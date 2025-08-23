Arrests of Afghan refugees increase in Pakistan: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that the arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan increased during August this year.

The agency added that from the beginning of April until August 21, a total of 53,200 Afghan migrants were arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan.

“In the first 21 days of August, 4,800 individuals were arrested in the country, which shows an increase compared to July, when 3,400 people were detained. The majority of those arrested are women and children,” said the UNHCR.

It remains unclear how many of these individuals have been released or deported back to Afghanistan.

Nazar Nazari, a migration affairs expert, said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should engage in active diplomacy and peaceful dialogue with neighboring countries to prevent the harsh treatment of migrants. It should also cooperate with international organizations such as the United Nations to obtain urgent humanitarian assistance.”

Meanwhile, some Afghan refugees who have recently returned from Pakistan said that, despite having legal documents, they experienced multiple instances of violence by Pakistani police.

Islam Khan, a returnee from Pakistan, said: “We ask the government to provide us with shelter.”

In the meantime, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, while emphasizing the government’s warm welcome of returnees, assured that appropriate livelihood opportunities would be provided for them.

“Preparations have been made in all areas for the returnees, and they are being properly received. Support is being arranged for them in healthcare, education, permanent shelter, and other sectors. All of their problems will be addressed,” said Haqqani.