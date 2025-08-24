Latest News
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
The delegation’s primary objective was to assess the conditions of Afghan detainees and explore avenues for their repatriation to Afghanistan.
The Afghan Embassy in Moscow has announced that a delegation led by Hafez Abdullah Yasir visited Belarus to engage with Afghan nationals in Belarus prisons.
The delegation’s primary objective was to assess the conditions of Afghan detainees and explore avenues for their repatriation to Afghanistan.
During their visit, the Afghan delegation conducted meetings with several Belarusian officials to discuss the challenges faced by Afghan prisoners. These discussions centered on identifying practical solutions to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Afghan detainees to their home country.
The Afghan Embassy in Moscow emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing the plight of Afghan nationals abroad. The embassy expressed gratitude to the Belarusian authorities for their willingness to engage in dialogue and collaborate on resolving the issues concerning Afghan prisoners.
This initiative underscores the Afghan government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of its citizens, irrespective of their location. The embassy remains dedicated to pursuing all available diplomatic channels to ensure the humane treatment and eventual repatriation of Afghan nationals detained overseas.
The Afghan Embassy in Moscow continues to monitor the situation closely and is prepared to take further steps as necessary to support Afghan detainees in Belarus and other countries.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak
A health center in the remote district of Jaghatu, Maidan Wardak province, has been fully renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment by the Bayat Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to improving healthcare access in underserved areas of Afghanistan.
Officials from the Bayat Foundation stated that the initiative is part of the organization’s ongoing mission to implement impactful, community-focused projects across the country. They emphasized that their humanitarian efforts, particularly in the healthcare sector, will continue to grow.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Aabtala Health Center Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Director of the Bayat Foundation, said:
“Since its inception, the Bayat Foundation has consistently sought to stand alongside the people of Afghanistan—whether in education, development, or health and treatment. The Foundation remains committed to implementing even more projects across various sectors for the benefit of the honorable people of Afghanistan.”
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) officials also reaffirmed their dedication to supporting public welfare services nationwide.
Aliullah Sarwari, CEO of AWCC, stated: “Alongside our telecommunication services, we are ready to respond to people’s needs wherever possible, Allah willing. We are always at the service of our people, and we do not seek thanks or recognition for it. We see it as our responsibility to the community.”
As part of the initiative, the Bayat Foundation also provided specialized nutritional aid to children suffering from malnutrition, addressing one of the region’s most pressing health concerns.
Local government officials, tribal elders, and residents of Jaghatu district expressed their gratitude, noting that the health center fills a vital gap in medical services in the region.
Habiburrahman, a relative of a patient, shared: “We are very grateful for this work. Whenever we have a sick family member, we bring them to this clinic. The doctors are kind.”
Malali, another patient’s companion, added: “This clinic provides medical care, medication, and even inpatient treatment. We are truly happy and thankful.”
Although Aabtala is among the most remote and underserved areas of Jaghatu, the upgraded center now serves not only local residents but also patients from neighboring districts including Nawur and Rashidan in Ghazni province.
Ehsanullah Farooqi, a physician at the clinic, highlighted the center’s strategic importance: “This facility has solved a large portion of the local community’s health problems. It is strategically located between three districts, allowing emergency patients from all these areas to access it easily.”
The newly equipped center now provides emergency care, general internal medicine, maternal and child health services, vaccinations, and nutritional support.
The Bayat Foundation continues to be one of Afghanistan’s leading humanitarian organizations, playing a key role in improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education for communities across the country. Its work remains a beacon of hope, especially in areas where public services are scarce.
International Sports
The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points.
The 2025 men’s competition of The Hundred is entering its thrilling final stretch, with several teams battling for a spot in the playoffs.
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes as sides aim to secure their positions before the Eliminator and final.
Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have been among the most consistent sides, demonstrating strong batting depth and disciplined bowling while Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, and London Spirit are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, making the last few fixtures crucial for their campaigns.
Teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and Manchester Originals still have an outside chance but face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.
The remaining matches also offer opportunities for standout players to make a mark ahead of the playoffs. Young talents and experienced campaigners alike will be under the spotlight, with strong individual performances potentially changing the fate of their teams in these decisive games.
How it works:
Each team plays eight group matches.
The top team goes straight to the final at Lord’s on 31 August.
The second and third teams play an Eliminator at The Kia Oval on 30 August, with the winner advancing to the final.
Teams finishing fourth to eighth are eliminated.
Remaining matches:
Sunday, August 24
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets – from 5:30 pm Kabul time
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix – from 9:00 pm Kabul time
Monday, August 25
Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Tuesday, August 26
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Wednesday, August 27
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Thursday, August 28
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Saturday, August 30
Eliminator – 9 pm Kabul time
Sunday, August 31
Final – 9 pm Kabul time
Teams in strong positions:
Oval Invincibles are guaranteed at least an Eliminator spot. A win against London Spirit could secure them a place in the final, thanks to their strong net run-rate.
Northern Superchargers are also through to the knockouts. A win over Originals could take them straight to the final, depending on results elsewhere.
Trent Rockets need just one win from their two remaining games to reach the knockouts but could still qualify with two losses, depending on other results and net run-rate. A win over Fire would eliminate teams ranked fourth to eighth.
Teams needing help:
Southern Brave and London Spirit each need a win in their final game and favorable results from other matches. Net run-rate could decide who advances.
Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, and Welsh Fire must win both remaining games and rely on unlikely results from higher-ranked teams, with net run-rate likely determining their fate.
Net run-rate explained:
Net run-rate (NRR) decides positions when teams are tied on points.
Run-rate = average runs scored per over.
Net run-rate = your team’s run-rate minus the opposition’s run-rate.
Example: Team A scores 200 in 100 balls (run-rate 2) vs Team B scoring 100 in 100 balls (run-rate 1) → Team A NRR = +1, Team B NRR = −1.
If a team is bowled out before 100 balls, run-rate is calculated based on the full 100 balls.
Fan Zone:
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday August 24, from 5:30 pm Kabul time to watch the matches live.
Latest News
Arrests of Afghan refugees increase in Pakistan: UNHCR
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that the arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan increased during August this year.
The agency added that from the beginning of April until August 21, a total of 53,200 Afghan migrants were arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan.
“In the first 21 days of August, 4,800 individuals were arrested in the country, which shows an increase compared to July, when 3,400 people were detained. The majority of those arrested are women and children,” said the UNHCR.
It remains unclear how many of these individuals have been released or deported back to Afghanistan.
Nazar Nazari, a migration affairs expert, said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should engage in active diplomacy and peaceful dialogue with neighboring countries to prevent the harsh treatment of migrants. It should also cooperate with international organizations such as the United Nations to obtain urgent humanitarian assistance.”
Meanwhile, some Afghan refugees who have recently returned from Pakistan said that, despite having legal documents, they experienced multiple instances of violence by Pakistani police.
Islam Khan, a returnee from Pakistan, said: “We ask the government to provide us with shelter.”
In the meantime, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, while emphasizing the government’s warm welcome of returnees, assured that appropriate livelihood opportunities would be provided for them.
“Preparations have been made in all areas for the returnees, and they are being properly received. Support is being arranged for them in healthcare, education, permanent shelter, and other sectors. All of their problems will be addressed,” said Haqqani.
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
-
Regional4 days ago
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
-
4 days ago
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports3 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories