Smith’s masterclass seals Fire’s easy win, dents Phoenix’s play-off hopes

Steven Smith led Welsh Fire to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, leaving the Phoenix with a daunting challenge to qualify for the Eliminator and keeping their already slim play-off hopes on life support.

Chasing a modest target of 139, Fire, who had started the day at the bottom of the table, reached their target with 11 balls to spare. Steve Eskinazi was instrumental in the chase, hammering 42 off 29 balls, while Smith (47* from 36) anchored the innings, steering Fire to their second win of the season.

Smith, who had struggled for form in his debut season of The Hundred—posting a top score of just 29 in his first five innings—played a measured knock. Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow (35 off 21) provided the fireworks at the other end. Bairstow launched a massive six into the Hollies Stand off Adam Milne but was bowled by the very next ball. Skipper Tom Abell then guided his team over the line with ease.

Phoenix’s innings, in contrast, was disjointed. Several batters got starts but none managed to seize control of the game. Riley Meredith broke through early, dismissing Ben Duckett for just 5 via an inside edge. Will Smeed (23 off 17), Joe Clarke (24 off 12), and Liam Livingstone (16 off 9) all played a few eye-catching shots but failed to capitalise.

Jacob Bethell, however, looked dangerous, striking three sixes in his stylish 38 off 28 balls. Yet, Fire’s finger spinners kept Phoenix under control, with Chris Green finishing with figures of 3 for 27, including Bethell’s wicket, caught at long-on in the final set. Ben Kellaway also had a memorable debut, returning figures of 2 for 10 from 15 balls, taking three catches and effecting a run-out.

Phoenix’s final total of 138 for 9 proved insufficient, as Fire cruised to a comprehensive victory. The win moved Fire up to seventh place in the table, still eight points behind third but with two matches remaining. Phoenix, meanwhile, stayed in fifth, ahead of Fire only on net run rate.

Fans in Afghanistan can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.