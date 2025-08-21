International Sports
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories
Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers delivered impressive performances to claim hard-fought wins in their latest The Hundred outings.
At the Ageas Bowl, Hilton Cartwright played a match-winning innings, smashing 51 not out off just 19 balls to rescue Brave from a shaky start and post 129 for 8 against Welsh Fire. Despite early pressure from Fire’s bowlers—particularly Matt Henry, who returned sensational figures of 2 for 5 from 20 balls—Cartwright’s late onslaught shifted the momentum.
In response, Fire made a quick start through Jonny Bairstow (22), but regular wickets and disciplined death bowling from Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan saw Brave edge a thrilling finish. Jordan held his nerve to defend 12 off the final five balls.
Over at Lord’s, Zak Crawley led the way for Northern Superchargers, scoring a classy 55 off 38 balls as they comfortably chased down London Spirit’s modest total of 135 for 3. Despite contributions from Jamie Smith (41) and Ollie Pope (52), Spirit struggled to accelerate.
Crawley’s early boundaries set the tone, and Harry Brook finished things off with 18 balls to spare. The Superchargers’ win was built on an excellent bowling effort, with Adil Rashid earning praise for his economical spell.
Coming Up Next
Oval Invincibles will face Trent Rockets tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).
Fans can catch the action live on Ariana Television.
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Trent Rockets stormed to their fourth win in five matches with a commanding seven-wicket victory against Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, leaving them level on points with Oval Invincibles at the top of the Hundred table.
Captain David Willey and leg-spinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed were the stars of the night. Willey bowled with precision in the powerplay, returning his best figures in the competition – 3 for 11 – as the Originals collapsed to 98 for 8 from their 100 balls.
Rehan then added 2 for 14 with the ball before guiding the chase with a stylish unbeaten 45 from 35 deliveries.
The Originals’ batting effort never recovered from Willey’s opening burst. He removed Ben McKinney for a duck before dismissing Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra in successive balls to leave the visitors reeling at 26 for 3.
Rehan chipped in by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 9, while sharp catches from Joe Root and George Linde added to the pressure. Only Lewis Gregory provided resistance with a late cameo of 33 not out.
Chasing 99, the Rockets stuttered early as Root fell to Sonny Baker and Tom Banton was trapped by Ravindra. But Rehan steadied the innings with a composed knock, ably supported by Tom Moores (22*), to seal the win with 26 balls to spare.
Speaking after the game, Willey praised the young legspinner’s fearless approach. “We talked about intent at the start of the competition and Rehan epitomises that. He’s a tricky one to bowl at and when it comes off like tonight, he can take the game away from the opposition,” he said.
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Today’s lineup – Wednesday, August 20
Today’s action in The Hundred features a men’s double-header, with matches taking place in both Cardiff and London.
At Sophia Gardens, Welsh Fire host Southern Brave in the afternoon, while later in the evening Lord’s hosts London Spirit against Northern Superchargers. The back-to-back fixtures promise a crucial day in the competition, as teams jostle for positions in the table with the group stage reaching its decisive phase.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 6pm Kabul time.
The Hundred: Originals and Phoenix clinch vital wins
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win.
In a dramatic day of action, the Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix delivered commanding performances to keep their tournament hopes alive.
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win. Captain Jos Buttler steered the innings with a composed 64 not out, guiding the side to a strong total of 171 for 3. The Superchargers faltered in response, managing just 114, with Sonny Baker and George Bell (Tongue) each claiming three key wickets.
The Originals’ supremacy in both batting and bowling drew widespread praise.
Meanwhile, over in Birmingham, the winless Phoenix found much-needed momentum by beating London Spirit by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare. Openers Clarke (54) and Liam Livingstone (45*) anchored the chase after Spirit set 126 for 6.
Livingstone also starred with the ball, finishing with 2 for 26 to earn Player of the Match honours.
Monday Preview: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
All eyes now turn to Southampton, where Monday’s high-stakes clash shapes up to be an exciting battle.
The defending champions, Oval Invincibles, come into the fixture on a high after obliterating Welsh Fire with a record-breaking 83-run win, posting a mammoth 226 for 4 last week.
With three wins from four matches already under their belt, they look well-positioned to cement their dominance.
Southern Brave, led by James Vince, will be striving to rebound from consecutive defeats against Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television at 9pm Kabul time to watch this match live.
Oval Invincibles smash record total in men’s Hundred
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Oval Invincibles produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting to record the highest ever total in The Hundred men’s competition, hammering 226 for 4 before sweeping aside Welsh Fire by 83 runs at the Kia Oval.
Jordan Cox was the star of the show, blasting an unbeaten 86 from just 29 deliveries, including 10 sixes, to set the crowd alight.
His explosive innings followed a brisk start from Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye, who put Invincibles on the front foot with a flurry of early boundaries.
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Welsh Fire never recovered after Steve Eskinazi was dismissed off the first ball of the reply. Their innings faltered under the pressure of a mounting run rate, with Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green applying the squeeze in the middle overs.
Fire were eventually bowled out for 143 in 93 balls, falling well short of the record target.
The result underlined Oval Invincibles’ dominance and showcased the attacking depth in their batting order, while leaving Welsh Fire with major concerns over both their top order and bowling options.
The emphatic victory also strengthened Invincibles’ push for a place in the knockout stages, with their form and firepower making them one of the sides to beat in this year’s competition.
The Hundred men’s competition continues on Sunday with a double-header that could have a major impact on the group standings.
In the afternoon fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Originals host Northern Superchargers in what shapes up as a crucial match for the home side.
The Originals, led by Jos Buttler, have endured a difficult campaign so far, losing three of their first four games despite boasting a strong batting line-up featuring Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have also struggled for consistency, leaving them under pressure to find form quickly.
The Superchargers, meanwhile, travel to Manchester with momentum on their side. Captain Harry Brook has been in fine touch, supported by a balanced attack that includes Matt Potts, Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim and Jacob Duffy.
With three wins already secured, the Leeds-based side will be aiming to consolidate their position near the top of the table.
Later in the evening, Birmingham Phoenix take on London Spirit at Edgbaston. Phoenix have managed just one win so far and are in desperate need of a result to keep their season alive.
London Spirit, captained by Kane Williamson, have been inconsistent with two victories and two defeats, but remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish.
With the competition reaching its halfway stage, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested as teams look to strengthen their push for the knockout rounds.
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 5:30pm Kabul time on Sunday, August 17, to watch these matches.
