling the Ministry of Education’s needs to establish a high-quality education system in Afghanistan.
Salam Hanafi stressed that the ministry must work to meet the country’s current educational demands.
He stated: “Enhancing teachers’ capabilities, addressing literacy issues, monitoring classroom activities, and improving the quality of both religious and public schools—these are the responsibilities of the Ministry of Education.”
Meanwhile, several government officials claimed that despite efforts by adversaries to tarnish the reputation of the IEA through a ‘cold war’, Afghanistan continues to make progress every day.
The 1404 academic year however began without reopening schools for girls above the sixth grade.
Latest News
IEA confirms it has freed an American prisoner in a gesture of goodwill
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Thursday it released an American prisoner named George Glezmann as a gesture of goodwill.
According to a statement, the ministry stated that the IEA “reaffirms its longstanding position that dialogue, understanding and diplomacy provide effective avenues for resolving all issues, with the release of American citizen serving as a goodwill gesture, reflecting Afghanistan’s readiness to genuinely engage all sides, particularly the United States of America, based on mutual respect and interests.”
The ministry also asserted that destabilizing groups like Daesh have been suppressed and that no threats originate from Afghanistan against any country.
According to the statement, Afghanistan can play a positive role in regional and global stability and is capable of resolving its issues with the international community in a constructive manner.
The ministry also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for their key role in facilitating this development and mediating between the Islamic Emirate and the United States.
Washington’s former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday after meeting with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister that today
“was a good day”.
He said talks with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi led to the release of Glezmann, who had been in detention in Kabul for two years.
“The Taliban (IEA) government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture,” he said, adding that Glezmann is on his way home.
He also stated that President Donald Trump has made it a priority to secure the release of Americans held abroad.
The American delegation meanwhile also included Adam Boehler, the US Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, as well as Khalilzad.
After their meeting, Muttaqi described the visit by the delegation as a step forward in relations between Kabul and Washington.
The foreign ministry in turn said the discussions focused on bilateral relations, prisoner exchanges, and consular services for Afghan citizens in the US.
Muttaqi called the meeting a positive step toward improving relations and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate seeks constructive engagement with all parties as part of its balanced foreign policy.
