Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus

A health center in the remote district of Jaghatu, Maidan Wardak province, has been fully renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment by the Bayat Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to improving healthcare access in underserved areas of Afghanistan.

Officials from the Bayat Foundation stated that the initiative is part of the organization’s ongoing mission to implement impactful, community-focused projects across the country. They emphasized that their humanitarian efforts, particularly in the healthcare sector, will continue to grow.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aabtala Health Center Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Director of the Bayat Foundation, said:

“Since its inception, the Bayat Foundation has consistently sought to stand alongside the people of Afghanistan—whether in education, development, or health and treatment. The Foundation remains committed to implementing even more projects across various sectors for the benefit of the honorable people of Afghanistan.”

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) officials also reaffirmed their dedication to supporting public welfare services nationwide.

Aliullah Sarwari, CEO of AWCC, stated: “Alongside our telecommunication services, we are ready to respond to people’s needs wherever possible, Allah willing. We are always at the service of our people, and we do not seek thanks or recognition for it. We see it as our responsibility to the community.”

As part of the initiative, the Bayat Foundation also provided specialized nutritional aid to children suffering from malnutrition, addressing one of the region’s most pressing health concerns.

Local government officials, tribal elders, and residents of Jaghatu district expressed their gratitude, noting that the health center fills a vital gap in medical services in the region.

Habiburrahman, a relative of a patient, shared: “We are very grateful for this work. Whenever we have a sick family member, we bring them to this clinic. The doctors are kind.”

Malali, another patient’s companion, added: “This clinic provides medical care, medication, and even inpatient treatment. We are truly happy and thankful.”

Although Aabtala is among the most remote and underserved areas of Jaghatu, the upgraded center now serves not only local residents but also patients from neighboring districts including Nawur and Rashidan in Ghazni province.

Ehsanullah Farooqi, a physician at the clinic, highlighted the center’s strategic importance: “This facility has solved a large portion of the local community’s health problems. It is strategically located between three districts, allowing emergency patients from all these areas to access it easily.”

The newly equipped center now provides emergency care, general internal medicine, maternal and child health services, vaccinations, and nutritional support.

The Bayat Foundation continues to be one of Afghanistan’s leading humanitarian organizations, playing a key role in improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education for communities across the country. Its work remains a beacon of hope, especially in areas where public services are scarce.