Benefits of proper water management of Salma Dam seen across Herat: Officials
Herat officials said Monday that in the wake of proper water management this year, Salma Dam has successfully stored 180 million cubic meters of water, which was also delivered to eight districts and more than 120 water canals.
The Director General of the Harirod-Murghab River Basin, Abdul Salam Mustawafi Agha, said that about 85 dams will be built across the country in the next five years, and that some economic problems will be eased with proper management of dams.
“If we have money in our development budget, it should be spent on building dams because our country is agricultural. If our water is controlled and is used safely, our many economic problems will be solved,” he said.
In the meantime, Herat officials said local farmers have welcomed the improved water management of Salma Dam as they have been able to irrigate their crops.
“The water management has been very good this year and most of the farmers are happy because they irrigated their crops … they benefited from this water, and are now harvesting,” said Ghulam Farooq, one farmer.
Experts have also said that the country’s river systems need to be better managed so as to strengthen the agriculture sector in the country. They have urged the IEA to invest more in this area.
“There needs to be an agreement between us and the neighboring countries that the dams should be built in the right way to control the water. We don’t say that water should be cut off to the neighboring countries, the Islamic Emirate should have an agreement with the neighboring countries so that when a dam is built, it will not be destroyed by the destructive reaction of neighboring countries,” said Ghulam Habib Hashimi, chief of the Water Users Association in Herat.
Senior officials from previous govt ‘fled to luxury homes abroad’
As Afghanistan’s former government collapsed, in August last year, many senior officials in the Ashraf Ghani regime fled the country to luxurious homes they had purchased abroad ahead of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover.
In a review of public documents and interviews, the Wall Street Journal on Monday stated that some officials who held top jobs during Ghani’s tenure, are now living in mansions along California’s coast and in major cities around the world.
Some of these former officials, including lawmakers, are also living in clusters in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, WSJ reported.
This comes as thousands of Afghan evacuees struggle world-wide, and Afghans at home live in abject poverty.
According to the WSJ, an investigation was carried out by them to determine the whereabouts of dozens of Ghani’s cabinet officials, influential figures that made up his inner circle, and key lawmakers involved in security and foreign-policy matters.
Most were found to have relocated overseas, often in countries where publicly available property and company records are limited.
Ghani, who fled on the afternoon of August 15, initially stayed at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi while his wife selected a private villa for their permanent residence that was provided by the Emiratis, the Journal reported. A spokesman for the UAE told the Journal that Ghani and his family were welcomed on humanitarian grounds, along with other Afghans fleeing the country.
Many of the former Afghan officials spoken to by the WSJ said they left because they feared retaliation from the IEA. However, the few that stayed behind, including former President Hamid Karzai and former CEO Abdullah Abdullah, have largely been left alone.
The WSJ reported that US public records offer a window into the lives of some former Afghan officials in America. Among them is Hamdullah Mohib, the ousted president’s closest ally and national-security adviser. Mohib fled Afghanistan with the president.
According to the report, Mohib has long held close connections to the US. His wife is American but he remained a British citizen through his time in office.
In an interview, Mohib said he had been concerned about security and his pregnant wife’s health, and had moved his family to the Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, paid for by the UAE, before Kabul’s fall.
The UAE said it also provided accommodation on humanitarian grounds, the WSJ reported.
The family later moved to a four-bedroom home in Florida, on an attractive bay lined with palm trees, according to public records and confirmed by Mohib. The house is owned by his mother-in-law. Mohib said he owns no property under his name anywhere in the world.
US property and company records show that Eklil Hakimi, the president’s longtime finance minister and ally, bought at least 10 properties in California, including during Hakimi’s time in office, and after leaving in 2018, the Journal reported.
According to California property records, Hakimi and his wife’s properties include a five-bedroom home and pool, in a luxury Laguna Niguel community near the beach. It is worth $2.5 million, according to the real-estate company Zillow. In total, the 10 properties are worth more than $10 million. The couple’s latest acquisition, made early this year, was a $1.1 million beachfront South Cove condo in a new development in California, WSJ reported.
Afghanistan’s last finance minister, Khalid Payenda, owns two properties near Washington, DC, one of which was bought with cash, WSJ reported. Zillow shows them to be worth more than $1 million.
Former Afghan vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum, is now in Turkey. WSJ reported that a local journalist posted a photo on Twitter that said it showed him receiving a guest at his residence in the expensive gated Or-An community in Ankara. It couldn’t be determined when Dostum purchased the home, and a spokesman for Dostum declined to comment, WSJ reported.
A database of Dubai property records reviewed by the Journal contained records for several high-profile former Afghan officials.
Ghani’s minister of economy, Mustafa Mastoor, owns a condo in a development on the Dubai Marina, according to Dubai records reviewed by the Journal.
Also in Dubai is the former powerful governor of Balkh province, Atta Mohammad Noor, who has moved to an apartment he owns, located in an expensive area of Dubai known as The Palm.
Ulema Council established over Takhar provincial government
According to the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the Ulema Council in Takhar province started work on Sunday.
This council is made up of fifteen religious scholars and five elders of the province and its chairman, who have direct contact with the IEA’s Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The council has the right to oversee the functioning of the local government and also advise officials on how to improve governance.
During his visit to Takhar, the Deputy Minister of Interior Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali announced that Mawlavi Mohammad Murad is the chairman of the council and that Mawlavi Hayatullah is the deputy chair of the new Council of Religious Scholars in the province.
According to him, this council was formed by the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate.
“The Ulema Council is higher than the Provincial Council of the Republic regime. The Provincial Council was not so competent in cases. The chairman of this council has direct contact with the supreme leader,” he said.
The leadership of the council said that they will focus on strengthening good governance and improve the people’s relations with government, as well as monitor the actions of the local government.
“This is a heavy burden and responsibility, and it is too heavy to handle such a task that a successful person can do,” said Mawlavi Mohammad Murad, head of the Ulema Council.
“Whatever incident the nation complains about, we will report it to the government or any incident that takes place in the administration, and if clients and people complain, we will immediately share it with the governor of the province and work according to the duties submitted by the Supreme leader,” said Makhdoom Hayatullah Raiq, deputy head of the Ulema Council.
The Ulema Council is to be established in all provinces of the country and the councils will also be tasked to handle legal disputes.
Militant commander killed in special forces raid in Kabul
A key insurgent was killed during an operation by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Special Forces on a hideout in Bagrami district of Kabul on Sunday night.
Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said the militant commander was killed and another was arrested during the operation.
Mujahid did not however say which group the insurgent belonged to.
“A prominent enemy commander named Yusof had been killed and another named Mohammad Agha had been arrested during the operation,” Mujahid tweeted.
“These people were important members of a group of enemies who were responsible for attacking mosques and other worship places in Kabul and blowing up electricity pylons,” Mujahid added.
Mujahid also said further details of the operation would be shared with the media later.
