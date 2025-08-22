Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred

The Oval Invincibles continue their dominant run in The Hundred, all but securing their place in the knockout stage after a stunning victory over their closest rivals, the Trent Rockets, at The Oval on Thursday night. Chasing 172, they reached their target inside 89 balls in a display of aggressive and precise batting.

Sam Curran and Jordan Cox starred with explosive innings—Curran smashed 52 off just 24 balls, including six sixes in an eight-ball barrage, while Cox remained unbeaten on 58 from 32 deliveries. Facing 102 runs off the last 40 balls after the Rockets’ strategic time-out, the Invincibles finished the chase in just 29 balls, thrilling the crowd with their fearless strokeplay.

Curran described his approach after struggling early: “I knew it was six or out for me, because I was struggling a bit.” His blistering hitting changed the game’s momentum instantly, supported by Cox’s clinical finishing.

Joe Root, who scored 76 for the Rockets, praised the Invincibles’ consistent formula:

“There was great ball-striking and that phase of ten balls in the middle really changed the momentum and made it very difficult for us to get a hold back on the game… Clearly, [Invincibles] have got a formula that works, with some extremely good players.”

Central to their success is continuity. Despite The Hundred’s design for competitive balance, the Invincibles have retained a core group of players, including Curran brothers, Will Jacks, Sam Billings, and key overseas signings like Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, and Jason Behrendorff.

“It’s pretty smooth planning,” Curran said. “We turned up two days before the tournament and there weren’t too many meetings, because we knew our roles.”

Thursday’s game also marked Rashid Khan’s last appearance of the season before joining Afghanistan’s tri-series. Rashid was the standout bowler, taking 2 for 19, including a crucial googly that dismissed Root, a turning point in the match. Over the season, Rashid’s impact has been significant, finishing with 12 wickets from 100 balls.

Coming Up Next: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

The exciting clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire takes place at 10:00 PM on Friday.

