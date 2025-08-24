International Sports
The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points.
The 2025 men’s competition of The Hundred is entering its thrilling final stretch, with several teams battling for a spot in the playoffs.
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes as sides aim to secure their positions before the Eliminator and final.
Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have been among the most consistent sides, demonstrating strong batting depth and disciplined bowling while Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, and London Spirit are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, making the last few fixtures crucial for their campaigns.
Teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and Manchester Originals still have an outside chance but face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.
The remaining matches also offer opportunities for standout players to make a mark ahead of the playoffs. Young talents and experienced campaigners alike will be under the spotlight, with strong individual performances potentially changing the fate of their teams in these decisive games.
How it works:
Each team plays eight group matches.
The top team goes straight to the final at Lord’s on 31 August.
The second and third teams play an Eliminator at The Kia Oval on 30 August, with the winner advancing to the final.
Teams finishing fourth to eighth are eliminated.
Remaining matches:
Sunday, August 24
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets – from 5:30 pm Kabul time
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix – from 9:00 pm Kabul time
Monday, August 25
Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Tuesday, August 26
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Wednesday, August 27
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Thursday, August 28
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Saturday, August 30
Eliminator – 9 pm Kabul time
Sunday, August 31
Final – 9 pm Kabul time
Teams in strong positions:
Oval Invincibles are guaranteed at least an Eliminator spot. A win against London Spirit could secure them a place in the final, thanks to their strong net run-rate.
Northern Superchargers are also through to the knockouts. A win over Originals could take them straight to the final, depending on results elsewhere.
Trent Rockets need just one win from their two remaining games to reach the knockouts but could still qualify with two losses, depending on other results and net run-rate. A win over Fire would eliminate teams ranked fourth to eighth.
Teams needing help:
Southern Brave and London Spirit each need a win in their final game and favorable results from other matches. Net run-rate could decide who advances.
Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, and Welsh Fire must win both remaining games and rely on unlikely results from higher-ranked teams, with net run-rate likely determining their fate.
Net run-rate explained:
Net run-rate (NRR) decides positions when teams are tied on points.
Run-rate = average runs scored per over.
Net run-rate = your team’s run-rate minus the opposition’s run-rate.
Example: Team A scores 200 in 100 balls (run-rate 2) vs Team B scoring 100 in 100 balls (run-rate 1) → Team A NRR = +1, Team B NRR = −1.
If a team is bowled out before 100 balls, run-rate is calculated based on the full 100 balls.
Fan Zone:
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday August 24, from 5:30 pm Kabul time to watch the matches live.
Smith’s masterclass seals Fire’s easy win, dents Phoenix’s play-off hopes
Steven Smith led Welsh Fire to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, leaving the Phoenix with a daunting challenge to qualify for the Eliminator and keeping their already slim play-off hopes on life support.
Chasing a modest target of 139, Fire, who had started the day at the bottom of the table, reached their target with 11 balls to spare. Steve Eskinazi was instrumental in the chase, hammering 42 off 29 balls, while Smith (47* from 36) anchored the innings, steering Fire to their second win of the season.
Smith, who had struggled for form in his debut season of The Hundred—posting a top score of just 29 in his first five innings—played a measured knock. Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow (35 off 21) provided the fireworks at the other end. Bairstow launched a massive six into the Hollies Stand off Adam Milne but was bowled by the very next ball. Skipper Tom Abell then guided his team over the line with ease.
Phoenix’s innings, in contrast, was disjointed. Several batters got starts but none managed to seize control of the game. Riley Meredith broke through early, dismissing Ben Duckett for just 5 via an inside edge. Will Smeed (23 off 17), Joe Clarke (24 off 12), and Liam Livingstone (16 off 9) all played a few eye-catching shots but failed to capitalise.
