Connect with us

Latest News

Belgium donates $3 million euros to the people of Afghanistan

Published

15 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan has announced that Belgium has donated three million euros to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

On Tuesday, UNOCHA expressed appreciation for the Belgian aid package for the needy in Afghanistan and called for more humanitarian aid to the people of this country.

According to UNOCHA, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have treated 25 million people with at least one type of humanitarian aid this year.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Record number of journalists currently jailed worldwide

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

A record total of 533 journalists are currently detained worldwide, according to the annual round-up of violence and abuses against journalists published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The number of those killed has also increased this year – to 57– while 65 journalists are being held hostage and 49 are missing.

Last year’s record has been broken again. The total of 533 journalists being held in connection with their work on 1 December was 13.4% higher than last year’s figure. RSF has also never previously seen so many women journalists in detention.

A total of 78 are currently held, a record-breaking rise of nearly 30% compared to 2021. Women now account for nearly 15% of detained journalists, compared to fewer than 7% five years ago, RSF said.

China, where censorship and surveillance have reached extreme levels, continues to be the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, with a total of 110 currently being held.

Also a sign of major repression, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with 47 detainees, became the world’s third biggest jailer of journalists just one month after the onset of massive protests. Among the first journalists detained were two women, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who had helped draw attention to the death of the young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. They now face the death penalty.

The number of journalists killed has also risen. A total of 57 paid with their lives for their commitment to report the news in 2022 – an 18.8% increase compared to 2021, after a two-year period of relative calm and historically low figures, RSF reported.

The war that broke out in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 is one of the reasons for this rise. Eight journalists were killed in the first six months of the war. Among them were Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who was deliberately shot by Russian soldiers on 13 March, and Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, a French video reporter for the TV news channel BFMTV, who was killed by shrapnel from an exploding shell while covering the evacuation of civilians.

The 2022 round-up also reports that at least 65 journalists and media workers are currently being held hostage. They include Olivier Dubois, a French reporter who has been held for more than 20 months by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an armed group in Mali affiliated with al-Qaeda, and Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted nearly 10 years ago in Syria. Furthermore, two more journalists were reported missing in 2022, bringing the total number of journalists currently missing to 49.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Panjshir records increase in tourists this year: Officials

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

The mountainous northern province of Panjshir, with its spectacular landscape, has recorded a significant increase in domestic tourists this year, officials said.

The Department of Information and Culture of Panjshir, said in a report that through summer this year, nearly 90,000 domestic tourists and twenty-three foreign nationals have visited this province.

The provincial head of information and culture of Panjshir Mawlana Nasrullah Malekzada, said that Panjshir, having recreational sites, natural attractions, good weather, rivers, security, and friendly residents, is a key reason for visitors attracted to the province.

He said that the Directorate of Culture and Tourism of the Department of Information and Culture is working hard to promote tourism to this area.

Continue Reading

Latest News

UN chief strongly condemns attack on Kabul hotel

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a hotel in Kabul and called for the perpetrators to be held to account.

A hotel popular among Chinese nationals in Kabul was attacked by gunmen on Monday afternoon. Three attackers were killed and several Chinese civilians were injured. An affiliate of ISIS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Guterres “expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.

The secretary-general called for the perpetrators to be held to account, and reiterated that “attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

This comes after China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following the attack.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the attack “egregious in nature” and said China was “deeply shocked.”

Beijing demanded a “thorough investigation” and urged the Taliban government “to take resolute and strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Afghanistan,” Wang said.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!