International Sports
Smith’s masterclass seals Fire’s easy win, dents Phoenix’s play-off hopes
Steven Smith led Welsh Fire to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, leaving the Phoenix with a daunting challenge to qualify for the Eliminator and keeping their already slim play-off hopes on life support.
Chasing a modest target of 139, Fire, who had started the day at the bottom of the table, reached their target with 11 balls to spare. Steve Eskinazi was instrumental in the chase, hammering 42 off 29 balls, while Smith (47* from 36) anchored the innings, steering Fire to their second win of the season.
Smith, who had struggled for form in his debut season of The Hundred—posting a top score of just 29 in his first five innings—played a measured knock. Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow (35 off 21) provided the fireworks at the other end. Bairstow launched a massive six into the Hollies Stand off Adam Milne but was bowled by the very next ball. Skipper Tom Abell then guided his team over the line with ease.
Phoenix’s innings, in contrast, was disjointed. Several batters got starts but none managed to seize control of the game. Riley Meredith broke through early, dismissing Ben Duckett for just 5 via an inside edge. Will Smeed (23 off 17), Joe Clarke (24 off 12), and Liam Livingstone (16 off 9) all played a few eye-catching shots but failed to capitalise.
Jacob Bethell, however, looked dangerous, striking three sixes in his stylish 38 off 28 balls. Yet, Fire’s finger spinners kept Phoenix under control, with Chris Green finishing with figures of 3 for 27, including Bethell’s wicket, caught at long-on in the final set. Ben Kellaway also had a memorable debut, returning figures of 2 for 10 from 15 balls, taking three catches and effecting a run-out.
Phoenix’s final total of 138 for 9 proved insufficient, as Fire cruised to a comprehensive victory. The win moved Fire up to seventh place in the table, still eight points behind third but with two matches remaining. Phoenix, meanwhile, stayed in fifth, ahead of Fire only on net run rate.
Today’s Matches:
-
Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles at 6:00 PM
-
London Spirit vs Southern Brave at 9:30 PM
Fans in Afghanistan can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
The Oval Invincibles continue their dominant run in The Hundred, all but securing their place in the knockout stage after a stunning victory over their closest rivals, the Trent Rockets, at The Oval on Thursday night. Chasing 172, they reached their target inside 89 balls in a display of aggressive and precise batting.
Sam Curran and Jordan Cox starred with explosive innings—Curran smashed 52 off just 24 balls, including six sixes in an eight-ball barrage, while Cox remained unbeaten on 58 from 32 deliveries. Facing 102 runs off the last 40 balls after the Rockets’ strategic time-out, the Invincibles finished the chase in just 29 balls, thrilling the crowd with their fearless strokeplay.
Curran described his approach after struggling early: “I knew it was six or out for me, because I was struggling a bit.” His blistering hitting changed the game’s momentum instantly, supported by Cox’s clinical finishing.
Joe Root, who scored 76 for the Rockets, praised the Invincibles’ consistent formula:
“There was great ball-striking and that phase of ten balls in the middle really changed the momentum and made it very difficult for us to get a hold back on the game… Clearly, [Invincibles] have got a formula that works, with some extremely good players.”
Central to their success is continuity. Despite The Hundred’s design for competitive balance, the Invincibles have retained a core group of players, including Curran brothers, Will Jacks, Sam Billings, and key overseas signings like Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, and Jason Behrendorff.
“It’s pretty smooth planning,” Curran said. “We turned up two days before the tournament and there weren’t too many meetings, because we knew our roles.”
Thursday’s game also marked Rashid Khan’s last appearance of the season before joining Afghanistan’s tri-series. Rashid was the standout bowler, taking 2 for 19, including a crucial googly that dismissed Root, a turning point in the match. Over the season, Rashid’s impact has been significant, finishing with 12 wickets from 100 balls.
Coming Up Next: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
The exciting clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire takes place at 10:00 PM on Friday.
Fans can watch the match live on Ariana Television.
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories
Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers delivered impressive performances to claim hard-fought wins in their latest The Hundred outings.
At the Ageas Bowl, Hilton Cartwright played a match-winning innings, smashing 51 not out off just 19 balls to rescue Brave from a shaky start and post 129 for 8 against Welsh Fire. Despite early pressure from Fire’s bowlers—particularly Matt Henry, who returned sensational figures of 2 for 5 from 20 balls—Cartwright’s late onslaught shifted the momentum.
In response, Fire made a quick start through Jonny Bairstow (22), but regular wickets and disciplined death bowling from Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan saw Brave edge a thrilling finish. Jordan held his nerve to defend 12 off the final five balls.
Over at Lord’s, Zak Crawley led the way for Northern Superchargers, scoring a classy 55 off 38 balls as they comfortably chased down London Spirit’s modest total of 135 for 3. Despite contributions from Jamie Smith (41) and Ollie Pope (52), Spirit struggled to accelerate.
Crawley’s early boundaries set the tone, and Harry Brook finished things off with 18 balls to spare. The Superchargers’ win was built on an excellent bowling effort, with Adil Rashid earning praise for his economical spell.
Coming Up Next
Oval Invincibles will face Trent Rockets tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).
Fans can catch the action live on Ariana Television.
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Trent Rockets stormed to their fourth win in five matches with a commanding seven-wicket victory against Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, leaving them level on points with Oval Invincibles at the top of the Hundred table.
Captain David Willey and leg-spinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed were the stars of the night. Willey bowled with precision in the powerplay, returning his best figures in the competition – 3 for 11 – as the Originals collapsed to 98 for 8 from their 100 balls.
Rehan then added 2 for 14 with the ball before guiding the chase with a stylish unbeaten 45 from 35 deliveries.
The Originals’ batting effort never recovered from Willey’s opening burst. He removed Ben McKinney for a duck before dismissing Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra in successive balls to leave the visitors reeling at 26 for 3.
Rehan chipped in by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 9, while sharp catches from Joe Root and George Linde added to the pressure. Only Lewis Gregory provided resistance with a late cameo of 33 not out.
Chasing 99, the Rockets stuttered early as Root fell to Sonny Baker and Tom Banton was trapped by Ravindra. But Rehan steadied the innings with a composed knock, ably supported by Tom Moores (22*), to seal the win with 26 balls to spare.
Speaking after the game, Willey praised the young legspinner’s fearless approach. “We talked about intent at the start of the competition and Rehan epitomises that. He’s a tricky one to bowl at and when it comes off like tonight, he can take the game away from the opposition,” he said.
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Today’s lineup – Wednesday, August 20
Today’s action in The Hundred features a men’s double-header, with matches taking place in both Cardiff and London.
At Sophia Gardens, Welsh Fire host Southern Brave in the afternoon, while later in the evening Lord’s hosts London Spirit against Northern Superchargers. The back-to-back fixtures promise a crucial day in the competition, as teams jostle for positions in the table with the group stage reaching its decisive phase.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 6pm Kabul time.