Jacob Bethell, however, looked dangerous, striking three sixes in his stylish 38 off 28 balls. Yet, Fire’s finger spinners kept Phoenix under control, with Chris Green finishing with figures of 3 for 27, including Bethell’s wicket, caught at long-on in the final set. Ben Kellaway also had a memorable debut, returning figures of 2 for 10 from 15 balls, taking three catches and effecting a run-out.
Phoenix’s final total of 138 for 9 proved insufficient, as Fire cruised to a comprehensive victory. The win moved Fire up to seventh place in the table, still eight points behind third but with two matches remaining. Phoenix, meanwhile, stayed in fifth, ahead of Fire only on net run rate.
Today’s Matches:
-
Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles at 6:00 PM
-
London Spirit vs Southern Brave at 9:30 PM
Fans in Afghanistan can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
The Oval Invincibles continue their dominant run in The Hundred, all but securing their place in the knockout stage after a stunning victory over their closest rivals, the Trent Rockets, at The Oval on Thursday night. Chasing 172, they reached their target inside 89 balls in a display of aggressive and precise batting.
Sam Curran and Jordan Cox starred with explosive innings—Curran smashed 52 off just 24 balls, including six sixes in an eight-ball barrage, while Cox remained unbeaten on 58 from 32 deliveries. Facing 102 runs off the last 40 balls after the Rockets’ strategic time-out, the Invincibles finished the chase in just 29 balls, thrilling the crowd with their fearless strokeplay.
Curran described his approach after struggling early: “I knew it was six or out for me, because I was struggling a bit.” His blistering hitting changed the game’s momentum instantly, supported by Cox’s clinical finishing.
Joe Root, who scored 76 for the Rockets, praised the Invincibles’ consistent formula:
“There was great ball-striking and that phase of ten balls in the middle really changed the momentum and made it very difficult for us to get a hold back on the game… Clearly, [Invincibles] have got a formula that works, with some extremely good players.”
Central to their success is continuity. Despite The Hundred’s design for competitive balance, the Invincibles have retained a core group of players, including Curran brothers, Will Jacks, Sam Billings, and key overseas signings like Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, and Jason Behrendorff.
“It’s pretty smooth planning,” Curran said. “We turned up two days before the tournament and there weren’t too many meetings, because we knew our roles.”
Thursday’s game also marked Rashid Khan’s last appearance of the season before joining Afghanistan’s tri-series. Rashid was the standout bowler, taking 2 for 19, including a crucial googly that dismissed Root, a turning point in the match. Over the season, Rashid’s impact has been significant, finishing with 12 wickets from 100 balls.
Coming Up Next: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
The exciting clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire takes place at 10:00 PM on Friday.
Fans can watch the match live on Ariana Television.
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories
Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers delivered impressive performances to claim hard-fought wins in their latest The Hundred outings.
At the Ageas Bowl, Hilton Cartwright played a match-winning innings, smashing 51 not out off just 19 balls to rescue Brave from a shaky start and post 129 for 8 against Welsh Fire. Despite early pressure from Fire’s bowlers—particularly Matt Henry, who returned sensational figures of 2 for 5 from 20 balls—Cartwright’s late onslaught shifted the momentum.
In response, Fire made a quick start through Jonny Bairstow (22), but regular wickets and disciplined death bowling from Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan saw Brave edge a thrilling finish. Jordan held his nerve to defend 12 off the final five balls.
Over at Lord’s, Zak Crawley led the way for Northern Superchargers, scoring a classy 55 off 38 balls as they comfortably chased down London Spirit’s modest total of 135 for 3. Despite contributions from Jamie Smith (41) and Ollie Pope (52), Spirit struggled to accelerate.
Crawley’s early boundaries set the tone, and Harry Brook finished things off with 18 balls to spare. The Superchargers’ win was built on an excellent bowling effort, with Adil Rashid earning praise for his economical spell.
Coming Up Next
Oval Invincibles will face Trent Rockets tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).
Fans can catch the action live on Ariana Television.
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
