The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots

The 2025 men’s competition of The Hundred is entering its thrilling final stretch, with several teams battling for a spot in the playoffs.

With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes as sides aim to secure their positions before the Eliminator and final.

Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have been among the most consistent sides, demonstrating strong batting depth and disciplined bowling while Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, and London Spirit are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, making the last few fixtures crucial for their campaigns.

Teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and Manchester Originals still have an outside chance but face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

The remaining matches also offer opportunities for standout players to make a mark ahead of the playoffs. Young talents and experienced campaigners alike will be under the spotlight, with strong individual performances potentially changing the fate of their teams in these decisive games.

How it works:

Each team plays eight group matches.

The top team goes straight to the final at Lord’s on 31 August.

The second and third teams play an Eliminator at The Kia Oval on 30 August, with the winner advancing to the final.

Teams finishing fourth to eighth are eliminated.

Remaining matches:

Sunday, August 24

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets – from 5:30 pm Kabul time

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix – from 9:00 pm Kabul time

Monday, August 25



Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – from 9:30 pm Kabul time



Tuesday, August 26



Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – from 9:30 pm Kabul time



Wednesday, August 27



Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – 9:30 pm Kabul time



Thursday, August 28



Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – 9:30 pm Kabul time



Saturday, August 30



Eliminator – 9 pm Kabul time



Sunday, August 31



Final – 9 pm Kabul time

Teams in strong positions:

Oval Invincibles are guaranteed at least an Eliminator spot. A win against London Spirit could secure them a place in the final, thanks to their strong net run-rate.

Northern Superchargers are also through to the knockouts. A win over Originals could take them straight to the final, depending on results elsewhere.

Trent Rockets need just one win from their two remaining games to reach the knockouts but could still qualify with two losses, depending on other results and net run-rate. A win over Fire would eliminate teams ranked fourth to eighth.

Teams needing help:

Southern Brave and London Spirit each need a win in their final game and favorable results from other matches. Net run-rate could decide who advances.

Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, and Welsh Fire must win both remaining games and rely on unlikely results from higher-ranked teams, with net run-rate likely determining their fate.

Net run-rate explained:

Net run-rate (NRR) decides positions when teams are tied on points.

Run-rate = average runs scored per over.

Net run-rate = your team’s run-rate minus the opposition’s run-rate.

Example: Team A scores 200 in 100 balls (run-rate 2) vs Team B scoring 100 in 100 balls (run-rate 1) → Team A NRR = +1, Team B NRR = −1.

If a team is bowled out before 100 balls, run-rate is calculated based on the full 100 balls.

Fan Zone:

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday August 24, from 5:30 pm Kabul time to watch the matches live.